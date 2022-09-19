Read full article on original website
The McDonald's Celebration of Gospel Tour Comes to North CarolinaVeronica Charnell MediaRaleigh, NC
Muslim residents speak out at Shaw meetingThe Triangle TribuneRaleigh, NC
North Carolina Civil Rights Trail honors Raleigh familyThe Triangle TribuneRaleigh, NC
Eagles flying high; Bears get their growl onThe Triangle TribuneDurham, NC
Raleigh forum hosts District C City Council candidatesThe Triangle TribuneRaleigh, NC
Podcast: Power versus Skill?
Irish Illustrated Insider delves into Notre Dame’s challenge to combat North Carolina’s perimeter athletes and, conversely, the Tar Heels recently annual battle to fight off the offensive and defensive line prowess of the Irish. The Irish Illustrated Podcast is sponsored by:. The ultimate Gameday experience is yours! Whether...
Kansas vs. Duke football: Lance Leipold says it's 'an exciting time to be a Jayhawk' amid sold out game
When the 3-0 Kansas and the 3-0 Duke Blue Devils square off in Lawrence Saturday, it will be in front of a sold-out Kansas crowd as Lance Leipold and company usher in the new era of Jayhawks football. Leipold said it was an exciting time amid the team’s hot start in 2022, particularly ahead of an undefeated matchup against what looks like a blue-blood basketball game. Joining CBS Sports Network, Leipold detailed what the week has been like amid the hype.
247Sports
LOOK: Hubert Davis Watches Five-Star Ian Jackson at Private New York Training Session
On Sept. 15, North Carolina head coach Hubert Davis made the 500+ mile trip up to Bronx, New York, to attend a private training session that featured five-star playmaker Ian Jackson. The 6-foot-4 shooting guard from Cardinal Hayes High School is rated as the No. 2 player in the class of 2024 by the 247Sports Composite) and is among UNC's top targets in the cycle.
UNC Insider Rundown: Formidable Challenge
For Inside Carolina, I’m Taylor Vippolis and this is the Insider Rundown, where I’ll cover what I’m hearing when it comes to UNC Football. Coming off an open week, the North Carolina offense should receive a big boost from the return of its top two receivers in Josh Downs and Antoine Green. They were full participants this week at practice and the expectation is that they will be available on Saturday against the Irish. In their absence, the young receivers on the Carolina roster have done a good job of picking up the slack, specifically Kobe Paysour, who in the past two games has gone for 165 yards and 2 touchdowns. I believe that Paysour has shown that regardless of who is back, the Tar Heels have to find ways to get him on the field. He’s earned that trust and the connection between him and Drake Maye looks natural.
Local state champion wrestler commits to NC State
Louie Gill won a state championship at Hickory his freshman year and in two years in the Hornets' program, went 72-7.
packinsider.com
NC State Showing Love & Support for Injured Texas Tech Linebacker Bryce Ramirez
Texas Tech Linebacker Bryce Ramirez suffered a devastating lower leg fracture in Saturday’s matchup in Carter-Finley Stadium. After suffering the injury, the game was stopped for roughly 10 minutes while Ramirez was stabilized and carted off the field. As Ramirez was being carted off the field, numerous NC State...
packinsider.com
NC State Makes 4-Star SG Davin Crosby Jr.’s Final 4…Commitment Coming Saturday
Fresh off of his Official Visit to NC State, 4-Star 2023 Shooting Guard Davin Cosby Jr. (6’5″/185) has trimmed his list to 4 schools (NC State, Alabama, Virginia and Wake Forest), and will be announcing which school he will be committing to this Saturday, September 24th. Rivals ranks...
UNC QB Maye apologizes for comments about NC State
Chapel Hill, N.C. — North Carolina quarterback Drake Maye tweeted an apology Tuesday about three hours after he said in a press conference, "People who go to (NC) State just can't get into Carolina." In the last question of his weekly media availability, Maye was asked if former UNC...
packinsider.com
4-Star SF Dennis Parker Includes NC State in Final 5 Schools
4-Star 2023 Small Forward Dennis Parker (6’6″/175) has revealed his Final 5 schools, and NC State made the cut along with Georgetown, Missouri, Oklahoma State, and USC. After taking an Official Visit to Missouri this upcoming weekend, Parker will have taken Official Visits to all 5 schools. Parker took his Official to NC State on the weekend of September 9th.
WXII 12
Seven North Carolina colleges secretly tracked social media posts of students, protesters
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A new report shows seven North Carolina universities monitored social media platforms to keep an eye on things like protests or crimes. Watch WXII in the video above. Our NBC affiliate WRAL has tracked the use of social media monitoring for years in schools. A new...
fortworthreport.org
‘I can’t live in fear:’ Lesa Pamplin speaks out on fallout from BYU investigation
It took one day for racial slurs to fill Lesa Pamplin’s text messages, voicemail and inbox. On the morning of Sept. 2, the Tarrant County Criminal Court 5 judge candidate was out with some volunteers. She got a call from her goddaughter’s mother asking Pamplin if she saw her Facebook post. Pamplin, 58, said she had not but checked it when she got home.
Wake Technical Community College announces new campus site in Apex
Wake Technical Community College announced plans to expand and build a new campus site in Apex.
raleighmag.com
33 Things to Do in Raleigh This Week, Sept. 22–28
9/22–25 Jerome Robbins’ The Concert. Dance your way to Carolina Ballet to view Robbins’ captivating study of the secret thoughts and fantasies of a concert audience (juicy!), along with three additional ballets. How on pointe! carolinaballet.com. 9/23. iDKHOW and Joywave. You’ll want to “travel at the speed...
nccu.edu
North Carolina Central University Board of Trustees to Meet on Sept. 28
The North Carolina Central University (NCCU) Board of Trustees is scheduled to meet on Wednesday, Sept. 28, 2022, at 9 a.m., in the Banquet Hall, located on the first floor of W.G. Pearson Dining Hall. Draft minutes from the June 22, 2022 meeting and July 28, 2022 special call meeting,...
Zach Bryan Saves The Day, Replaces Tickets For North Carolina College Student Who Got Scammed Out Of $600
You gotta love a good heartfelt moment on social media… Lord knows they’re few and far between. Earlier this week a friend took to TikTok to advocate for pal, Ansley, a young North Carolina college student who had saved up extra funds to see Zach Bryan perform in Raleigh this weekend.
UNC’s cancer hospital renamed for leader whose ‘relentless drive’ made it possible
The hospital that serves patients from across North Carolina has a new name.
Essence
Inside Mary J. Blige's Good Morning Gorgeous Tour
The 23-city tour kicked off with a sold-out show in Greensboro, North Carolina, with support from Queen Naija and Ella Mai. Mary J. Blige is reminding the nation exactly why she’s heralded as the Queen of Hip-Hop Soul this fall, hitting stages across the country with her Good Morning Gorgeous tour.
cbs17
Missing. Murdered. Unsolved: Family offers $5,000 reward to find Tonita Brooks
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Tonita Michelle Brooks loves to walk. She walks all over Durham. Although she has a limp from a childhood surgery, she never let that slow her down. “She was giving, she was kind. She could talk to anybody — that is the Tonita I know,” said her brother Michael Brooks.
NC county apologizes for role in lynching Black people. New markers to honor victims.
“I appreciate the gesture, and I think there are many people who do,” said Commissioner Anna Richards, who is Black.
The race tightens: Beasley closes in on Budd in latest North Carolina Senate poll
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) – Democrat Cheri Beasley has gained more ground in her bid to overtake Republican Ted Budd in their race to be the next senator from North Carolina, even though many voters say they expect her ultimately to lose. Budd in May led Beasley by 6.8 percentage points in a projected head-to-head battle […]
