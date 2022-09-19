ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Poplar Bluff, MO

KFVS12

1 dead, 1 injured in Ripley Co., Mo. shooting; man in custody

RIPLEY COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - A man is accused of shooting two women, one of whom died. Larry Greenlee was charged with second-degree murder, first-degree assault, two counts of armed criminal action and one count of unlawful use of a weapon. A bond appearance hearing for Greenlee was scheduled for...
RIPLEY COUNTY, MO
KFVS12

Man facing charges in Ripley Co. deadly shooting

The Cape Girardeau Public School District is trying to increase student involvement in sports. Praise the Lard kicks off in Murphysboro, Ill. The Praise the Lard BBQ festival kicked off in Murphysboro, Ill. today. One in custody after 2-hour standoff in Rockview, Mo.
RIPLEY COUNTY, MO
Kait 8

Man dies in afternoon crash

POPLAR BLUFF, Mo. (KAIT) – A man died Sunday afternoon when his motorcycle collided with an SUV. The Missouri State Highway Patrol said the crash happened at 12:22 p.m. Sept. 18 at the intersection of Grand Avenue and Davis Street in Poplar Bluff. Bradley A. Ward, 26, of Poplar...
POPLAR BLUFF, MO
KFVS12

Emergency crews train in the heat in Sikeston, Mo.

Contour Aviation will be offering flights to Nashville from the Cape Girardeau Regional Airport. Chaffee school administrators facing citations from Scott Co. Current and former administrators in the Chaffee school district have an October court date after being cited for allegedly failing to report possible child abuse.
SIKESTON, MO
KFVS12

Firefighters train on collapsed structure in Sikeston

SIKESTON, Mo. (KFVS) - Firefighters from southeast Missouri came together to prepare for a dangerous scenario that could occur at any moment. The Missouri Region E Homeland Security Response Team trained on collapsed structure scenarios at an old school in Sikeston on Wednesday. “Sikeston Public Schools have graciously allowed us...
SIKESTON, MO
KFVS12

Last remains of missing man recovered in Butler County

Joshua Wiseman & Chloé' Ray discuss National Vote Registration Day, which is Tuesday, Sept. 20. Part of Broadway Street closing for construction beginning Monday. On Monday, September 19, part of Broadway Street between Sunset Boulevard and Penny Avenue will be closed according to the City of Cape Girardeau.
BUTLER COUNTY, MO
KFVS12

Charleston, Mo. man sentenced to nearly 10 years in prison for gun charge

CHARLESTON, Mo. (KFVS) - A southeast Missouri man was sentenced to 115 months in federal prison. During his sentencing hearing on Wednesday, September 21, Duramus T. Coleman, 38, of Charleston was sentenced for possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, according to the Office of the United States Attorney for the Eastern District of Missouri.
CHARLESTON, MO
KFVS12

Charleston man sentenced on firearm charge

Contour Aviation will be offering flights to Nashville from the Cape Girardeau Regional Airport. Chaffee school administrators facing citations from Scott Co. Current and former administrators in the Chaffee school district have an October court date after being cited for allegedly failing to report possible child abuse.
CHARLESTON, MO
KFVS12

Puppies dumped, police searching for suspect

KENNETT, Mo. (KAIT) - Police need your help after finding four puppies, including one that was dead, in a small crate sitting on garbage beside a dumpster. According to the Kennett Humane Department, officers discovered the crate on Providence Road on Tuesday, Sept. 20. One of the puppies had died, two of the pups are said to be in “critical condition,” and the third was “skinny and bloated from worms and starvation.”
KENNETT, MO
KFVS12

Kennett announces new fire chief

KENNETT, Mo. (KAIT) – There will soon be a new fire chief for the Kennett Fire Department. On Wednesday, Sept. 21, Mayor Chancellor Wayne announced current Assistant Fire Chief Lance Davis would replace Paul Spain as the department’s fire chief, who is retiring. Both Davis and Spain were...
KENNETT, MO
KFVS12

Sikeston This Week 9/21/22

Contour Aviation will be offering flights to Nashville from the Cape Girardeau Regional Airport. Chaffee school administrators facing citations from Scott Co. Current and former administrators in the Chaffee school district have an October court date after being cited for allegedly failing to report possible child abuse.
SIKESTON, MO
KFVS12

Jackson This Week 9/21/22

Contour Aviation will be offering flights to Nashville from the Cape Girardeau Regional Airport. Chaffee school administrators facing citations from Scott Co. Current and former administrators in the Chaffee school district have an October court date after being cited for allegedly failing to report possible child abuse.
JACKSON, MO
Good Time Oldies 107.5

These 9 Kids Have Been Missing In Arkansas Since June

Can you help find these 9 missing kids in Arkansas? These kids have been missing since June 1. Please look closely at these missing posters. Most of these kids are from Central and Northwest Arkansas but you never know, you might spot them in our area. Remember never to approach them, but please call the local authorities to help bring these kids home.
ARKANSAS STATE

