Read full article on original website
Related
Kait 8
1 dead, 1 injured in Ripley Co., Mo. shooting; man in custody
RIPLEY COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - A man is accused of shooting two women, one of whom died. Larry Greenlee was charged with second-degree murder, first-degree assault, two counts of armed criminal action and one count of unlawful use of a weapon. A bond appearance hearing for Greenlee was scheduled for...
KFVS12
One person in custody after 2-hour stand-off with deputies near Chaffee, Mo.
BENTON, Mo. (KFVS) - One person has been taken into custody by the Scott County Sheriff’s Office after a 2-hour stand-off with deputies. According to Sheriff Wes Drury, the stand-off took place in the Rockview area outside Chaffee, Mo. The sheriff’s office received a call at 8:23 a.m. on...
krcu.org
Just How Old Were They? – Two Butler County Centenarians
On January 17, 1926, newspaper readers throughout Missouri were surprised to read the following: “Benjamin Hodge today celebrated his 109th birthday. Records at his home near here show that he was born in New York Jan. 16, 1817.” By August 20, he was 111. An article in the Tipton Times, Tipton, Missouri, stated: “The family Bible … has faded so badly it is impossible to tell just exactly whether he was born in 1815 or 1817, but ‘Uncle Ben’ remembers his parents telling him he was born in 1815, he says.” Reporters then began regular visits to Hodge in subsequent years, usually around his birthday. He rode his horse to vote for a new Butler County Courthouse in 1927, his age then reported at 114. However, articles the following two years both reported on his 114th birthday celebration, and he turned 119 in both 1930 and 1931, according to reports. He celebrated in 1930 by going rabbit hunting, and still lived alone on his farm.
kbsi23.com
Oran man dies after car, motorcycle crash in Cape Girardeau
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KBSI) – An Oran man died from injuries in a motorcycle crash on Sept. 17 in Cape Girardeau. Officers responded to the 200 block of North Kingshighway at 4:23 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 17 for a crash between a car and a motorcycle. Two people were...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KFVS12
Motorcycle-truck crash claims life of 26-year-old in Poplar Bluff
POPLAR BLUFF, Mo. (KFVS) - A crash involving a motorcycle and a truck in Poplar Bluff ended with the death of the motorcyclist. The crash happened at 12:22 p.m. on Sunday, September 18 on Grand Avenue at the intersection of Davis Street in Poplar Bluff. According to the Missouri State...
KFVS12
Poplar Bluff man killed in crash
On Monday, September 19, part of Broadway Street between Sunset Boulevard and Penny Avenue will be closed according to the City of Cape Girardeau. A semi crash has reduced eastbound Interstate 24 traffic to one lane in Lyon County. MoDOT to make repairs on Bill Emerson Memorial Bridge. Updated: Sep....
Kait 8
Man dies in afternoon crash
POPLAR BLUFF, Mo. (KAIT) – A man died Sunday afternoon when his motorcycle collided with an SUV. The Missouri State Highway Patrol said the crash happened at 12:22 p.m. Sept. 18 at the intersection of Grand Avenue and Davis Street in Poplar Bluff. Bradley A. Ward, 26, of Poplar...
mymoinfo.com
Two Seriously Injured In Madison County Accident
Four people from Arkansas were hurt, two seriously in a one-vehicle accident Monday morning in Madison County. The highway patrol says the crash happened on Highway 67, a half mile south of Cherokee Pass when 25-year-old Ricki Quillen failed to make a right-hand curve with her Ford Explorer. The vehicle ran off the road, struck an embankment, and overturned, throwing the two adults out of the vehicle. Quillen and 23-year-old Timothy Quillen were seriously injured. They were both flown to Mercy Hospital in St. Louis. Two children who were passengers, a 14-year-old and a 2-year-old received minor injuries and they were taken to Madison Medical Center in Fredericktown for treatment.
IN THIS ARTICLE
KFVS12
Firefighters train on collapsed structure in Sikeston
SIKESTON, Mo. (KFVS) - Firefighters from southeast Missouri came together to prepare for a dangerous scenario that could occur at any moment. The Missouri Region E Homeland Security Response Team trained on collapsed structure scenarios at an old school in Sikeston on Wednesday. “Sikeston Public Schools have graciously allowed us...
Kait 8
Mississippi County Courthouse reopens following renovations
BLYTHEVILLE, Ark. (KAIT) – After several years of being closed for renovations, the doors to a Region 8 courthouse are now open. The Mississippi County Courthouse in Blytheville reopened on Monday, Sept. 19, and is now handicap accessible. Renovations on the facility began in 2020 after 72% of voters...
Kait 8
Puppies dumped, police searching for suspect
KENNETT, Mo. (KAIT) - Police need your help after finding four puppies, including one that was dead, in a small crate sitting on garbage beside a dumpster. According to the Kennett Humane Department, officers discovered the crate on Providence Road on Tuesday, Sept. 20. One of the puppies had died, two of the pups are said to be in “critical condition,” and the third was “skinny and bloated from worms and starvation.”
Kait 8
Crews battle fire burning several acres in Sikeston hayfield
SIKESTON, Mo. (KFVS) - Multiple fire departments responded to a hayfield burning off of County Road 448 in Sikeston on Monday, September 19. This is west of the Jeffers Motorsports Park Drag Strip. According to the Sikeston Department of Public Safety (DPS), the fire is controlled, but not stopping. It’s...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KFVS12
Charleston, Mo. man sentenced to nearly 10 years in prison for gun charge
CHARLESTON, Mo. (KFVS) - A southeast Missouri man was sentenced to 115 months in federal prison. During his sentencing hearing on Wednesday, September 21, Duramus T. Coleman, 38, of Charleston was sentenced for possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, according to the Office of the United States Attorney for the Eastern District of Missouri.
KFVS12
Charleston man sentenced on firearm charge
Contour Aviation will be offering flights to Nashville from the Cape Girardeau Regional Airport. Chaffee school administrators facing citations from Scott Co. Current and former administrators in the Chaffee school district have an October court date after being cited for allegedly failing to report possible child abuse. East Perry Community...
Kait 8
New police chief appointed amid controversy
HOXIE, Ark. (KAIT) - In a special session of the Hoxie City Council Tuesday night, the mayor appointed a new police chief. Mayor Dennis Coggins appointed Eric Cheatham to the position. In the meeting, we learned Cheatham has worked with the Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office as an investigator. He’s also...
Kait 8
ADH issues boil order for Randolph County town
MAYNARD, Ark. (KAIT) -A boil order has been implemented for the city of Maynard. The Arkansas Department of Health issued a boil water notice Monday, Sept. 19. The boil order will be in effect until at least 1 set of 3 bacteriological samples show that the water is free of bacterial contamination and an adequate disinfectant level is established throughout the water system.
Four nature sites in Missouri renamed to remove indigenous slur
Four nature sites in Missouri have been renamed under a new national policy to remove their previous names over a slur used against Native American women.
Kait 8
Ribbon cut on new Lawrence County long-term care facility
WALNUT RIDGE, Ark. (KAIT) - Residents in Walnut Ridge now have a new option when it comes to long-term care. On Wednesday, Sept. 21, officials with the Green House Cottages of Walnut Ridge cut the ribbon on its new facility. The 32,000-square-foot facility has a large living area for residents...
Car trouble leads Missouri man to $100,000 lottery prize
A Missouri man said car trouble led to his making a stop at which he bought a lottery ticket and won $100,000.
Kait 8
‘Big hits’ put high school football players at risk
BROOKLAND, Ark. (KAIT) - Whether in a game or in practice, student football players risk injury every time they hit the field. Injuries are rising with the increasing popularity of “big hits,” or tackles. Some players are not taught how to hit properly until high school. Michael Stinnett...
Comments / 0