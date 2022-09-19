ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Northfield, NJ

New Jersey 101.5

‘Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives’ is coming back to New Jersey

Not only is Guy Fieri bringing his show "Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives" back to New Jersey, he’s revisiting a restaurant he’s brought his show to before. The restaurant is Carluccio’s Coal Fired Pizza in Northfield (Atlantic County) and they announced yesterday on their Facebook page that DDD was coming back for an episode that will air Sept. 23.
NORTHFIELD, NJ
WPG Talk Radio

Gordon Ramsay’s Hell’s Kitchen Opens at Caesars Atlantic City

Gordan Ramsay's Hell's Kitchen, the eatery inspired by the celebrity chef's popular reality competition cooking show, opened for business Wednesday at Caesar's Atlantic City. The Caesar's location is the first on the east coast and the fifth Hell's Kitchen restaurant worldwide in the growing chain, with at least three more due to open in the U.S. in late 2022 or early 2023. It's also Ramsay's third restaurant in Atlantic City, the other two being Gordon Ramsay Steak at Harrah’s Resort and Gordon Ramsay Pub & Grill at Caesars Atlantic City.
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ
PhillyBite

The Best Lobster Roll's & Bisque in New Jersey

Philadelphia, PA - If you are looking for the best lobster bisque in New Jersey, you've come to the right place. Numerous spots offer the delicacy in Jersey Shore restaurants. These include Bum Rogers Crabhouse in Seaside Heights, The Crab Trap in Somers Point, and the Point Lobster Company in Point Pleasant Beach. Each of these seafood restaurants has its own style of serving the dish.
SOMERS POINT, NJ
The Italian Restaurant Chef Vola in Atlantic City

- Since 1982, the restaurant has been run by Louise Esposito and her family. She greets diners by name, oversees the staff, and keeps an eye on the kitchen. Though she doesn't publish her phone number, you can easily find it online. You can also call the restaurant to make a reservation if you'd like.
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ
capemayvibe.com

Explore this stunning winery at the southern tip of New Jersey

You’ve never seen New Jersey like this… #willowcreekwinery #capemaynj. The beautiful Willow Creek Winery in West Cape May is minutes from the beach and is an unexpected Garden State gem. 🍇 Have you ever visited this unique Sout…. Source ». TAGS: Things to Do in Cape May...
CAPE MAY, NJ
atlanticcityweekly.com

On a Roll … at Vagabond EHT

On a lovely Friday afternoon with the sun shining brightly, I decided to pop over to enjoy a late lunch at Vagabond EHT. Situated just beyond the rolling hills of McCullough’s Emerald Golf Links, the space offers a perfect way to ease one’s self into the upcoming weekend, with a fantastic menu of elevated bar food, including some of the best loaded french fries around as well as an impressive list of craft beers.
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ
PhillyBite

5 Best Italian Restaurants in Collingswood NJ

Philadelphia, PA - If you're looking for a great Italian restaurant near Collingswood, New Jersey, you've come to the right place!. From a classic Italian restaurant to a contemporary Indian spot, Collingswood is home to plenty of options for a great Italian meal. Here are some of the top choices.
COLLINGSWOOD, NJ
ocnjsentinel.com

Lakefront wooded oasis a piece of Pennsylvania just off the Jersey shore

UPPER TOWNSHIP — “Tranquility at its finest,” is how real estate agent Mark Grimes described the property at 1201 Route 9 in the Palermo section of Upper Township. The four-level home, tucked back at the end of a long, meandering wooded drive overlooking a private lake, sits on 34 acres including the former sand pit, providing a beautiful vista just a stone’s throw away.
UPPER TOWNSHIP, NJ
Cat Country 107.3

Where To Score Some Free Groceries In Hammonton, NJ, This October

Food insecurity is a recurring and serious issue, not just here in South Jersey, but everywhere. Believe it or not, it's probably a bigger deal in the southern part of the Garden State than that region's own residents even realize. As a matter of fact, the Community Food Bank of South Jersey says that almost twelve percent of residents in Atlantic, Cape May, and Cumberland Counties don't know where or when they're going to get to eat next.
HAMMONTON, NJ
New Jersey 101.5

Come to the Wildwoods for the 15th Annual Food and Music Festival

The 15th Annual Food and Music Festival will be held in the Wildwoods on Oct. 9. The festival was formerly known as the Wildwoods Seafood and Music Festival. The Greater Wildwood Chamber of Commerce presents a Food and Music Street Fair on Sunday, October 9, from 11 a.m. – 7 p.m. featuring a full day of fantastic food options, music and shopping.
WILDWOOD, NJ
WPG Talk Radio

Atlantic City, NJ, Casino Execs Learned Useful Lessons From Pandemic

ATLANTIC CITY — The COVID pandemic forced most U.S. casinos, including those in New Jersey, to close for months, causing payrolls, revenue and earnings to tumble. But the forced shutdowns and highly regulated recoveries also taught the industry some useful lessons that will endure even after the pandemic is a distant memory, panelists at a major casino conference said Thursday.
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ
92.7 WOBM

New Jersey Town Is Named Among The Best Towns To Visit In America

It wasn't much of a secret before, at least not to New Jersey residents, but one of our amazing towns has been named among the best towns to visit in the entire country. The honor comes from a well-respected source, US News & World Report, and only 25 towns across the entire nation made this exclusive list, so this is a really big deal.
fox29.com

Burlington County town orders bakery to remove its mascot from beloved mural

MEDFORD, N.J. - A dispute over a beloved mural on the exterior wall of a New Jersey sweets shop has the community rallying around a small business owner. Candy Thibeau, owner of Maggie Moose Bakery in Medford, said she received a letter from the township on Monday that claimed the mural violates local sign codes due to its artwork.
MEDFORD, NJ
WPG Talk Radio

WPG Talk Radio

