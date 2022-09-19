ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Joseph, MN

WJON

District 742 Announces Attendance

ST. CLOUD -- Attendance at District 742 schools is down, but only by 1%. At last night’s school board meeting, the total enrollment at all schools in District 742 was listed at 9,557. That’s down from 9,710 students at the beginning of the school year in 2021. Executive...
SAINT CLOUD, MN
The Associated Press

Minnesota governor pushes back against food fraud criticism

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Democratic Gov. Tim Walz pushed back Thursday against critics who say his administration should have done more to thwart what federal prosecutors have called a scheme to take advantage of the COVID-19 pandemic to defraud the U.S. government of at least $250 million. Walz said the Minnesota Department of Education’s hands were tied by a court order for it to resume food program payments despite concerns the state had raised. And he said the FBI asked the state to continue the reimbursements while its investigation continued. Federal authorities on Tuesday announced charges against 48 people...
MINNESOTA STATE
redlakenationnews.com

Sheriffs Across Minnesota Endorse Schultz

PLYMOUTH, Minn. – Today, in an unprecedented and historic show of public support, 22 county sheriffs from across the state of Minnesota announced their endorsement of Jim Schultz for Minnesota Attorney General. The sheriffs represent a broad range of Minnesota communities, including sheriffs from four of the state's largest counties.
MINNESOTA STATE
hot967.fm

Nearly Two Dozen Minnesota Sheriffs Backing Schultz Over Ellison For AG

Nearly two dozen Minnesota sheriffs are endorsing Republican Jim Schultz over incumbent Democrat Keith Ellison in the race for Attorney General. Schultz announced the endorsements yesterday. He is also backed by the Minnesota Police and Peace Officers Association. Schultz says he will announce more law enforcement endorsements in the coming weeks.
MINNESOTA STATE
Saint Joseph, MN
Government
Local
Minnesota Government
City
Saint Joseph, MN
voiceofalexandria.com

Two former Minneapolis officials charged in child nutrition scandal

U.S. Attorney Andy Luger points out all the sites across the state where federal child nutrition program funds were misused. Deena Winter/Minnesota Reformer. A former senior policy aide to Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey and former chair of the Minneapolis Public Housing Authority — appointed by Frey — were among the 47 people charged Tuesday in connection with what feds say was a scheme to defraud the government — and needy children — of 125 million meals. Those are just the two most high-profile instances of the alleged fraud’s tentacles reaching deep into the city’s elite political circles.
mprnews.org

Lindell must face Smartmatic defamation claims, federal judge in St. Paul rules

A federal judge in St. Paul is allowing a voting machine company to proceed with its defamation suit against Minnesota businessman and MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell. Smartmatic sued Lindell and his Chaska, Minn.-based company in January, alleging that while hawking merchandise, Lindell falsely and repeatedly claimed that Smartmatic voting machines were used to rig the 2020 election against Donald Trump.
SAINT PAUL, MN
WJON

Nominations Being Accepted for Public Safety Awards

ST. CLOUD -- The Greater St. Cloud Public Safety Foundation is accepting nominations for their Public Safety Awards. The awards recognizes the good work of first responders who serve communities in Benton, Sherburne and Stearns counties in Minnesota, and other advocates of public safety in the St. Cloud region. The...
SHERBURNE COUNTY, MN
WJON

St. Cloud in the Top 5 – But Not for Something Good

It seems like all we have been hearing about recently is topics covering high gas prices, high grocery prices, inflation in general and crime. But how bad is the crime? Honestly, it's pretty bad. Just turn on the news, and you will get a barrage of car jackings, robberies, gun violence, and more. It's always been around, but it seems like during and since the pandemic those problems have definitely been on an upswing.
SAINT CLOUD, MN
knsiradio.com

UPDATE: Swatting Calls Bring Police Response To Schools Across Minnesota

(KNSI) – The Saint Cloud Area School District is among a growing list of districts across the state dealing with a swatting incident. Investigators say at 12:10 p.m., the St. Cloud Police Department received a call claiming that there was an active shooter situation at Apollo High School. Department...
WJON

Issues Central Minnesotans Care About Heading Into the Midterms

The midterm election is less than 2 months away and WJON listeners on 2-Cent Tuesday weighed in on the issues that concern them the most. Listeners mentioned the following issues:. Crime, economy, immigration, and abortion. Some listeners identified themselves as members of a specific party and said they would plan...
MINNESOTA STATE
WJON

MN BCA: ‘Swatting Incidents’ At Schools Around the State

UNDATED -- Law enforcement agencies are looking into a number of swatting incidents across the state Wednesday. The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension is aware of multiple swatting incidents involving active shooter events or mass casualties at schools across Minnesota. So far none of the incidents have turned out to...
MANKATO, MN
WJON

Majority of Minnesotans Want Legal Pot But Don’t Hold Your Breath

This week the governor of Wisconsin came out in favor of legalizing recreational cannabis and Minnesota's Governor Walz has also stated recently his support for recreational legalization. So, what's the holdup? Don't hold your breath (no pun intended) It seems the GOP controlled State Senate seems to know what's best for us all and that would be NO legalized recreational pot.
MINNESOTA STATE
voiceofalexandria.com

Scott Jensen complains that Tim Walz has agreed to just two more debates

(UNDATED)--Republican challenger Scott Jensen is complaining that DFL Governor Tim Walz has only agreed to two more debates before the November election. The Walz campaign says it will participate in an October 18th debate hosted by T-V stations in Mankato (KEYC), Rochester (KTTC), Duluth (KBJR) and Fargo (KXJB), and a Minnesota Public Radio debate on October 28th. The governor’s campaign counts the Farm-Fest forum in August as a third debate. Jensen is criticizing Walz for only agreeing to debates that will be shown regionally in Greater Minnesota and accuses the governor of avoiding metro or statewide T-V coverage.
MINNESOTA STATE
WJON

Minnesotans Are The 2nd Most Generous In The U.S.

Most years, around this time with the holidays creeping up, people tend to be more generous than other times of the year but this year with inflation, there is an enormous amount of giving that needs to happen. Most of us are getting by, in spite of higher cost of living. But what about those that were just getting by before this inflation hit.
MINNESOTA STATE
fox9.com

Multiple fake school shooting reports, swatting incidents at Minnesota schools

(FOX 9) - There have been multiple incidents on Wednesday of people reporting active shooters at schools across Minnesota, with authorities calling these "swatting" incidents. The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension (BCA) says it is aware of "multiple swatting incidents involving active shooter events or mass casualties at schools across Minnesota."
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
WJON

Dry Conditions Impacting More of Minnesota

UNDATED -- The dry conditions are getting worse as we officially move into fall. The U.S. Drought Monitor's update Thursday says 42 percent of Minnesota is now abnormally dry including all of Stearns and Sherburne counties and the southern part of Benton county. The Moderate Drought is up to 15...
STEARNS COUNTY, MN
WJON

WJON

St. Cloud, MN
