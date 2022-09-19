Read full article on original website
lincolnparishjournal.com
GSU police investigate campus assault
A New Orleans man was arrested Tuesday by Grambling State University Police after investigation of an alleged rape on campus. Campus police received the report just after midnight Monday morning. The victim told investigators the suspect, who was known to her, engaged in the assault while she was too intoxicated...
Suspect in fatal Foster Farms stabbing in Louisiana still on the run
UNION PARISH (KTVE/KARD)— After a certain amount of time of good behavior, some inmates have the privilege to work in the real world, while still serving time. They are the most trusted inmates in the facility. In this week’s Ark-La-Miss Most Wanted, Chelsea Monae revisits a case of a Union Parish work-release escapee who worked […]
lincolnparishjournal.com
Domestic case investigated, one arrested
A Ruston woman was arrested Saturday after police investigated a domestic abuse case at Cinnamon Place Apartments on Apple Drive. Ruston Police officers spoke with a man who said he and his wife had a verbal altercation in their bedroom. The man said the altercation escalated when his wife, Melissa Traylor, 30, allegedly threw a bottle, striking him in the face.
Monroe mayor commends Monroe PD after school shooter hoax
MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD)— After Thursday morning’s school shooter hoax at Neville High, Monroe Mayor Friday Ellis releases a statement commending the efforts of the Monroe Police Department during the investigation. What we saw today was countless hours of training put into practice. Our officers responded immidiately and were inside that school within a minute. As […]
natchitochesparishjournal.com
REWARD: For information leading to the arrest of the killer or killers of Jay Tousant, Jr.
The City of Natchitoches and the Natchitoches Police Department are seeking the public’s help with any information leading to the arrest of the killer or killers of Jay Tousant, Jr. Jay Tousant, Jr. was murdered on August 6, 2022 on Woodyard Drive. Jay, affectionately known as “Bugs” by family and friends, was a father to his young daughter and son of Jay Tousant, Sr. and Jennifer Toussaint.
lincolnparishjournal.com
Woman with knife arrested
The Lincoln Parish Sheriff’s Department arrested a Dubach woman Saturday after responding to a domestic assault in progress on La. Highway 152. Responding deputies were told the subject involved was suicidal and had a knife. They arrived to find all the involved parties in the front yard. Zoe H....
Monroe PD clears lockdown for all Monroe City schools
UPDATE: September 22, 2022— The Monroe Police Department has cleared lockdowns for all Monroe City Schools. City schools were placed on lockdown Thursday morning after authorities received a call stating there was an active shooter at Neville High School. MPD posted an update to their Facebook page that indicates all schools are clear. MONROE, La. […]
Authorities release additional information about the arrest of 2 armed robbery fugitives
Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty. UPDATE (09/21/2022; 3:18 PM) (KTVE/KARD) — On September 21, 2022, at 3:18 PM, the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office released additional information about the arrest of Bouwell and Stephenson. According to deputies, they responded to an Armed Robbery at the Oasis Bingo Hall in West Monroe, La. […]
KNOE TV8
Two people wanted in Calhoun, fled from officers
CALHOUN, La. (KNOE) - Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office is searching for two suspects who fled after an attempted traffic stop. Ouachita Parish Sheriff Deputies are currently searching for two wanted persons in Calhoun. At approximately 3:30 p.m. this afternoon, Deputies conducted a traffic stop on I-20 west bound at Well Road. The vehicle stopped, and then sped off from the location westbound on I-20. A pursuit ensued, during which time the driver operated the vehicle at a high rate of speed in a reckless manner, ultimately crashing on Calhoun Barn Road. The driver and occupant then exited the vehicle and fled on foot into the nearby woods. One suspect is described as a Black male, approximately 6′ tall and weighing 200 lbs. wearing multi colored shorts with yellow being the dominant color. The other is believed to be a Black male, approximately 6′ tall and weighing 200 lbs., a clothing description is not available.
lincolnparishjournal.com
Interaction with juvenile prompts charges
Ruston Police arrested a woman Friday morning after she allegedly threatened her boyfriend’s daughter with a knife during an evening of taunting and teasing the child. The juvenile and her mother visited the police station in the early hours of September 16 to report the incident. The victim said she was at her father’s residence on Eastland Avenue with her father’s girlfriend and her children when she was teased. She left with a friend and later returned to more bullying.
Deputies arrest suspect in fatal Thelma Drive shooting
On September 19, 2022, the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office arrested Danterrius Holmes for the September 18, 2022, fatal Thelma Drive shooting.
KNOE TV8
West Monroe bingo hall robbed at gunpoint, men arrested
UNION PARISH, La. (KNOE) - Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office has arrested two men who were wanted for armed robbery. OPSO said in a press release they responded to a robbery at Oasis Bingo Hall in West Monroe on Sept. 21, 2022, after two men allegedly entered the business armed with a gun and took cash.
KNOE TV8
Family of man murdered at Foster Farms in April speaks out
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The family of a man killed at a Farmerville chicken plant in April is speaking out. “He’s so dear to us, and he just means so much to us, and we are hoping that the person who took his life is brought to justice,” explained Elizabeth Calhoun, the sister of Ketrick Lavon Calhoun.
lincolnparishjournal.com
Domestic call ends in arrest
A Choudrant woman was arrested Saturday after the Lincoln Parish Sheriff’s Office responded to a domestic disturbance in progress. Deputies were advised Katie M. Bailey, 36, had called the sheriff’s office reporting her boyfriend was drunk and throwing things around the apartment and she had locked herself in a bedroom.
lincolnparishjournal.com
Suspected shoplifter booked Sunday
Grambling Police arrested a New Orleans man Sunday after he allegedly resisted an officer investigating a shoplifting case. Rogers Chevron Mini Mart reported a theft in progress Sunday afternoon. The responding officer was given a description of the suspect who had taken multiple items without paying. The officer found a...
lincolnparishjournal.com
Man still missing after five weeks
The Lincoln Parish Sheriff’s Office continues its search for a missing Ruston man. 38-year-old James Price Tomlinson was last seen just north of Ruston on August 11. Tomlinson’s family and the Sheriff’s Office are requesting the public’s help in locating him. Matt Henderson, spokesman for the...
KNOE TV8
More than 130 mysterious envelopes mailed to Monroe resident, suspects fraud
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - A retired Monroe resident suspects more than 130 envelopes delivered to his house marked by the Louisiana Workforce Commission could be a sign of fraud. Monroe resident James Murphy bought his home in July 2021 after the original builder passed away. Murphy said before he bought the house, no one had ever lived at that address.
Farmerville Police Department requesting assitance in identifying the driver of a vehicle involved in a hit and run
FARMERVILLE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The Farmerville Police Department is requesting the public’s assistance in identifying the driver of the vehicle pictured below. This vehicle was involved in a hit and run accident in the Walmart parking lot on September 13, 2022 at approximately 12:50 PM. The current location of the driver is unknown at this […]
2 suspects attempt to burglarize hardware store; one suspect falls through the roof
An attempted burglary of a West Monroe business results in one of the suspects falling through the roof.
KEDM
One dead in Richwood shooting
On September 18, 2022 at approximately 4:00 AM, The Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office responded to 207 Thelma Dr., in Richwood, in reference to a shooting. The shooting occurred in the vicinity of Ray’s Bar. When patrol deputies arrived on scene they found the male victim deceased as a...
