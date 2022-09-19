Read full article on original website
KFVS12
Southeast Missouri State campus temporarily closed due to water main break
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Southeast Missouri State University announced that campus will be closed temporarily due to a water main break on Thursday, Sept. 22. The university told KFVS that this should not impact student housing or the cafeteria. It is reported that the break is in the central...
KFVS12
Expect slow traffic on I-55 in Cape Girardeau Co. on Sept. 26
CAPE GIRARDEAU COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - Drivers on Interstate 55 will need to watch for slow moving traffic on Monday, September 26. According to the Missouri Department of Transportation, crews will begin to slow northbound I-55 traffic at mile marker 105 and southbound I-55 traffic at mile marker 111. Crews...
KFVS12
Emergency crews train in the heat in Sikeston, Mo.
Contour Aviation will be offering flights to Nashville from the Cape Girardeau Regional Airport. Chaffee school administrators facing citations from Scott Co. Current and former administrators in the Chaffee school district have an October court date after being cited for allegedly failing to report possible child abuse.
KFVS12
Firefighters train on collapsed structure in Sikeston
SIKESTON, Mo. (KFVS) - Firefighters from southeast Missouri came together to prepare for a dangerous scenario that could occur at any moment. The Missouri Region E Homeland Security Response Team trained on collapsed structure scenarios at an old school in Sikeston on Wednesday. “Sikeston Public Schools have graciously allowed us...
KFVS12
One person in custody after 2-hour stand-off with deputies near Chaffee, Mo.
BENTON, Mo. (KFVS) - One person has been taken into custody by the Scott County Sheriff’s Office after a 2-hour stand-off with deputies. According to Sheriff Wes Drury, the stand-off took place in the Rockview area outside Chaffee, Mo. The sheriff’s office received a call at 8:23 a.m. on...
KFVS12
Man dies in Cape Girardeau motorcycle crash
A portion of Broadway in Cape Girardeau will be closed for road work. Day 1 of Carneal's parole hearing includes emotional victim's family, survivor testimony. Day one of Michael Carneal's parole hearing included emotional testimony from the family of one of the victims and survivors of the shooting.
KFVS12
Perry Co., Mo. sheriff to retire
Michael Carneal's parole decision has been moved to Monday. Due to staffing shortages, the Cape Girardeau recycling pickups will be delayed. Carneal answers questions in day 2 of parole hearing. Michael Carneal answered questions during the second day of his parole hearing.
KFVS12
Cape Girardeau Public School District increasing involvement in sports
Praise the Lard kicks off in Murphysboro, Ill. The Praise the Lard BBQ festival kicked off in Murphysboro, Ill. today. One in custody after 2-hour standoff in Rockview, Mo. A 2-hour standoff near Chaffee, Mo. resulted in one person being taken into custody.
KFVS12
Staffing shortages delay Cape Girardeau recycling pickups
Michael Carneal's parole decision has been moved to Monday. Perry County, Mo. Sheriff Gary Schaaf announced his retirement after more than 40 years in law enforcement. Carneal answers questions in day 2 of parole hearing. Michael Carneal answered questions during the second day of his parole hearing.
KFVS12
Grocery store to open in Wickliffe, Ky.
BALLARD COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - A new grocery store will be opening in Wickliffe. According to a release from the Ballard County Judge Executive’s Office, the old Town and Country property on Phillips Drive in Wickliffe was sold to a real estate developer and investor who plans to build a 14,000-square-foot facility on the site.
KFVS12
Contour Aviation comes to Cape Girardeau Regional Airport
Chaffee school administrators facing citations from Scott Co. Current and former administrators in the Chaffee school district have an October court date after being cited for allegedly failing to report possible child abuse.
KFVS12
Praise the Lard kicks off in Murphysboro, Ill.
The Cape Girardeau Public School District is trying to increase student involvement in sports. One in custody after 2-hour standoff in Rockview, Mo. A 2-hour standoff near Chaffee, Mo. resulted in one person being taken into custody.
KFVS12
Community can tour Carbondale Police Department, meet officers during open house
CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - The Carbondale Police Department is opening their doors on Saturday, September 24 to share with the community what services they offer and to show transparency to the community. Chief of Police Stan Reno said community members will have a chance to tour the facility and meet...
KFVS12
Flights to Nashville now available at Cape Girardeau Regional Airport
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Passengers may start booking flights on Contour Aviation. It’s the new airline service selected to serve Cape Girardeau. ”We’re super excited this has been a long process,” said Amos. Airport Manager Katrina Amos says the search for a new airline service started...
KFVS12
Recycling routes for Sept. 20 moved back one day in Cape Girardeau
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - The City of Cape Girardeau has moved Tuesday’s recycling routes back to Wednesday. The change is due to a shortage in staffing. In a statement, the City advised residents to leave their recycling carts at the curb.
Kait 8
Crews battle fire burning several acres in Sikeston hayfield
SIKESTON, Mo. (KFVS) - Multiple fire departments responded to a hayfield burning off of County Road 448 in Sikeston on Monday, September 19. This is west of the Jeffers Motorsports Park Drag Strip. According to the Sikeston Department of Public Safety (DPS), the fire is controlled, but not stopping. It’s...
KFVS12
Praise the Lard BBQ Cookoff begins today in Murphysboro
Survivors testify at parole hearing for Heath High School shooter Michael Carneal. Contour flights from Cape to Nashville to stat in October. Contour Aviation will begin to offer flights from Cape Girardeau to Nashville on October 18.
Four nature sites in Missouri renamed to remove indigenous slur
Four nature sites in Missouri have been renamed under a new national policy to remove their previous names over a slur used against Native American women.
KFVS12
Carrier Mills kicks off Catskin Days on Thursday
CARRIER MILLS, Ill. (KFVS) - Catskin Days will kick off on Thursday, September 22. According to city leaders, this year is also the 150th anniversary of the founding of Carrier Mills. Some events at the annual festival will include a 1917 restored Carrier Mills fire truck from Michigan, local artwork,...
darnews.com
Veterans in Defense of Liberty and the Liberty Riders of America 4th annual Missouri Vietnam Wall Run
Veterans in Defense of Liberty and the Liberty Riders of America hosted the 4th annual Missouri Vietnam Wall Run in Perryville. The event was also co-hosted by Bikers on the Square. The event included a 2-day motorcycle rendezvous ride that started Friday morning for riders to all join together and cruise to Perryville. Riders joined together on several different routes including Springfield, St Louis, Illinois, and Indiana.
