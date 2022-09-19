The Revenue Neutral Rate hearing of the Grant County Recreation Commission board took place on Thursday, September 8, 2022 at the rec office. All members (Sam Hayden, Josh Eddie, Daron Cowan, Jen Hittle and Amy Orosco) were in attendance. Also attending were Director Krista Anderson, Kristi Breese, visitor Rick Ashby and Tammie Hensley. The hearing was called to order by President Hayden at 5:00 p.m. Mr. Ashby addressed the board regarding the condition of the softball fields. He requested that those fields be kept in the same condition as the baseball fields. Hayden assured him that the softball fields would be in good condition for the next season. Resolution 09082022 was approved stating that the recreation commission would be exceeding the RNR and the resolution was signed by all members. The RNR hearing was closed at 5:07 p.m.

