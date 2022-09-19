Read full article on original website
lincolnparishjournal.com
Ruston named semifinalist for 2023 Great American Main Street Award
Main Street America has announced Downtown Ruston Main Street as a 2023 Great American Main Street Award (GAMSA) Semifinalist. This prestigious award is the nation’s top award recognizing communities for their excellence in comprehensive preservation-based commercial district revitalization. A jury of professionals and leaders in the fields of community and economic development and historic preservation convened to review a nationwide pool of applicants.
lincolnparishjournal.com
Ambulance Committee votes to recommend City of Ruston
After months of meetings, research and debates, the Ambulance Committee voted 7-3-1 in favor of recommending the City of Ruston’s proposal to the Lincoln Parish Police Jury as the choice for the ambulance and rescue in the parish. This occurred this morning during the latest Ambulance Committee meeting held...
lincolnparishjournal.com
Green releases new book, “Doc, Were You Sleeping?”
William H. Green, D.V.M., a graduate of Auburn University College of Veterinary Medicine, who established and operated a veterinary hospital for 27 years and worked at Louisiana Tech University, receiving numerous teaching and service awards as a professor, administrator, and adviser to students seeking admissions to veterinary school, has completed his new book, “Doc, Were You Sleeping?”
lincolnparishjournal.com
Reception for Slaughter’s ‘Things Are Heavy’ today at Masur
Joey Slaughter, associate professor in Louisiana Tech’s School of Design, has a show currently featured at Masur Museum, 1400 South Grand Street in Monroe. A public reception for the show, “Things Are Heavy,” will be held from 5:30-7:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 22. All are welcome. Slaughter, who...
lincolnparishjournal.com
Relationships paved Hall of Fame road for LeBlanc
(This is the first of a 6-part series on the LA Tech Athletics Hall of Fame Class which will be enshrined Oct. 7). Ask Richie LeBlanc what life is all about, and he’ll give you one word – relationships. It was his relationship with a friend who unintentionally introduced him to his father-in-law; relationships that made Ruston feel like home in the 80s and still in 2022.
Suspect in fatal Foster Farms stabbing in Louisiana still on the run
UNION PARISH (KTVE/KARD)— After a certain amount of time of good behavior, some inmates have the privilege to work in the real world, while still serving time. They are the most trusted inmates in the facility. In this week’s Ark-La-Miss Most Wanted, Chelsea Monae revisits a case of a Union Parish work-release escapee who worked […]
Louisiana Living: Ochsner LSU Health Monroe Medical Center
WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — Drew Stanfield with Ochsner LSU Health Monroe Medical Center is in the studio today for Louisiana Living. Drew shares information about the facility and why it is important to receive therapy after a stroke. If you would like to hear more about this interview, be sure to watch the video […]
KNOE TV8
Family of man murdered at Foster Farms in April speaks out
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The family of a man killed at a Farmerville chicken plant in April is speaking out. “He’s so dear to us, and he just means so much to us, and we are hoping that the person who took his life is brought to justice,” explained Elizabeth Calhoun, the sister of Ketrick Lavon Calhoun.
Monroe mayor commends Monroe PD after school shooter hoax
MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD)— After Thursday morning’s school shooter hoax at Neville High, Monroe Mayor Friday Ellis releases a statement commending the efforts of the Monroe Police Department during the investigation. What we saw today was countless hours of training put into practice. Our officers responded immidiately and were inside that school within a minute. As […]
KTBS
Webster Parish father arrested in infant child's death
MINDEN, La. – The father of an infant who earlier this year from fentanyl intoxication has been arrested. According to the Webster Parish Journal, Jonathan Johnson, 19, of Sibley, was arrested Tuesday on a charge of negligent homicide. The baby’s mother, Stephanie N. Lowery, 26, of Minden, was arrested...
lincolnparishjournal.com
Get – and give – good medicine with music
I actually broke down and cried this past week while watching the computer screen and listening to sounds that were originating – live – from more than 1,300 miles away. Beautiful, musical sounds. Not to mention the sights. And multiple times throughout the 23 hours that I dedicated...
KNOE TV8
Monroe woman in U.K., experiencing queen’s death firsthand
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Monroe resident Ruth Ulrich is in London right now seeing all of the events regarding the queen’s death firsthand. Ulrich says there were so many people in the Buckingham Palace area that they closed it down four hours earlier than planned. “Pretty much the best...
KNOE TV8
More than 130 mysterious envelopes mailed to Monroe resident, suspects fraud
Events for National Voter Registration Day make sure people are voter ready for the November elections. Feed Your Soul: A place to get a little spice in life. There are some cuisines that require that special touch from someone who knows the flavors, and Tex-Mex food is one of those. La Fogata in Rayville knows how to do just that and keeps the customers coming back.
Webster Parish Approved For Much Needed New Bridges
Webster Parish travelers have had to take the long way around to get over Bayou Dorcheat for over a year now. According to the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development, though the LA 160 bridge over Bayou Dorcheat is still standing, it has been closed to public travel since June of 2021.
lincolnparishjournal.com
Podcast: This week in the LPJ
Malcolm Butler talks with Mayor Ronny Walker for a fall update on the city of Ruston. To report an issue or typo with this article – CLICK HERE.
lincolnparishjournal.com
Tech soccer faces road test at Charlotte
Louisiana Tech soccer will play the backend of a two-game Conference USA road swing against Charlotte Thursday, Sep. 22 at 6 p.m. in Charlotte, N.C. at Transamerica Field. Date/Time: Thursday, Sep. 22 | 6 p.m. Location: Transamerica Field (Charlotte, N.C.) Live Stats: LATechSports.com/Stats. Live Stream: ESPN+. Series: Charlotte leads 4-1-0...
lincolnparishjournal.com
GSU students chosen for ‘Moguls in the Making’ competition
A team of four Grambling State University students recently arrived in Charlotte, North Carolina, on an all-expenses paid trip to compete in the “Moguls in the Making” competition presented by The Thurgood Marshall College Fund’s (TMCF) Innovation and Entrepreneur (I&E) program, Ally Financial and the Sean Anderson Foundation.
Monroe PD clears lockdown for all Monroe City schools
UPDATE: September 22, 2022— The Monroe Police Department has cleared lockdowns for all Monroe City Schools. City schools were placed on lockdown Thursday morning after authorities received a call stating there was an active shooter at Neville High School. MPD posted an update to their Facebook page that indicates all schools are clear. MONROE, La. […]
KNOE TV8
West Monroe bingo hall robbed at gunpoint, men arrested
UNION PARISH, La. (KNOE) - Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office has arrested two men who were wanted for armed robbery. OPSO said in a press release they responded to a robbery at Oasis Bingo Hall in West Monroe on Sept. 21, 2022, after two men allegedly entered the business armed with a gun and took cash.
Authorities release additional information about the arrest of 2 armed robbery fugitives
Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty. UPDATE (09/21/2022; 3:18 PM) (KTVE/KARD) — On September 21, 2022, at 3:18 PM, the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office released additional information about the arrest of Bouwell and Stephenson. According to deputies, they responded to an Armed Robbery at the Oasis Bingo Hall in West Monroe, La. […]
