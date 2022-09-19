Read full article on original website
GSU volleyball wins in straight sets
The Grambling State University volleyball team returned to the court on Wednesday afternoon and got back into the win column with a 3-0 victory over Central Baptist at the Fredrick C. Hobdy Assembly Center. Grambling State (3-7) controlled the first set, 25-8 and took a two-set lead with a 25-14...
GSU announces game-time change
The Grambling State University Department of Athletics announced a time change on Tuesday ahead of its 2022 home opener against Florida A&M on October 15. The Tigers and Rattlers will now meet at 1 p.m. at Eddie G. Robinson Memorial Stadium and will be streamed live on HBCU Go. Grambling...
Cotton Bowl Stadium To Host 2022 State Fair Classic Between Grambling State University And Prairie View A&M University
ALW ENTERTAINMENT and the Dallas Sports Commission announces the 2022 STATE FAIR CLASSIC KICK OFF PRESS CONFERENCE to welcome back to Dallas Grambling State University Tigers and Prairie View A&M Panthers. Grambling State University and Prairie View A&M University will face off in this historical Southwestern Athletic Conference rivalry Saturday,...
Winning beyond the scoreboard
From as early as I can remember, I always wanted to be a coach. I grew up in Minden and played just about every sport at one time or another. In high school, my focus was football and baseball. We had some great teams and accomplished quite a lot during my three years at Minden High. Not only was I influenced by my local coaches, but I was also a close follower of the head coach at Baylor University during that time frame. Grant Teaff was not only making a name for himself as a successful coach at Baylor winning football games, but he was also very active with Fellowship of Christian Athletes (FCA) organization at that time. I can still recall reading several of his books, listening to his cassette tapes, and getting the opportunity to hear him speak at our awards banquet one year. Coach Teaff focused on more than just winning on the field. He invested in people. Coach Teaff cared about his players and ensured that he made a difference in their lives beyond football. I wanted to be like him and do the same. While I never went into professional coaching, I have sought to emulate that same purpose in making a difference in the lives of others too.
Ruston volleyball continues tear
Ruston High’s volleyball team improved to 9-2 on the season after a road sweep at West Ouachita by final scores of 25-6, 25-11, 25-12. “After having a few days off, I was proud of how we showed up tonight and really got a lot out of our offense,” Ruston head coach Lucie Hunt said. “Everyone contributed in different ways. It is definitely fun to watch things come together like that.”
Tech soccer faces road test at Charlotte
Louisiana Tech soccer will play the backend of a two-game Conference USA road swing against Charlotte Thursday, Sep. 22 at 6 p.m. in Charlotte, N.C. at Transamerica Field. Date/Time: Thursday, Sep. 22 | 6 p.m. Location: Transamerica Field (Charlotte, N.C.) Live Stats: LATechSports.com/Stats. Live Stream: ESPN+. Series: Charlotte leads 4-1-0...
Ruston Cross Country dominates in Quitman
A change in venue proved to be no problem for Ruston High’s cross country team over the weekend. For Bearcat coach Dustin Cochran, moving the weekend to Quitman instead of ULM was an opportunity to run on a tough course and challenge the kids. “When we decided to go...
Middleton believes Cougars starting to find their stride
To say that Cedar Creek’s 35-20 win over Winnfield last Friday night at Cougar Stadium was big, may be an understatement. In fact, according to coach Matt Middleton and two-way star Lane Thomas, big isn’t a big enough word. “It was huge,” said Middleton who saw his team...
Relationships paved Hall of Fame road for LeBlanc
(This is the first of a 6-part series on the LA Tech Athletics Hall of Fame Class which will be enshrined Oct. 7). Ask Richie LeBlanc what life is all about, and he’ll give you one word – relationships. It was his relationship with a friend who unintentionally introduced him to his father-in-law; relationships that made Ruston feel like home in the 80s and still in 2022.
LA Tech announces fall tennis schedule
Louisiana Tech head coach Amanda Stone announced Friday the fall portion of their 2022-23 schedule, which includes four tournaments spread out from September to November. “With our returning roster, we strengthened our fall schedule to test our players,” said Stone. “We wanted to really jump into this slate and figure out what we need to get better at going into spring. We are also happy to have our home tournament again this year so that our fans can have an opportunity to see us play.”
Louisiana-Monroe football player Stacey Wilkins arrested for domestic battery
Lousiana-Monroe offensive tackle Stacey Wilkins was arrested on a domestic battery charge, according to reports. Wilkins admitted to striking his partner in the face according to the police report. Wilkins stated he did strike his partner in the face area. He was moved to Ouachita Correctional Center for booking and...
Dear, Bryan: Each member of Louisiana Tech football’s team comforts Clemson’s Bryan Bresee following passing of 15-year old sister, Ella, to brain cancer
“This is bigger than football. This is family. It’s a sad situation to go through, ” says Louisiana Tech defensive back BeeJay Williamson. Romans 12:10 says love one another with brotherly affection. Each member of Louisiana Tech’s football team opened their hearts, letting in two people they’ve never met before. “Couldn’t imagine as a father […]
Jonesboro, September 20 High School 🏀 Game Notice
West Monroe students show love to opposing team in a blowout victory
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - It’s not common for West Monroe to play out-of-state opponents but last Friday night they welcomed in RePublic high school out of Nashville, Tennessee. RePublic was severely overmatched by the Rebels as they only brought 22 players and two coaches to Rebel Stadium. Not many fans traveled with them as well but some West Monroe students decided to switch sides and root for the opposing team and show them love for their hard effort. The Rebels went on to win 56-0.
Civil engineering senior helps found Louisiana Tech research center
Civil engineering and environmental science senior and Shreveport native Lori Hawkins came to Louisiana Tech University with a unique resume that included a psychology degree and more than 20 years in the technology and business architecture sectors, many of which were in business architecture and leadership roles where she oversaw employees on six continents.
Louisiana Tech named Top Tier National University in 2023 USNWR rankings
Louisiana Tech University was ranked second among Louisiana’s public universities in the latest U.S. News & World Report (USNWR) 2023 Best Colleges list. “We are proud to be one of Louisiana’s premier universities, with our Top Tier National Research University ranking,” said Dr. Les Guice, Tech President. “Our interdisciplinary academic programs emphasize collaboration and experiential learning. Our Research and Partnership Enterprise facilitates many of those experiences for our students, and it makes a solid impact for organizations in our region.”
GSU students chosen for ‘Moguls in the Making’ competition
A team of four Grambling State University students recently arrived in Charlotte, North Carolina, on an all-expenses paid trip to compete in the “Moguls in the Making” competition presented by The Thurgood Marshall College Fund’s (TMCF) Innovation and Entrepreneur (I&E) program, Ally Financial and the Sean Anderson Foundation.
Wilson appointed to state’s Teacher Advisory Council
A Lincoln Parish teacher has been honored with an appointment to Louisiana’s inaugural Teacher Advisory Council. Antonio Wilson, who teaches agriscience at Ruston High School, was one of 22 teachers chosen by the Louisiana Department of Education to serve on the 2022-2023 council. Wilson was selected from nearly 900 applicants in K-12 education.
Ruston named semifinalist for 2023 Great American Main Street Award
Main Street America has announced Downtown Ruston Main Street as a 2023 Great American Main Street Award (GAMSA) Semifinalist. This prestigious award is the nation’s top award recognizing communities for their excellence in comprehensive preservation-based commercial district revitalization. A jury of professionals and leaders in the fields of community and economic development and historic preservation convened to review a nationwide pool of applicants.
West replaces Smart as economic development director
Ruston – for the second time in less than a year – has a new economic development director. Jade Sumrall West, a two-time University of Southern Mississippi graduate, will replace Phillip Smart, who left the position last month for a job in Bienville Parish. West previously served as...
