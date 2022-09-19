Read full article on original website
Related
US News and World Report
Woman Who Falsely Accused Black Bird-Watcher Loses Lawsuit Against Ex-Employer
NEW YORK (Reuters) - The white woman who falsely told police she was threatened by a Black bird-watcher in New York City's Central Park has lost a lawsuit accusing her former employer Franklin Templeton of illegally firing her and portraying her as racist. In a decision on Wednesday, U.S. District...
US News and World Report
10 Killed in Mexico Bar Shooting in State Ravaged by Violence
MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - Unidentified gunmen opened fire in a bar in central Mexico, killing 10 people, officials said, in the latest outbreak of violence to buffet the country. "It appears it was a direct attack," said a police official from the town of Tarimoro in the state of Guanajuato,...
US News and World Report
Wisconsin Agent Charged in Nonfatal Shooting of Unarmed Man
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — A Wisconsin Department of Justice agent was charged Thursday with reckless endangerment in the nonfatal shooting of an unarmed man as officers were carrying out an arrest warrant during a traffic stop in Madison. Mark Wagner was charged in the Feb. 3 shooting of Quadren...
Alex Jones trial - live: Infowars host unleashes rant as Sandy Hook lawyer points out victims’ families in court
Alex Jones screamed that he was “done apologising” for his Sandy Hook hoax claims as the families of victims watched on in the courtroom.Jones lost his temper with lawyer Chris Mattei after he was told he had put a “target on the back” of Robbie Parker.“Is this a struggle session, are we in China? I have already said sorry hundreds of times and I am done saying I am sorry. I didn’t generate this, I was not the first person to say it,” Jones told the court.Jones is testifying in his second defamation trial against the families of the...
IN THIS ARTICLE
US News and World Report
Canada Mass Stabbing Suspect Not Beaten to Death in Police Custody -Coroner
OTTAWA (Reuters) -Preliminary tests found no signs of external trauma that could have caused the death of a mass stabbing suspect who died in police custody after one of Canada's deadliest mass violence incidents earlier in September, a coroner said on Wednesday. Myles Sanderson, 30, and older brother Damien Sanderson,...
Comments / 0