A woman from Platteville was cited following a one-vehicle crash just before midnight Saturday. 50 year old Beth McVay of Platteville was driving her vehicle on County Highway D in Lima Township and lost control of the vehicle. It went into the right side ditch striking an embankment and culvert. McVay then went into a residence in the area without permission to charge her cell phone to call for a ride. McVay then left the scene of the crash. The crash and trespassing were reported approximately 9 hours later by the property owner. McVay was not injured in the crash and the vehicle had moderate damage. McVay was cited for hit and run, failure to report a crash, failure to maintain control of her vehicle, and trespassing. SOS Towing assisted at the scene.

PLATTEVILLE, WI ・ 2 DAYS AGO