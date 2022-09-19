Read full article on original website
lincolnparishjournal.com
Civil engineering senior helps found Louisiana Tech research center
Civil engineering and environmental science senior and Shreveport native Lori Hawkins came to Louisiana Tech University with a unique resume that included a psychology degree and more than 20 years in the technology and business architecture sectors, many of which were in business architecture and leadership roles where she oversaw employees on six continents.
magnoliareporter.com
SouthArk removing "Community" from name of El Dorado college
The South Arkansas Community College Board of Trustees voted this week to approve the El Dorado college’s plan to change its name to South Arkansas College. While students and the general public will not notice any immediate differences, college president Dr. Bentley Wallace said, the change is an important one, intended to be forward-looking.
lincolnparishjournal.com
Wilson appointed to state’s Teacher Advisory Council
A Lincoln Parish teacher has been honored with an appointment to Louisiana’s inaugural Teacher Advisory Council. Antonio Wilson, who teaches agriscience at Ruston High School, was one of 22 teachers chosen by the Louisiana Department of Education to serve on the 2022-2023 council. Wilson was selected from nearly 900 applicants in K-12 education.
lincolnparishjournal.com
Louisiana Tech named Top Tier National University in 2023 USNWR rankings
Louisiana Tech University was ranked second among Louisiana’s public universities in the latest U.S. News & World Report (USNWR) 2023 Best Colleges list. “We are proud to be one of Louisiana’s premier universities, with our Top Tier National Research University ranking,” said Dr. Les Guice, Tech President. “Our interdisciplinary academic programs emphasize collaboration and experiential learning. Our Research and Partnership Enterprise facilitates many of those experiences for our students, and it makes a solid impact for organizations in our region.”
lincolnparishjournal.com
GSU students chosen for ‘Moguls in the Making’ competition
A team of four Grambling State University students recently arrived in Charlotte, North Carolina, on an all-expenses paid trip to compete in the “Moguls in the Making” competition presented by The Thurgood Marshall College Fund’s (TMCF) Innovation and Entrepreneur (I&E) program, Ally Financial and the Sean Anderson Foundation.
lincolnparishjournal.com
Ruston named semifinalist for 2023 Great American Main Street Award
Main Street America has announced Downtown Ruston Main Street as a 2023 Great American Main Street Award (GAMSA) Semifinalist. This prestigious award is the nation’s top award recognizing communities for their excellence in comprehensive preservation-based commercial district revitalization. A jury of professionals and leaders in the fields of community and economic development and historic preservation convened to review a nationwide pool of applicants.
lincolnparishjournal.com
Change in air at LPL Board of Control meeting
Change was in the air Wednesday as the Lincoln Parish Library Board of Control held its monthly meeting in the Jack Beard Room of the library. The changes were the time and days of the month of the LPL Board of Control meetings as well as to the October Staff Training Day for the LPL.
lincolnparishjournal.com
Reception for Slaughter’s ‘Things Are Heavy’ today at Masur
Joey Slaughter, associate professor in Louisiana Tech’s School of Design, has a show currently featured at Masur Museum, 1400 South Grand Street in Monroe. A public reception for the show, “Things Are Heavy,” will be held from 5:30-7:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 22. All are welcome. Slaughter, who...
lincolnparishjournal.com
Relationships paved Hall of Fame road for LeBlanc
(This is the first of a 6-part series on the LA Tech Athletics Hall of Fame Class which will be enshrined Oct. 7). Ask Richie LeBlanc what life is all about, and he’ll give you one word – relationships. It was his relationship with a friend who unintentionally introduced him to his father-in-law; relationships that made Ruston feel like home in the 80s and still in 2022.
lincolnparishjournal.com
Ambulance Committee votes to recommend City of Ruston
After months of meetings, research and debates, the Ambulance Committee voted 7-3-1 in favor of recommending the City of Ruston’s proposal to the Lincoln Parish Police Jury as the choice for the ambulance and rescue in the parish. This occurred this morning during the latest Ambulance Committee meeting held...
lincolnparishjournal.com
LA Tech announces fall tennis schedule
Louisiana Tech head coach Amanda Stone announced Friday the fall portion of their 2022-23 schedule, which includes four tournaments spread out from September to November. “With our returning roster, we strengthened our fall schedule to test our players,” said Stone. “We wanted to really jump into this slate and figure out what we need to get better at going into spring. We are also happy to have our home tournament again this year so that our fans can have an opportunity to see us play.”
Louisiana Living: Ochsner LSU Health Monroe Medical Center
WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — Drew Stanfield with Ochsner LSU Health Monroe Medical Center is in the studio today for Louisiana Living. Drew shares information about the facility and why it is important to receive therapy after a stroke. If you would like to hear more about this interview, be sure to watch the video […]
Amazon announces its first renewable energy projects in Morehouse Parish and Union County
WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Wednesday, September 21, 2022, Amazon announced that it’s expanding its renewable energy portfolio globally, with an additional 2.7 gigawatts of clean energy capacity across 71 new renewable energy projects. Also, Amazon announced its first renewable energy projects in Morehouse Parish, La., and Union County, Ark. The solar farms are […]
KNOE TV8
West Monroe students show love to opposing team in a blowout victory
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - It’s not common for West Monroe to play out-of-state opponents but last Friday night they welcomed in RePublic high school out of Nashville, Tennessee. RePublic was severely overmatched by the Rebels as they only brought 22 players and two coaches to Rebel Stadium. Not many fans traveled with them as well but some West Monroe students decided to switch sides and root for the opposing team and show them love for their hard effort. The Rebels went on to win 56-0.
lincolnparishjournal.com
Tech soccer faces road test at Charlotte
Louisiana Tech soccer will play the backend of a two-game Conference USA road swing against Charlotte Thursday, Sep. 22 at 6 p.m. in Charlotte, N.C. at Transamerica Field. Date/Time: Thursday, Sep. 22 | 6 p.m. Location: Transamerica Field (Charlotte, N.C.) Live Stats: LATechSports.com/Stats. Live Stream: ESPN+. Series: Charlotte leads 4-1-0...
Jonesboro, September 20 High School 🏀 Game Notice
lincolnparishjournal.com
GSU announces game-time change
The Grambling State University Department of Athletics announced a time change on Tuesday ahead of its 2022 home opener against Florida A&M on October 15. The Tigers and Rattlers will now meet at 1 p.m. at Eddie G. Robinson Memorial Stadium and will be streamed live on HBCU Go. Grambling...
lincolnparishjournal.com
Mayor addresses liquor petition and city’s stance
The citizens of the city of Ruston have an opportunity to sign a petition that would lead to a March vote on expanded sales of liquor in local grocery stores. The Louisiana Economic Growth Committee working closely with Walmart and Brookshires Grocery Company is currently seeking signatures from registered voters within the city of Ruston. The petition began Sept. 15 and has 60 days to obtain the Louisiana state law required-minimum of 25% of the registered voters (2,454 signatures) in order to get the proposition on a ballot.
Dear, Bryan: Each member of Louisiana Tech football’s team comforts Clemson’s Bryan Bresee following passing of 15-year old sister, Ella, to brain cancer
“This is bigger than football. This is family. It’s a sad situation to go through, ” says Louisiana Tech defensive back BeeJay Williamson. Romans 12:10 says love one another with brotherly affection. Each member of Louisiana Tech’s football team opened their hearts, letting in two people they’ve never met before. “Couldn’t imagine as a father […]
lincolnparishjournal.com
Podcast: This week in the LPJ
Malcolm Butler talks with Mayor Ronny Walker for a fall update on the city of Ruston. To report an issue or typo with this article – CLICK HERE.
