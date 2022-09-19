ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cape Girardeau, MO

Comments / 0

Related
KFVS12

Emergency crews train in the heat in Sikeston, Mo.

Contour Aviation will be offering flights to Nashville from the Cape Girardeau Regional Airport. Chaffee school administrators facing citations from Scott Co. Current and former administrators in the Chaffee school district have an October court date after being cited for allegedly failing to report possible child abuse. East Perry Community...
SIKESTON, MO
KFVS12

Firefighters train on collapsed structure in Sikeston

SIKESTON, Mo. (KFVS) - Firefighters from southeast Missouri came together to prepare for a dangerous scenario that could occur at any moment. The Missouri Region E Homeland Security Response Team trained on collapsed structure scenarios at an old school in Sikeston on Wednesday. “Sikeston Public Schools have graciously allowed us...
SIKESTON, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Cape Girardeau, MO
Government
Cape Girardeau, MO
Traffic
State
Georgia State
Local
Missouri Government
City
Cape Girardeau, MO
Local
Missouri Traffic
KFVS12

Man dies in Cape Girardeau motorcycle crash

A portion of Broadway in Cape Girardeau will be closed for road work. Day 1 of Carneal's parole hearing includes emotional victim's family, survivor testimony. Day one of Michael Carneal's parole hearing included emotional testimony from the family of one of the victims and survivors of the shooting. Preparing southeast...
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO
KFVS12

Perry Co., Mo. sheriff to retire

Michael Carneal's parole decision has been moved to Monday. Due to staffing shortages, the Cape Girardeau recycling pickups will be delayed. Carneal answers questions in day 2 of parole hearing. Updated: 6 hours ago. |. Michael Carneal answered questions during the second day of his parole hearing. The Breakfast Show...
PERRY COUNTY, MO
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bill Emerson
KFVS12

Staffing shortages delay Cape Girardeau recycling pickups

Michael Carneal's parole decision has been moved to Monday. Perry County, Mo. Sheriff Gary Schaaf announced his retirement after more than 40 years in law enforcement. Carneal answers questions in day 2 of parole hearing. Updated: 6 hours ago. |. Michael Carneal answered questions during the second day of his...
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO
KFVS12

Grocery store to open in Wickliffe, Ky.

BALLARD COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - A new grocery store will be opening in Wickliffe. According to a release from the Ballard County Judge Executive’s Office, the old Town and Country property on Phillips Drive in Wickliffe was sold to a real estate developer and investor who plans to build a 14,000-square-foot facility on the site.
WICKLIFFE, KY
KFVS12

Contour Aviation comes to Cape Girardeau Regional Airport

Chaffee school administrators facing citations from Scott Co. Current and former administrators in the Chaffee school district have an October court date after being cited for allegedly failing to report possible child abuse. East Perry Community Fair set to begin. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. Thousands are expected to make...
CAPE GIRARDEAU COUNTY, MO
KFVS12

Praise the Lard kicks off in Murphysboro, Ill.

The Cape Girardeau Public School District is trying to increase student involvement in sports. One in custody after 2-hour standoff in Rockview, Mo. A 2-hour standoff near Chaffee, Mo. resulted in one person being taken into custody. Man facing charges in Ripley Co. deadly shooting. Updated: 4 hours ago. |
MURPHYSBORO, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Labor Day#County Road#Cumberland River#Traffic Accident#Traffic Condition#Construction Maintenance#Modot
Kait 8

Crews battle fire burning several acres in Sikeston hayfield

SIKESTON, Mo. (KFVS) - Multiple fire departments responded to a hayfield burning off of County Road 448 in Sikeston on Monday, September 19. This is west of the Jeffers Motorsports Park Drag Strip. According to the Sikeston Department of Public Safety (DPS), the fire is controlled, but not stopping. It’s...
SIKESTON, MO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
KFVS12

Praise the Lard BBQ Cookoff begins today in Murphysboro

Survivors testify at parole hearing for Heath High School shooter Michael Carneal. Contour flights from Cape to Nashville to stat in October. Contour Aviation will begin to offer flights from Cape Girardeau to Nashville on October 18. First Alert Forecast at Noon on 8/17/22. Updated: Aug. 17, 2022 at 2:49...
MURPHYSBORO, IL
KFVS12

Carrier Mills kicks off Catskin Days on Thursday

CARRIER MILLS, Ill. (KFVS) - Catskin Days will kick off on Thursday, September 22. According to city leaders, this year is also the 150th anniversary of the founding of Carrier Mills. Some events at the annual festival will include a 1917 restored Carrier Mills fire truck from Michigan, local artwork,...
CARRIER MILLS, IL
darnews.com

Veterans in Defense of Liberty and the Liberty Riders of America 4th annual Missouri Vietnam Wall Run

Veterans in Defense of Liberty and the Liberty Riders of America hosted the 4th annual Missouri Vietnam Wall Run in Perryville. The event was also co-hosted by Bikers on the Square. The event included a 2-day motorcycle rendezvous ride that started Friday morning for riders to all join together and cruise to Perryville. Riders joined together on several different routes including Springfield, St Louis, Illinois, and Indiana.
PERRYVILLE, MO

Comments / 0

Community Policy