Warrensburg, MO

KINGSVILLE MAN KILLED IN TWO-VEHICLE CRASH IN JOHNSON COUNTY

A Kingsville man was fatally injured in a two-vehicle crash in Johnson County on Wednesday, September 21. According to a report from the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the crash occurred when 18-year-old Kaden Adams of Kingsville, failed to stop at a stop sign and struck the driver side of a vehicle driven by 31-year-old Maze Shields of Holden.
JOHNSON COUNTY, MO
Serious injuries sustained in head on collision

LAFAYETTE COUNTY, Mo. – Two drivers sustain serious injuries in a head on collision Tuesday morning. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the incident occurred at 6:50 a.m. on Highway 13 north of Route FF. A southbound traveling vehicle driven by 43-year-old Mary E. Jones, of Lexington, crossed into the center path and struck a northbound traveling vehicle, driven by 23-year-old Bradley S. Coffey, of Centerview.
CENTERVIEW, MO
TWO INJURED IN TRAFFIC CRASH IN LAFAYETTE COUNTY

Two individuals were seriously injured in a two-vehicle crash in Lafayette County on Tuesday, September 20. According to a report from the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the crash occurred when a vehicle driven by 43-year-old Mary Jones of Lexington, crossed into the path of a vehicle driven by 23-year-old Bradley Coffey of Centerview, and struck the vehicle head on.
LAFAYETTE COUNTY, MO
Lincoln Man Injured in Benton County Rollover

A Lincoln man was injured in a one-vehicle accident that occurred early this morning in Benton County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that a southbound 2009 Chevrolet, driven by 50-year-old Daniel K. Davis of Lincoln, was at 26437 Highway B around 12:30 a.m., when the vehicle ran off the roadway and overturned.
BENTON COUNTY, MO
Windsor Woman Injured After Escape Ends Up in Field

A Windsor woman was injured in a one-vehicle accident that occurred Tuesday night in Pettis County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that a southbound 2014 Ford Escape, driven by 52-year-old Darci E. Kruse of Windsor, was on Missouri 52 at Richardson Road around 8:36 p.m., when she failed to slow for a stop sign and skidded across Missouri 52, traveled off the roadway, struck an embankment, and ended up in a field, striking a T-post.
WINDSOR, MO
WARRENSBURG MAN INJURED IN TWO-VEHICLE CRASH IN JOHNSON COUNTY

A 19-year-old Warrensburg man was injured in a two-vehicle crash in Johnson County on Sunday, September 18. According to a report from the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the accident occurred when a vehicle driven by Jack Profit pulled out in front of a vehicle driven by Cameron Kelly, causing Kelly’s vehicle to strike the vehicle driven by Profit.
WARRENSBURG, MO
Intoxicated Moped Driver Arrested by Sedalia Police

On Thursday night around 11 p.m., Sedalia Police observed a man on a moped traveling westbound on 16th street, weaving back & forth between two westbound lanes. According to a report, the moped jerked to the right and jumped a curb. It then pulled back onto 16th and was seen swerving, crossing into the eastbound lanes. A traffic stop was conducted at West Main and Water Tower Road.
SEDALIA, MO
Sunday Evening Accident Leaves Lathrop Woman Hurt And In Legal Trouble

A one-vehicle accident Sunday evening left a Lathrop woman with moderate injuries and some legal troubles. Troop H of the Highway Patrol says 52-year-old Lathrop resident Tamara S. Frederich was driving a 2008 Chevy Uplander westbound on Clinton County Route V five miles south of Lathrop at 6:10 P.M. Sunday when the vehicle went off the north side of the roadway where it struck an embankment and a mailbox. The vehicle then hit a second embankment and a fence before finally coming to rest against that fence facing northwest.
LATHROP, MO
HOLDEN WOMAN INJURED IN ATV ACCIDENT

A 40-year-old Holden woman was injured in an ATV accident on Saturday, September 17. According to a report from the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the accident occurred as an ATV driven by Kevin Smith was traveling up a hill and had a mechanical malfunction, causing the vehicle to fall down the hill and eject both Smith and his passenger, Jennifer Pemberton.
HOLDEN, MO
Single car crash in Bates County ejects 2, leading to serious injuries

BATES COUNTY, Mo. (KCTV) - A Belton, Missouri, man was involved in a single-vehicle crash early Sunday morning resulting in serious injuries. A Missouri State Highway Patrol report said the 26-year-old man crashed his 2003 Chevrolet at 52W W/O County Road NW 5001 in Bates County when the vehicle traveled off the road driving eastbound and struck an embankment.
BATES COUNTY, MO
From the Desk of Bates County Coroner, Greg Mullinax

On September 18, 2022 just after 7PM the Coroner’s office responded to the Bates County Memorial Hospital Emergency Department. Earlier in the evening EMS and law enforcement had responded to a possible medical emergency at the I-49 outer road just south of Archie. Initial report was a male subject was acting erratically.
BATES COUNTY, MO
Recent Livingston County Bookings

Several recent bookings at area jails are reported by the Livingston County Sheriff’s Department. 52-year-old Marty J Thorne was sentenced to jail time for alleged Contempt of Court. He is held at the Caldwell County Detention Center. 19-year-old Corliss Stanley Depee was arrested by Hamilton Police for alleged Failure...
LIVINGSTON COUNTY, MO
