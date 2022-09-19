A roundup of local food, drink and restaurant news:. Ackroyd's Scottish Bakery, a 73-year-old family-owned business, has some new digs. The Redford Township-based company earlier this month moved into a new, 7,500-square-foot space that will allow for two to three times its production capacity. The move to 25137 Plymouth Road will allow Ackroyd's to bring on new equipment as well as expand on-site cold and dry storage, dedicated areas for pastry and dough making and a staff lounge and team offices.

DETROIT, MI ・ 1 DAY AGO