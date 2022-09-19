ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Durham, NC

247Sports

Podcast: Power versus Skill?

Irish Illustrated Insider delves into Notre Dame’s challenge to combat North Carolina’s perimeter athletes and, conversely, the Tar Heels recently annual battle to fight off the offensive and defensive line prowess of the Irish. The Irish Illustrated Podcast is sponsored by:. The ultimate Gameday experience is yours! Whether...
CHAPEL HILL, NC
247Sports

Kansas vs. Duke football: Lance Leipold says it's 'an exciting time to be a Jayhawk' amid sold out game

When the 3-0 Kansas and the 3-0 Duke Blue Devils square off in Lawrence Saturday, it will be in front of a sold-out Kansas crowd as Lance Leipold and company usher in the new era of Jayhawks football. Leipold said it was an exciting time amid the team’s hot start in 2022, particularly ahead of an undefeated matchup against what looks like a blue-blood basketball game. Joining CBS Sports Network, Leipold detailed what the week has been like amid the hype.
LAWRENCE, KS
247Sports

LOOK: Hubert Davis Watches Five-Star Ian Jackson at Private New York Training Session

On Sept. 15, North Carolina head coach Hubert Davis made the 500+ mile trip up to Bronx, New York, to attend a private training session that featured five-star playmaker Ian Jackson. The 6-foot-4 shooting guard from Cardinal Hayes High School is rated as the No. 2 player in the class of 2024 by the 247Sports Composite) and is among UNC's top targets in the cycle.
CHAPEL HILL, NC
247Sports

UNC Insider Rundown: Formidable Challenge

For Inside Carolina, I’m Taylor Vippolis and this is the Insider Rundown, where I’ll cover what I’m hearing when it comes to UNC Football. Coming off an open week, the North Carolina offense should receive a big boost from the return of its top two receivers in Josh Downs and Antoine Green. They were full participants this week at practice and the expectation is that they will be available on Saturday against the Irish. In their absence, the young receivers on the Carolina roster have done a good job of picking up the slack, specifically Kobe Paysour, who in the past two games has gone for 165 yards and 2 touchdowns. I believe that Paysour has shown that regardless of who is back, the Tar Heels have to find ways to get him on the field. He’s earned that trust and the connection between him and Drake Maye looks natural.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WRAL News

UNC QB Maye apologizes for comments about NC State

Chapel Hill, N.C. — North Carolina quarterback Drake Maye tweeted an apology Tuesday about three hours after he said in a press conference, "People who go to (NC) State just can't get into Carolina." In the last question of his weekly media availability, Maye was asked if former UNC...
RALEIGH, NC
packinsider.com

4-Star SF Dennis Parker Includes NC State in Final 5 Schools

4-Star 2023 Small Forward Dennis Parker (6’6″/175) has revealed his Final 5 schools, and NC State made the cut along with Georgetown, Missouri, Oklahoma State, and USC. After taking an Official Visit to Missouri this upcoming weekend, Parker will have taken Official Visits to all 5 schools. Parker took his Official to NC State on the weekend of September 9th.
RALEIGH, NC
fortworthreport.org

‘I can’t live in fear:’ Lesa Pamplin speaks out on fallout from BYU investigation

It took one day for racial slurs to fill Lesa Pamplin’s text messages, voicemail and inbox. On the morning of Sept. 2, the Tarrant County Criminal Court 5 judge candidate was out with some volunteers. She got a call from her goddaughter’s mother asking Pamplin if she saw her Facebook post. Pamplin, 58, said she had not but checked it when she got home.
PROVO, UT
raleighmag.com

33 Things to Do in Raleigh This Week, Sept. 22–28

9/22–25 Jerome Robbins’ The Concert. Dance your way to Carolina Ballet to view Robbins’ captivating study of the secret thoughts and fantasies of a concert audience (juicy!), along with three additional ballets. How on pointe! carolinaballet.com. 9/23. iDKHOW and Joywave. You’ll want to “travel at the speed...
RALEIGH, NC
Essence

Inside Mary J. Blige's Good Morning Gorgeous Tour

The 23-city tour kicked off with a sold-out show in Greensboro, North Carolina, with support from Queen Naija and Ella Mai. Mary J. Blige is reminding the nation exactly why she’s heralded as the Queen of Hip-Hop Soul this fall, hitting stages across the country with her Good Morning Gorgeous tour.
GREENSBORO, NC
247Sports

247Sports

