KFVS12
One person in custody after 2-hour stand-off with deputies near Chaffee, Mo.
BENTON, Mo. (KFVS) - One person has been taken into custody by the Scott County Sheriff’s Office after a 2-hour stand-off with deputies. According to Sheriff Wes Drury, the stand-off took place in the Rockview area outside Chaffee, Mo. The sheriff’s office received a call at 8:23 a.m. on...
KFVS12
1 dead, 1 injured in Ripley Co., Mo. shooting; man in custody
RIPLEY COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - A man is accused of shooting two women, one of whom died. Larry Greenlee was charged with second-degree murder, first-degree assault, two counts of armed criminal action and one count of unlawful use of a weapon. A bond appearance hearing for Greenlee was scheduled for...
KFVS12
Man facing charges in Ripley Co. deadly shooting
The Cape Girardeau Public School District is trying to increase student involvement in sports. Praise the Lard kicks off in Murphysboro, Ill. The Praise the Lard BBQ festival kicked off in Murphysboro, Ill. today. One in custody after 2-hour standoff in Rockview, Mo. Updated: 4 hours ago. |.
Kait 8
Man dies in afternoon crash
POPLAR BLUFF, Mo. (KAIT) – A man died Sunday afternoon when his motorcycle collided with an SUV. The Missouri State Highway Patrol said the crash happened at 12:22 p.m. Sept. 18 at the intersection of Grand Avenue and Davis Street in Poplar Bluff. Bradley A. Ward, 26, of Poplar...
KFVS12
Emergency crews train in the heat in Sikeston, Mo.
KFVS12
Firefighters train on collapsed structure in Sikeston
SIKESTON, Mo. (KFVS) - Firefighters from southeast Missouri came together to prepare for a dangerous scenario that could occur at any moment. The Missouri Region E Homeland Security Response Team trained on collapsed structure scenarios at an old school in Sikeston on Wednesday. “Sikeston Public Schools have graciously allowed us...
KFVS12
Last remains of missing man recovered in Butler County
KFVS12
Motorcycle-truck crash claims life of 26-year-old in Poplar Bluff
POPLAR BLUFF, Mo. (KFVS) - A crash involving a motorcycle and a truck in Poplar Bluff ended with the death of the motorcyclist. The crash happened at 12:22 p.m. on Sunday, September 18 on Grand Avenue at the intersection of Davis Street in Poplar Bluff. According to the Missouri State...
KFVS12
Charleston, Mo. man sentenced to nearly 10 years in prison for gun charge
CHARLESTON, Mo. (KFVS) - A southeast Missouri man was sentenced to 115 months in federal prison. During his sentencing hearing on Wednesday, September 21, Duramus T. Coleman, 38, of Charleston was sentenced for possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, according to the Office of the United States Attorney for the Eastern District of Missouri.
KFVS12
Charleston man sentenced on firearm charge
KFVS12
Crews battle hayfield fire in Sikeston, Mo
SoutheastHEALTH raising awareness for malnutrition. There's a new way to show your support for veterans. Marion's city square undergoes a major facelift.
KFVS12
Puppies dumped, police searching for suspect
KENNETT, Mo. (KAIT) - Police need your help after finding four puppies, including one that was dead, in a small crate sitting on garbage beside a dumpster. According to the Kennett Humane Department, officers discovered the crate on Providence Road on Tuesday, Sept. 20. One of the puppies had died, two of the pups are said to be in “critical condition,” and the third was “skinny and bloated from worms and starvation.”
KFVS12
Kennett announces new fire chief
KENNETT, Mo. (KAIT) – There will soon be a new fire chief for the Kennett Fire Department. On Wednesday, Sept. 21, Mayor Chancellor Wayne announced current Assistant Fire Chief Lance Davis would replace Paul Spain as the department’s fire chief, who is retiring. Both Davis and Spain were...
KFVS12
Sikeston This Week 9/21/22
Four nature sites in Missouri renamed to remove indigenous slur
Four nature sites in Missouri have been renamed under a new national policy to remove their previous names over a slur used against Native American women.
KFVS12
Jackson This Week 9/21/22
These 9 Kids Have Been Missing In Arkansas Since June
Can you help find these 9 missing kids in Arkansas? These kids have been missing since June 1. Please look closely at these missing posters. Most of these kids are from Central and Northwest Arkansas but you never know, you might spot them in our area. Remember never to approach them, but please call the local authorities to help bring these kids home.
weatherboy.com
Three Earthquakes Rock Middle of New Madid Seismic Zone Today Along the Mississippi River
Three more earthquakes struck in the heart of the New Madrid Seismic Zone, adding to the swarm of very weak but voluminous quakes that have rattled the region in recent weeks. Today’s earthquakes all occured along the Mississippi River, with two on the Missouri banks of the river, and the other on the Tennessee side of the river itself.
Car trouble leads Missouri man to $100,000 lottery prize
A Missouri man said car trouble led to his making a stop at which he bought a lottery ticket and won $100,000.
darnews.com
2022 Walk to End Alzheimer's in Poplar Bluff
Walkers rally in Poplar Bluff's McClane Park on Sept. 17 for the 2022 Walk to End Alzheimer's. A 2013 report revealed one in three seniors die with some form of dementia.
