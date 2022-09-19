ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

Crain's Detroit Business

Michigan taps cannabis industry for suggestions amid market saturation

Michigan cannabis operators' face shrinking margins amid falling wholesale flower prices and a glut of supply — and the state's regulatory agency wants to figure out how to help.
Crain's Detroit Business

MDOT partners with Electreon to develop larger wireless in-road EV charging system

The Michigan Department of Transportation and Israeli startup Electreon are partnering to develop the nation's first scalable wireless public in-road charging network for electric vehicles. Under the five-year agreement, MDOT and Electreon will research the cost and benefit of large-scale electrification of the transportation sector, according to a news release
Crain's Detroit Business

Legal industry veteran Ira Jaffe joins Honigman

Longtime metro Detroit lawyer and family office executive Ira Jaffe has joined law firm Honigman LLP under the title of distinguished counsel.
Crain's Detroit Business

Chinese EV battery maker plans to build plant in West Michigan

A Chinese electric vehicle battery maker wants to build a multibillion-dollar plant in West Michigan, officials confirmed Wednesday, saying an announcement is expected within days. The yet-to-be-constructed factory would be located near Big Rapids, about 50 miles north of Grand Rapids. The Detroit News first reported the plan late Tuesday.
Crain's Detroit Business

Italian boat and RV furniture company picks Michigan for new HQ over Iowa, Indiana

GRAND RAPIDS — An Italian manufacturer of boat and RV furniture will bring its North American headquarters and 130 jobs to suburban Grand Rapids. The Michigan Strategic Fund on Tuesday approved a $750,000 performance-based grant for Bologna, Italy-based Tecnoform S.p.A., to establish its American home base at 4999 36th St. SE in Cascade Township.
Crain's Detroit Business

A game plan for a greener Michigan

The shift to a green energy future is fast approaching. But, for this to happen, Michigan requires an electric transmission system with the ability to withstand a move toward renewables like wind and solar. The retirement of coal plants, decarbonization goals and the need for more renewable energy are three
Crain's Detroit Business

Restaurant Roundup: Ackroyd's expands, Southwest Detroit Restaurant Week returns and more

A roundup of local food, drink and restaurant news:. Ackroyd's Scottish Bakery, a 73-year-old family-owned business, has some new digs. The Redford Township-based company earlier this month moved into a new, 7,500-square-foot space that will allow for two to three times its production capacity. The move to 25137 Plymouth Road will allow Ackroyd's to bring on new equipment as well as expand on-site cold and dry storage, dedicated areas for pastry and dough making and a staff lounge and team offices.
