Hiring and retaining top quality talent in workplaces has been more of challenge in recent years due to the worker shortage much of the country has been impacted with. Gail Cruikshank, Talent Director from the Greater St. Cloud Development Corporation, and Lacey Solheid, Associate Talent Development Partner at Blattner Company, say hiring isn't only the responsibility of the HR person but every employee because each employee will want to have great people to work along side of you. She says finding the best fit for your organization is important. Cruikshank explains employers need to hire people and get to know what their "why" is. She says the "why" is what gets them excited, and what do they want to do with this new position. Cruikshank says it costs a lot of money and time to hire people which is why retention is so important. She says employers need to make sure these new employees are engaged and involved in their new job and are showing growth.

SAINT CLOUD, MN ・ 3 DAYS AGO