ideastream.org
NEXUS windfall was less than expected for Northeast Ohio schools. A local auditor is fighting back
The NEXUS natural gas pipeline was completed in 2018 across parts of Northeast Ohio amid much controversy and environmental concerns. One of the main selling points was that it would generate millions of dollars in tax revenue for public entities near its path - primarily, school districts. But after years...
WFMJ.com
North Lima businesses pitch in to help firefighters battling flames at local business
It took more than the help of firefighters from eight departments to battle flames at a Beaver Township business on Wednesday. Putting out a fire that broke out at Bolt Construction along South Avenue also was aided by a couple of local businesses. The Beaver Township Fire and Rescue Facebook...
Power outage leads to delay for Hubbard Schools
In Mahoning County, 37 of their 49 reported outages are in Coitsville Township.
newsonthegreen.com
Proposal tendered to vacate part of Breezewood
Tony and Diane Guarnieri have asked the Brookfield trustees if they would object to the Guarnieris seeking to vacate about 120 feet at the end of Breezewood Lake Drive. The trustees did not offer any objections, but Trustee Dan Suttles said he would want to see the property surveyed to make sure “we’re not stepping on somebody’s toes.”
DEK hockey facility coming to Hermitage
The City of Hermitage announced Wednesday that it has been awarded a grant for a new DEK hockey facility.
Milk truck crash sends debris across Youngstown interstate
A crash in Youngstown left debris all over the roadway.
pittsburghmagazine.com
Pittsburghers Love to Wax Nostalgic About Bygone Chain Restaurants
There’s a popular episode of the “Pittsburgh Dad” webseries in which the titular father loads up the family for a road trip. After hours of driving, he arrives at their destination: the nearest remaining Rax Roast Beef location. “All I ask is for one little thing — for yinz to drive six hours round trip to go to Rax,” he says. “Do yinz know how rare this is? Finding a Rax is like finding Narnia.”
WFMJ.com
Oktoberfest to return for seventh year in downtown Warren
Oktoberfest on the Square is coming back to Courthouse Square in Downtown Warren for its seventh year on Saturday, September 24. The festivities will take place in Courthouse Square from 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. on Saturday. 22 local businesses, six local restaurants and six Ohio breweries will be joining together for the event.
Roads closed on Youngstown’s West Side
Oakwood Avenue, between North Evanston Ave and Steel Street is closed as well as Steel Street between Mahoning and Wellington Avenues.
Austintown police issue warning about traveling thieves targeting parks and other locations
According to a post on the Austintown Police Department's Facebook page, thieves are targeting outdoor venues like parks, gyms and baseball and soccer fields.
WFMJ.com
Austintown Police: Out-of-state thieves breaking into vehicles at parks, gyms, ballfields
Police in Austintown say they believe that out-of-state criminals are targeting public parks and other outdoor locations where people have a false sense of security. Detective Sargent Greg McGlynn tells 21 News the group is comprised of 10-15 black males, ages ranging from 20-40 years old. Police say this group...
beavercountyradio.com
Two Beaver County Residents Involved in Accident on Pa. 68 in Connoquenessing Twp.
(Connoquenessing Twp., Butler County, Pa.) Pa State Police in Butler are reporting that they were called to the scene of a two vehicle accident on Pa. Route 68 in Connoquenessing Twp., Butler County, last Wednesday, September 14, 2022, at 3:35 PM involving two Beaver County residents. Upon arriving and investigating...
WFMJ.com
Two ambulances rush to crash at Market and Midlothian
Two ambulances were dispatched to a two-vehicle accident at a major intersection on Youngstown's South Side early Wednesday. Dispatchers were told that a Volkswagen and a Tesla collided at Market Street and Midlothian Boulevard shortly before 8 a.m. The first ambulance was dispatched for a woman in the Volkswagen. Police...
Offensive, racially charged homecoming invitation causes local outrage
An offensive, racially charged sign used by a high school student to invite a date to homecoming is generating outrage within the Garfield Local School District and online.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
News in brief from North Park, Zombies
The Allegheny County Parks Foundation is hosting two events at North Park on Oct. 15. Park ‘til Dark offers free, family-friendly activities starting from 8 a.m. Some events include yoga, birding, volunteer tree planting and family fishing. The foundation’s annual Pour at the Park annual beer, spirits and food...
ideastream.org
Akron City Councilman Shammas Malik will run for mayor in 2023
A 31-year-old first-term city councilman, seen as a rising star in Akron politics, has decided to launch a campaign to be the city's next mayor. Ward 8 Councilman Shammas Malik announced his campaign in a video Thursday. Sitting at the dining room table in his home in Akron’s Merriman Valley...
Semi and pickup collide on Route 165 in Mahoning County
A semi and pickup truck were involved in a crash in Green Township that shut down a portion of Route 165 for several hours.
explore venango
Units Dispatched to Vehicle Fire on Route 8 in Reno
RENO, Pa. (EYT) – Area fire companies have been dispatched to a vehicle fire along Allegheny Boulevard in Reno. According to a Venango County 9-1-1 dispatcher, a call came in around 3:33 p.m. on Wednesday, September 21, for a disabled vehicle near 2119 Allegheny Boulevard (State Route 8), in Reno, Venango County.
clevelandmagazine.com
Aurora Historical Society Museum Preserves Geauga Lake Amusement Park Mementos
The park itself may be gone, but there’s plenty of Geauga Lake left in mementos and memories. The Aurora Historical Society preserves both. In 1967, John Kudley, Jr. drove from Orange to Geauga Lake Amusement Park to see Paul Revere & The Raiders at WIXY-1260’s World Series of Rock Appreciation Day concert. The ride, though made with friends, was long.
Warren man charged with assaulting AMR paramedic near Mill Creek Park
A Warren man is expected to be arraigned today in municipal court on charges he assaulted a paramedic early Tuesday morning.
