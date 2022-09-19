Read full article on original website
‘Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives’ is coming back to New Jersey
Not only is Guy Fieri bringing his show "Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives" back to New Jersey, he’s revisiting a restaurant he’s brought his show to before. The restaurant is Carluccio’s Coal Fired Pizza in Northfield (Atlantic County) and they announced yesterday on their Facebook page that DDD was coming back for an episode that will air Sept. 23.
Gordon Ramsay’s Hell’s Kitchen Opens at Caesars Atlantic City
Gordan Ramsay's Hell's Kitchen, the eatery inspired by the celebrity chef's popular reality competition cooking show, opened for business Wednesday at Caesar's Atlantic City. The Caesar's location is the first on the east coast and the fifth Hell's Kitchen restaurant worldwide in the growing chain, with at least three more due to open in the U.S. in late 2022 or early 2023. It's also Ramsay's third restaurant in Atlantic City, the other two being Gordon Ramsay Steak at Harrah’s Resort and Gordon Ramsay Pub & Grill at Caesars Atlantic City.
PhillyBite
The Best Lobster Roll's & Bisque in New Jersey
Philadelphia, PA - If you are looking for the best lobster bisque in New Jersey, you've come to the right place. Numerous spots offer the delicacy in Jersey Shore restaurants. These include Bum Rogers Crabhouse in Seaside Heights, The Crab Trap in Somers Point, and the Point Lobster Company in Point Pleasant Beach. Each of these seafood restaurants has its own style of serving the dish.
After 17 Years, One Location of a Popular Jersey Shore Restaurant is Closing
After nearly two decades at the Jersey Shore, one restaurant will not be returning when the tourists do next season. However, there is some good news to report in this story. In an era where it seems like every time you go online, there's news of another restaurant closing, this particular eatery has two locations and only one is shutting down.
Popular Steak House Chain Rumored To Be Opening In Toms River, NJ
I love cooking steak on the charcoal grill, along with some corn on the cob and skewered shrimps with pepper and onion. It makes for great summer cooking, however, there are times were my wife and I will want a nice steak dinner but don't want to cook. We also...
These PA Restaurants Were Named Among Best In America
Three restaurants in Pennsylvania were named among the best in the country in a brand-new list curated by the New York Times. The spots were mentioned on the outlet's 2022 Best Restaurants list published on Monday, Sept. 19. It highlighted “50 places in America we’re most excited about right now."
PhillyBite
The Italian Restaurant Chef Vola in Atlantic City
- Since 1982, the restaurant has been run by Louise Esposito and her family. She greets diners by name, oversees the staff, and keeps an eye on the kitchen. Though she doesn't publish her phone number, you can easily find it online. You can also call the restaurant to make a reservation if you'd like.
capemayvibe.com
Explore this stunning winery at the southern tip of New Jersey
You’ve never seen New Jersey like this… #willowcreekwinery #capemaynj. The beautiful Willow Creek Winery in West Cape May is minutes from the beach and is an unexpected Garden State gem. 🍇 Have you ever visited this unique Sout…. Source ». TAGS: Things to Do in Cape May...
Couple's Jersey Shore wedding turns to giant catastrophe after venue's floor caves in
A couple's big wedding on the Jersey Shore turned into a giant catastrophe after the second floor of a building where 200 people had gathered began to cave in.
Pa. steak shop wins ‘Best Hoagie on Earth’ honors
The residents in Parkside have known what a great cheesesteak and/or hoagie tastes like for ages. But now, the rest of the world will soon catch up. According to 6ABC, Phil & Jim’s Steaks & Hoagies in Delaware County was just awarded the “Best Hoagie on Earth” prize by Food Network Magazine.
Food Network Declares ‘Best Hoagie on Earth’ is Just Outside of Philadelphia, PA
Sure, the Philadelphia region is home to the hoagie and countless eateries try to make the absolute best sandwich that they can, but one place, according to experts, makes the best. And not just the best in the area or even the best in the country -- it's the best...
atlanticcityweekly.com
On a Roll … at Vagabond EHT
On a lovely Friday afternoon with the sun shining brightly, I decided to pop over to enjoy a late lunch at Vagabond EHT. Situated just beyond the rolling hills of McCullough’s Emerald Golf Links, the space offers a perfect way to ease one’s self into the upcoming weekend, with a fantastic menu of elevated bar food, including some of the best loaded french fries around as well as an impressive list of craft beers.
PhillyBite
5 Best Italian Restaurants in Collingswood NJ
Philadelphia, PA - If you're looking for a great Italian restaurant near Collingswood, New Jersey, you've come to the right place!. From a classic Italian restaurant to a contemporary Indian spot, Collingswood is home to plenty of options for a great Italian meal. Here are some of the top choices.
ocnjsentinel.com
Lakefront wooded oasis a piece of Pennsylvania just off the Jersey shore
UPPER TOWNSHIP — “Tranquility at its finest,” is how real estate agent Mark Grimes described the property at 1201 Route 9 in the Palermo section of Upper Township. The four-level home, tucked back at the end of a long, meandering wooded drive overlooking a private lake, sits on 34 acres including the former sand pit, providing a beautiful vista just a stone’s throw away.
Where To Score Some Free Groceries In Hammonton, NJ, This October
Food insecurity is a recurring and serious issue, not just here in South Jersey, but everywhere. Believe it or not, it's probably a bigger deal in the southern part of the Garden State than that region's own residents even realize. As a matter of fact, the Community Food Bank of South Jersey says that almost twelve percent of residents in Atlantic, Cape May, and Cumberland Counties don't know where or when they're going to get to eat next.
Come to the Wildwoods for the 15th Annual Food and Music Festival
The 15th Annual Food and Music Festival will be held in the Wildwoods on Oct. 9. The festival was formerly known as the Wildwoods Seafood and Music Festival. The Greater Wildwood Chamber of Commerce presents a Food and Music Street Fair on Sunday, October 9, from 11 a.m. – 7 p.m. featuring a full day of fantastic food options, music and shopping.
Atlantic City, NJ, Casino Execs Learned Useful Lessons From Pandemic
ATLANTIC CITY — The COVID pandemic forced most U.S. casinos, including those in New Jersey, to close for months, causing payrolls, revenue and earnings to tumble. But the forced shutdowns and highly regulated recoveries also taught the industry some useful lessons that will endure even after the pandemic is a distant memory, panelists at a major casino conference said Thursday.
New Jersey Town Is Named Among The Best Towns To Visit In America
It wasn't much of a secret before, at least not to New Jersey residents, but one of our amazing towns has been named among the best towns to visit in the entire country. The honor comes from a well-respected source, US News & World Report, and only 25 towns across the entire nation made this exclusive list, so this is a really big deal.
Beloved Ocean County, NJ Café Permanently Closing At The End Of September
Another Jersey Shore business bites the dust. I am sick of closing announcements. They make me depressed. But I will tell you so you have all the information. According to APP.com, Serenity Café in on Route 37 in Toms River has announced that they will be closing permanently on Friday, September 30th of this year.
fox29.com
Burlington County town orders bakery to remove its mascot from beloved mural
MEDFORD, N.J. - A dispute over a beloved mural on the exterior wall of a New Jersey sweets shop has the community rallying around a small business owner. Candy Thibeau, owner of Maggie Moose Bakery in Medford, said she received a letter from the township on Monday that claimed the mural violates local sign codes due to its artwork.
WPG Talk Radio
