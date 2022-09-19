Read full article on original website
Related
daystech.org
Seven North Carolina college campuses have secretly tracked social media posts of students, protesters
Big brother invasion of privateness or pro-active policing? That’s the query after a brand new report revealed seven North Carolina universities use or have used highly effective social media-monitoring applications to regulate every little thing from campus protests to scholar well-being to medicine. WRAL Investigates has tracked using social...
Comments / 0