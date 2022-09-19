Read full article on original website
Rec Board Changes Seasonal Wages
The Revenue Neutral Rate hearing of the Grant County Recreation Commission board took place on Thursday, September 8, 2022 at the rec office. All members (Sam Hayden, Josh Eddie, Daron Cowan, Jen Hittle and Amy Orosco) were in attendance. Also attending were Director Krista Anderson, Kristi Breese, visitor Rick Ashby and Tammie Hensley. The hearing was called to order by President Hayden at 5:00 p.m. Mr. Ashby addressed the board regarding the condition of the softball fields. He requested that those fields be kept in the same condition as the baseball fields. Hayden assured him that the softball fields would be in good condition for the next season. Resolution 09082022 was approved stating that the recreation commission would be exceeding the RNR and the resolution was signed by all members. The RNR hearing was closed at 5:07 p.m.
Governor Kelly to Make Stops in Western Kansas
Governor Laura Kelly will continue her Prosperity on the Plains tour in Western Kansas this week to focus specifically on how the Kelly Administration can assist with needs throughout rural Kansas communities. She will participate in multiple roundtable discussions with ag and economic development industry leaders and tour locally owned businesses.
Helping Hands - September 2022
This month's Helping Hands award goes to four local men who volunteer their time to deliver meals for the Grant County Senior Center. They are (l-r): Bill Stewart, Bob Welch, Ron Stewart and Sam Guy (inset). All four help to make Ulysses a better place to live! Thank you, gentlemen, for all that you do! To nominate someone who is a doer of good deeds, send an email to news2@ulyssesnews.com or call 620-356-1201. Nominations are 100% anonymous.
Fatal Crash East of Ulysses Last Weekend
According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, at around 3:00 PM on Saturday, September 17th, emergency crews were called to the intersection of Highway 160 and Highway 190 with reports of a double-semi crash 14 miles east of Ulysses. Officials reported that a 1982 Peterbilt semi-truck driven by Vernal Lattimore, 39,...
Garden City launches new text messaging service
Garden City has launched a new text messaging service for residents.
2 arrested in Garden City after New Mexico murder
GARDEN CITY, Kan. (KSNW) — Two people in Garden City are in custody in connection with a woman’s death in New Mexico, police say. The Valencia County, New Mexico Sheriff’s Office contacted the Garden City Police Department Friday regarding a homicide suspect believed to be in Garden City. Police say they learned that Rosalio Aguilera […]
New Mexico man, cousin arrested in Kansas in a homicide case
TOME, N.M. (AP) — Authorities say a New Mexico man and his cousin have been arrested in Kansas in connection with the shooting death of a woman. Valencia County Sheriff’s officials say 37-year-old Karla Aguilera of Tome was reported missing Sept. 6 by family members. A body was found Wednesday in Torrance County and an autopsy confirmed it was Aguilera. According to a criminal complaint, Aguilera was shot four times and her case is being investigated as a homicide. An arrest warrant was issued for 50-year-old Rosalio Aguilera-Gamboa and he was arrested Saturday in Garden City, Kansas along with his cousin Maria Guadalupe Nevarez Aguilera. Authorities say Aguilera-Gamboa is facing multiple charges including an open count of murder but it’s unclear what charges Nevarez Aguilera is facing.
Deadly crashes reported Saturday in SW, NE Kansas
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Two people were killed, including one pedestrian, in separate crashes Saturday in southwest and northeast Kansas. The pedestrian was killed while walking on I-435 in the No. 4 lane in Johnson County. A vehicle was merging onto the interstate from state line road. Another vehicle avoided the pedestrian, but the vehicle involved in the collision was unable to stop. The pedestrian, a 27-year-old woman from Kansas City, Kan., was pronounced dead at the scene.
Blast From The Past - September 23, 2022
(Week of September 20, 2012) Brad & Sonja Wooldridge have a new grandson, Owen Wesley Wooldridge. He was born August 28th in Tampa, Florida to Wes & Lainey Wooldridge. His big sister is Zoey. Owen weighed 8 pounds, 7.5 ounces and was 21 inches long. His great grandparents are Edward and Maxine Wooldridge of Ulysses.
SW Kansas woman accused of hiding murder suspect
FINNEY COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating a southwest Kansas woman in connection with a murder investigation in New Mexico. On September 16, the Valencia County New Mexico Sheriff's Office contacted the Garden City Police Department regarding a homicide suspect believed to be in Garden City, according to a statement from the police department.
