Hillsville, PA

Proposal tendered to vacate part of Breezewood

Tony and Diane Guarnieri have asked the Brookfield trustees if they would object to the Guarnieris seeking to vacate about 120 feet at the end of Breezewood Lake Drive. The trustees did not offer any objections, but Trustee Dan Suttles said he would want to see the property surveyed to make sure “we’re not stepping on somebody’s toes.”
TRUMBULL COUNTY, OH
Pittsburghers Love to Wax Nostalgic About Bygone Chain Restaurants

There’s a popular episode of the “Pittsburgh Dad” webseries in which the titular father loads up the family for a road trip. After hours of driving, he arrives at their destination: the nearest remaining Rax Roast Beef location. “All I ask is for one little thing — for yinz to drive six hours round trip to go to Rax,” he says. “Do yinz know how rare this is? Finding a Rax is like finding Narnia.”
PITTSBURGH, PA
Oktoberfest to return for seventh year in downtown Warren

Oktoberfest on the Square is coming back to Courthouse Square in Downtown Warren for its seventh year on Saturday, September 24. The festivities will take place in Courthouse Square from 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. on Saturday. 22 local businesses, six local restaurants and six Ohio breweries will be joining together for the event.
WARREN, OH
Two ambulances rush to crash at Market and Midlothian

Two ambulances were dispatched to a two-vehicle accident at a major intersection on Youngstown's South Side early Wednesday. Dispatchers were told that a Volkswagen and a Tesla collided at Market Street and Midlothian Boulevard shortly before 8 a.m. The first ambulance was dispatched for a woman in the Volkswagen. Police...
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
News in brief from North Park, Zombies

The Allegheny County Parks Foundation is hosting two events at North Park on Oct. 15. Park ‘til Dark offers free, family-friendly activities starting from 8 a.m. Some events include yoga, birding, volunteer tree planting and family fishing. The foundation’s annual Pour at the Park annual beer, spirits and food...
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PA
Akron City Councilman Shammas Malik will run for mayor in 2023

A 31-year-old first-term city councilman, seen as a rising star in Akron politics, has decided to launch a campaign to be the city's next mayor. Ward 8 Councilman Shammas Malik announced his campaign in a video Thursday. Sitting at the dining room table in his home in Akron’s Merriman Valley...
AKRON, OH
Units Dispatched to Vehicle Fire on Route 8 in Reno

RENO, Pa. (EYT) – Area fire companies have been dispatched to a vehicle fire along Allegheny Boulevard in Reno. According to a Venango County 9-1-1 dispatcher, a call came in around 3:33 p.m. on Wednesday, September 21, for a disabled vehicle near 2119 Allegheny Boulevard (State Route 8), in Reno, Venango County.
VENANGO COUNTY, PA
Aurora Historical Society Museum Preserves Geauga Lake Amusement Park Mementos

The park itself may be gone, but there’s plenty of Geauga Lake left in mementos and memories. The Aurora Historical Society preserves both. In 1967, John Kudley, Jr. drove from Orange to Geauga Lake Amusement Park to see Paul Revere & The Raiders at WIXY-1260’s World Series of Rock Appreciation Day concert. The ride, though made with friends, was long.
AURORA, OH

