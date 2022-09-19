Read full article on original website
Related
Crain's Detroit Business
Without additional funding, increase in fair market rents might make minimal difference in Michigan
It's so hard to find subsidized housing in Michigan that the state Housing Development Authority had already gotten permission to pay 120 percent of a federal figure for fair market rents here — and sometimes that still wasn't enough. Stay up to date with. breaking news. Subscribe to stay...
Crain's Detroit Business
Michigan taps cannabis industry for suggestions amid market saturation
Michigan cannabis operators' face shrinking margins amid falling wholesale flower prices and a glut of supply — and the state's regulatory agency wants to figure out how to help. Continue reading. and get the. competitive edge. Subscribe to stay up to date on breaking news and set yourself apart...
Crain's Detroit Business
Michigan law firm sees gap in the market: tax incentives for new developments
GRAND RAPIDS — A Michigan law firm tapped an economic development expert to lead a new subsidiary focused on tax incentives for businesses and development projects. Subscribe to stay up to date on breaking news and set yourself apart from the competition.
Crain's Detroit Business
MDOT partners with Electreon to develop larger wireless in-road EV charging system
The Michigan Department of Transportation and Israeli startup Electreon are partnering to develop the nation's first scalable wireless public in-road charging network for electric vehicles. Under the five-year agreement, MDOT and Electreon will research the cost and benefit of large-scale electrification of the transportation sector, according to a news release...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Crain's Detroit Business
Legal industry veteran Ira Jaffe joins Honigman
Longtime metro Detroit lawyer and family office executive Ira Jaffe has joined law firm Honigman LLP under the title of distinguished counsel. Subscribe to stay up to date on breaking news and set yourself apart from the competition.
LAW・
Crain's Detroit Business
Chinese EV battery maker plans to build plant in West Michigan
A Chinese electric vehicle battery maker wants to build a multibillion-dollar plant in West Michigan, officials confirmed Wednesday, saying an announcement is expected within days. The yet-to-be-constructed factory would be located near Big Rapids, about 50 miles north of Grand Rapids. The Detroit News first reported the plan late Tuesday....
Crain's Detroit Business
Italian boat and RV furniture company picks Michigan for new HQ over Iowa, Indiana
GRAND RAPIDS — An Italian manufacturer of boat and RV furniture will bring its North American headquarters and 130 jobs to suburban Grand Rapids. The Michigan Strategic Fund on Tuesday approved a $750,000 performance-based grant for Bologna, Italy-based Tecnoform S.p.A., to establish its American home base at 4999 36th St. SE in Cascade Township.
Crain's Detroit Business
A game plan for a greener Michigan
The shift to a green energy future is fast approaching. But, for this to happen, Michigan requires an electric transmission system with the ability to withstand a move toward renewables like wind and solar. The retirement of coal plants, decarbonization goals and the need for more renewable energy are three...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Crain's Detroit Business
Michigan to study feasibility of nuclear energy as coal-fired power plants close
LANSING — Michigan will spend $250,000 to hire an outside consulting company to study the feasibility of nuclear energy amid lawmakers' concerns that the state is not adequately prepared for the transition away from coal-fired power plants to natural gas and renewables. Want the. competitive edge?. Subscribe to stay...
Crain's Detroit Business
Metro Detroit housing market continues toward normalcy
"All of a sudden, you woke up and things are different." Subscribe to stay up to date on breaking news and set yourself apart from the competition.
Crain's Detroit Business
Restaurant Roundup: Ackroyd's expands, Southwest Detroit Restaurant Week returns and more
A roundup of local food, drink and restaurant news:. Ackroyd's Scottish Bakery, a 73-year-old family-owned business, has some new digs. The Redford Township-based company earlier this month moved into a new, 7,500-square-foot space that will allow for two to three times its production capacity. The move to 25137 Plymouth Road will allow Ackroyd's to bring on new equipment as well as expand on-site cold and dry storage, dedicated areas for pastry and dough making and a staff lounge and team offices.
Comments / 0