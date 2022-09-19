Read full article on original website
District 742 Announces Attendance
ST. CLOUD -- Attendance at District 742 schools is down, but only by 1%. At last night’s school board meeting, the total enrollment at all schools in District 742 was listed at 9,557. That’s down from 9,710 students at the beginning of the school year in 2021. Executive...
Minnesota governor pushes back against food fraud criticism
ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Democratic Gov. Tim Walz pushed back Thursday against critics who say his administration should have done more to thwart what federal prosecutors have called a scheme to take advantage of the COVID-19 pandemic to defraud the U.S. government of at least $250 million. Walz said the Minnesota Department of Education’s hands were tied by a court order for it to resume food program payments despite concerns the state had raised. And he said the FBI asked the state to continue the reimbursements while its investigation continued. Federal authorities on Tuesday announced charges against 48 people...
Sheriffs Across Minnesota Endorse Schultz
PLYMOUTH, Minn. – Today, in an unprecedented and historic show of public support, 22 county sheriffs from across the state of Minnesota announced their endorsement of Jim Schultz for Minnesota Attorney General. The sheriffs represent a broad range of Minnesota communities, including sheriffs from four of the state's largest counties.
Nearly Two Dozen Minnesota Sheriffs Backing Schultz Over Ellison For AG
Nearly two dozen Minnesota sheriffs are endorsing Republican Jim Schultz over incumbent Democrat Keith Ellison in the race for Attorney General. Schultz announced the endorsements yesterday. He is also backed by the Minnesota Police and Peace Officers Association. Schultz says he will announce more law enforcement endorsements in the coming weeks.
Two former Minneapolis officials charged in child nutrition scandal
U.S. Attorney Andy Luger points out all the sites across the state where federal child nutrition program funds were misused. Deena Winter/Minnesota Reformer. A former senior policy aide to Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey and former chair of the Minneapolis Public Housing Authority — appointed by Frey — were among the 47 people charged Tuesday in connection with what feds say was a scheme to defraud the government — and needy children — of 125 million meals. Those are just the two most high-profile instances of the alleged fraud’s tentacles reaching deep into the city’s elite political circles.
Lindell must face Smartmatic defamation claims, federal judge in St. Paul rules
A federal judge in St. Paul is allowing a voting machine company to proceed with its defamation suit against Minnesota businessman and MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell. Smartmatic sued Lindell and his Chaska, Minn.-based company in January, alleging that while hawking merchandise, Lindell falsely and repeatedly claimed that Smartmatic voting machines were used to rig the 2020 election against Donald Trump.
Nominations Being Accepted for Public Safety Awards
ST. CLOUD -- The Greater St. Cloud Public Safety Foundation is accepting nominations for their Public Safety Awards. The awards recognizes the good work of first responders who serve communities in Benton, Sherburne and Stearns counties in Minnesota, and other advocates of public safety in the St. Cloud region. The...
UPDATE: Off-Campus Shooting Near St. Cloud State Not a Random Incident, Administration Responds
UPDATE: On Sunday, September 18th St. Cloud State University was informed of an off campus shooting in the area of 11th Street South and 6th Avenue South. The St. Cloud Police department came to the conclusion that this was not a random incident and it no longer poses a threat to the public.
St. Cloud in the Top 5 – But Not for Something Good
It seems like all we have been hearing about recently is topics covering high gas prices, high grocery prices, inflation in general and crime. But how bad is the crime? Honestly, it's pretty bad. Just turn on the news, and you will get a barrage of car jackings, robberies, gun violence, and more. It's always been around, but it seems like during and since the pandemic those problems have definitely been on an upswing.
UPDATE: Swatting Calls Bring Police Response To Schools Across Minnesota
(KNSI) – The Saint Cloud Area School District is among a growing list of districts across the state dealing with a swatting incident. Investigators say at 12:10 p.m., the St. Cloud Police Department received a call claiming that there was an active shooter situation at Apollo High School. Department...
Issues Central Minnesotans Care About Heading Into the Midterms
The midterm election is less than 2 months away and WJON listeners on 2-Cent Tuesday weighed in on the issues that concern them the most. Listeners mentioned the following issues:. Crime, economy, immigration, and abortion. Some listeners identified themselves as members of a specific party and said they would plan...
MN BCA: ‘Swatting Incidents’ At Schools Around the State
UNDATED -- Law enforcement agencies are looking into a number of swatting incidents across the state Wednesday. The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension is aware of multiple swatting incidents involving active shooter events or mass casualties at schools across Minnesota. So far none of the incidents have turned out to...
Majority of Minnesotans Want Legal Pot But Don’t Hold Your Breath
This week the governor of Wisconsin came out in favor of legalizing recreational cannabis and Minnesota's Governor Walz has also stated recently his support for recreational legalization. So, what's the holdup? Don't hold your breath (no pun intended) It seems the GOP controlled State Senate seems to know what's best for us all and that would be NO legalized recreational pot.
Scott Jensen complains that Tim Walz has agreed to just two more debates
(UNDATED)--Republican challenger Scott Jensen is complaining that DFL Governor Tim Walz has only agreed to two more debates before the November election. The Walz campaign says it will participate in an October 18th debate hosted by T-V stations in Mankato (KEYC), Rochester (KTTC), Duluth (KBJR) and Fargo (KXJB), and a Minnesota Public Radio debate on October 28th. The governor’s campaign counts the Farm-Fest forum in August as a third debate. Jensen is criticizing Walz for only agreeing to debates that will be shown regionally in Greater Minnesota and accuses the governor of avoiding metro or statewide T-V coverage.
Minnesotans Are The 2nd Most Generous In The U.S.
Most years, around this time with the holidays creeping up, people tend to be more generous than other times of the year but this year with inflation, there is an enormous amount of giving that needs to happen. Most of us are getting by, in spite of higher cost of living. But what about those that were just getting by before this inflation hit.
Multiple fake school shooting reports, swatting incidents at Minnesota schools
(FOX 9) - There have been multiple incidents on Wednesday of people reporting active shooters at schools across Minnesota, with authorities calling these "swatting" incidents. The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension (BCA) says it is aware of "multiple swatting incidents involving active shooter events or mass casualties at schools across Minnesota."
FBI: 4 from Rochester, dozens from Minnesota involved in nation's largest COVID-19 scheme
MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. - Federal charges have been filed against 47 Minnesotans, including multiple people from Rochester, in a $250M Feeding Our Future case. The FBI said Tuesday it is the largest COVID-19 fraud case in the country. The charges state that the scheme involved exploiting a federally-funded child nutrition program...
Dry Conditions Impacting More of Minnesota
UNDATED -- The dry conditions are getting worse as we officially move into fall. The U.S. Drought Monitor's update Thursday says 42 percent of Minnesota is now abnormally dry including all of Stearns and Sherburne counties and the southern part of Benton county. The Moderate Drought is up to 15...
Appetite For Success? Volunteers Sought To Feed Hungry Minnesotans
How much have your grandparents done for you in your life? Both sets of my grandparents cared for me as a child, while my parents worked hard to provide for my brother and me. I learned so much from them; how to cook, how to clean, how to play Solitaire, Scrabble, and even how to read and write.
DNR announces lands for sale in St. Louis County, others across Minnesota
From the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources - September 21, 2022. The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources has state lands for sale in Anoka, Houston, Itasca, St. Louis and Wadena counties. The 17 parcels for sale include rural lands with many recreational opportunities. Annual land sales help the DNR refine...
