Read full article on original website
Related
District 742 Announces Attendance
ST. CLOUD -- Attendance at District 742 schools is down, but only by 1%. At last night’s school board meeting, the total enrollment at all schools in District 742 was listed at 9,557. That’s down from 9,710 students at the beginning of the school year in 2021. Executive...
St. Cloud in the Top 5 – But Not for Something Good
It seems like all we have been hearing about recently is topics covering high gas prices, high grocery prices, inflation in general and crime. But how bad is the crime? Honestly, it's pretty bad. Just turn on the news, and you will get a barrage of car jackings, robberies, gun violence, and more. It's always been around, but it seems like during and since the pandemic those problems have definitely been on an upswing.
4th Annual Rocktoberfest in St. Joseph this Saturday
ST. JOSEPH -- German heritage will be celebrated this weekend in downtown St. Joseph. The 4th annual Rocktoberfest is this Saturday from 4:00 p.m. until midnight. The festivities are being organized by the St. Joseph Booster Club with the money raised going to support the St. Joseph Catholic School. Spokesman...
Demolition Work Begins on Old Cowboy Jack’s in Downtown St. Cloud
ST. CLOUD -- The demolition work has begun on the former Cowboy Jack's building in downtown St. Cloud. The bar and restaurant has been closed since February of 2020 after the arson fire next door destroyed the Press Bar building and severely damaged both the buildings that housed Cowboy Jack's.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
St. Cloud V.A. Ready to Give Flu Shots to Veterans
The St. Cloud V.A. is giving veterans options as to how they can get their flu shots this fall. Barry Venable, Public Affairs Officer from the St. Cloud V.A. says the options for flu shots include those who have upcoming appointments at the V.A. they can just ask their doctor about getting one. Another option for those who do not have an upcoming appointment can participate in the walk thru and drive thru clinics. The dates for those clinics are:
Majority of Minnesotans Want Legal Pot But Don’t Hold Your Breath
This week the governor of Wisconsin came out in favor of legalizing recreational cannabis and Minnesota's Governor Walz has also stated recently his support for recreational legalization. So, what's the holdup? Don't hold your breath (no pun intended) It seems the GOP controlled State Senate seems to know what's best for us all and that would be NO legalized recreational pot.
Minnesotans Are The 2nd Most Generous In The U.S.
Most years, around this time with the holidays creeping up, people tend to be more generous than other times of the year but this year with inflation, there is an enormous amount of giving that needs to happen. Most of us are getting by, in spite of higher cost of living. But what about those that were just getting by before this inflation hit.
Lane Shifts Coming on I-94 Bridge Project Near St. Cloud
ST. JOSEPH TOWNSHIP -- Lane changes are coming to a bridge repair project on Interstate 94 near St. Cloud. The bridge is between the Highway 23 interchange and Stearns County Road 138 just northwest of the Grande Depot. The Minnesota Department of Transportation says traffic will be moved to the...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Dry Conditions Impacting More of Minnesota
UNDATED -- The dry conditions are getting worse as we officially move into fall. The U.S. Drought Monitor's update Thursday says 42 percent of Minnesota is now abnormally dry including all of Stearns and Sherburne counties and the southern part of Benton county. The Moderate Drought is up to 15...
Another Stolen Vehicle in St. Cloud
St. Cloud Police is reporting a stolen vehicle on the 1500 block of 16th Street South. Alicia Mages from Tri-County Crimestoppers joined me on WJON. She says it is a 2-door, tan colored, 2008 BMW 355 with Minnesota license GYW 399. Mages says it has a MTH sticker on the back with a crack on the driver's side bumper.
The Weekender: St. Cloud Norsemen, The Midtown Men and More!
ST. CLOUD -- We have your guide to some fun and exciting things happening around central Minnesota this weekend. Check out The Midtown Men playing at the Paramount Theatre, visit the first every St. Cloud Coffee Fest, take part of the Stearns History Museum Historic Harvest event, catch the St. Cloud Norsemen home opener and join a motorcycle ride in Cold Spring. Read more in The Weekender!
Appetite For Success? Volunteers Sought To Feed Hungry Minnesotans
How much have your grandparents done for you in your life? Both sets of my grandparents cared for me as a child, while my parents worked hard to provide for my brother and me. I learned so much from them; how to cook, how to clean, how to play Solitaire, Scrabble, and even how to read and write.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Charges Dropped Against Sauk Rapids Man Accused in Shooting
ST. CLOUD -- Stearns County prosecutors have dismissed the charges against a man accused of shooting another man behind the Lunds-Byerly's in St. Cloud. Twenty-two-year-old Daysean Lee was charged with drive-by shooting and 2nd-degree assault with a dangerous weapon. The victim was shot in the face in February 2021. The...
When Will the First Frost Happen in St. Cloud This Fall?
Frost develops when the temperature is cold enough for water molecules in the air to freeze. The process is called Deposition (it’s the opposite of evaporation). Ice crystals appear without liquid water ever forming. This happens most frequently on surfaces that are wet and get cold much faster than the air around it like grassy fields, rooftops, or your favorite frost-sensitive plants.
Party In The Back! These Minnesota Men Are In The Running For Best Mullet
Not too long ago, there was a Minnesota kid who was in contention for having the best "kid" mullet in the USA, that honor went to a Wisconsin child. Now the same folks running the kid's mullet championship are back with a competition for men, and right now they are narrowing it down to the top 25. In the current top-100 are several Minnesota men.
Land of 10,000+ Lakes & This County Has More Than Any Other
Yes, we know that Minnesota is the land of 10,000 lakes. In fact, there are actually more than that, but it's rounded to ten thousand. But, there is actually a county in Minnesota that has more lakes in that one county than any other in Minnesota, and the whole country.
Panda Cares Foundation Awards $25,000 to Boys and Girls Clubs
ST. CLOUD -- The Boys and Girls Clubs of Central Minnesota recently received $25,000 thanks to the Panda Cares Foundation. The purpose of the grant is to support in-person academic success programming at the Clubs, including: Project Learn, Power Hour, Summer Brain Gain and STEM programming. Vice President of Operations...
Already?! St. Cloud Menards Has Its Christmas Section Up In September!
It's that magical time of year in Minnesota when we are all trying to rush to get our long put-off summer projects done before the inevitable doom and gloom of winter. With that being said, I went to Menards on Sunday with the intent to build a dog house... and a fence... and maybe renovate a closet and left there thinking about... Christmas?!
How to Hire and Retain Top Employees in Central MN
Hiring and retaining top quality talent in workplaces has been more of challenge in recent years due to the worker shortage much of the country has been impacted with. Gail Cruikshank, Talent Director from the Greater St. Cloud Development Corporation, and Lacey Solheid, Associate Talent Development Partner at Blattner Company, say hiring isn't only the responsibility of the HR person but every employee because each employee will want to have great people to work along side of you. She says finding the best fit for your organization is important. Cruikshank explains employers need to hire people and get to know what their "why" is. She says the "why" is what gets them excited, and what do they want to do with this new position. Cruikshank says it costs a lot of money and time to hire people which is why retention is so important. She says employers need to make sure these new employees are engaged and involved in their new job and are showing growth.
15 Great Responses From Central Minnesotans, on How To Spend $30,000 [Gallery]
If you had $30,000 in your bank account RIGHT NOW... tell us what would you spend it on?!. and you responded with a mix of answers that we love!. There were so many responses and we loved reading each and everyone of them. But just in case you were wondering how Central Minnesotan's would spend $30,000 we put together a few of our favorite ideas.
103.7 THE LOON
St. Cloud, MN
6K+
Followers
8K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
103.7 THE LOON plays the best classic rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for St. Cloud, Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0