Tech soccer faces road test at Charlotte
Louisiana Tech soccer will play the backend of a two-game Conference USA road swing against Charlotte Thursday, Sep. 22 at 6 p.m. in Charlotte, N.C. at Transamerica Field. Date/Time: Thursday, Sep. 22 | 6 p.m. Location: Transamerica Field (Charlotte, N.C.) Live Stats: LATechSports.com/Stats. Live Stream: ESPN+. Series: Charlotte leads 4-1-0...
LA Tech announces fall tennis schedule
Louisiana Tech head coach Amanda Stone announced Friday the fall portion of their 2022-23 schedule, which includes four tournaments spread out from September to November. “With our returning roster, we strengthened our fall schedule to test our players,” said Stone. “We wanted to really jump into this slate and figure out what we need to get better at going into spring. We are also happy to have our home tournament again this year so that our fans can have an opportunity to see us play.”
GSU announces game-time change
The Grambling State University Department of Athletics announced a time change on Tuesday ahead of its 2022 home opener against Florida A&M on October 15. The Tigers and Rattlers will now meet at 1 p.m. at Eddie G. Robinson Memorial Stadium and will be streamed live on HBCU Go. Grambling...
Winning beyond the scoreboard
From as early as I can remember, I always wanted to be a coach. I grew up in Minden and played just about every sport at one time or another. In high school, my focus was football and baseball. We had some great teams and accomplished quite a lot during my three years at Minden High. Not only was I influenced by my local coaches, but I was also a close follower of the head coach at Baylor University during that time frame. Grant Teaff was not only making a name for himself as a successful coach at Baylor winning football games, but he was also very active with Fellowship of Christian Athletes (FCA) organization at that time. I can still recall reading several of his books, listening to his cassette tapes, and getting the opportunity to hear him speak at our awards banquet one year. Coach Teaff focused on more than just winning on the field. He invested in people. Coach Teaff cared about his players and ensured that he made a difference in their lives beyond football. I wanted to be like him and do the same. While I never went into professional coaching, I have sought to emulate that same purpose in making a difference in the lives of others too.
GSU volleyball wins in straight sets
The Grambling State University volleyball team returned to the court on Wednesday afternoon and got back into the win column with a 3-0 victory over Central Baptist at the Fredrick C. Hobdy Assembly Center. Grambling State (3-7) controlled the first set, 25-8 and took a two-set lead with a 25-14...
Relationships paved Hall of Fame road for LeBlanc
(This is the first of a 6-part series on the LA Tech Athletics Hall of Fame Class which will be enshrined Oct. 7). Ask Richie LeBlanc what life is all about, and he’ll give you one word – relationships. It was his relationship with a friend who unintentionally introduced him to his father-in-law; relationships that made Ruston feel like home in the 80s and still in 2022.
Ruston Cross Country dominates in Quitman
A change in venue proved to be no problem for Ruston High’s cross country team over the weekend. For Bearcat coach Dustin Cochran, moving the weekend to Quitman instead of ULM was an opportunity to run on a tough course and challenge the kids. “When we decided to go...
West Monroe students show love to opposing team in a blowout victory
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - It’s not common for West Monroe to play out-of-state opponents but last Friday night they welcomed in RePublic high school out of Nashville, Tennessee. RePublic was severely overmatched by the Rebels as they only brought 22 players and two coaches to Rebel Stadium. Not many fans traveled with them as well but some West Monroe students decided to switch sides and root for the opposing team and show them love for their hard effort. The Rebels went on to win 56-0.
Middleton believes Cougars starting to find their stride
To say that Cedar Creek’s 35-20 win over Winnfield last Friday night at Cougar Stadium was big, may be an understatement. In fact, according to coach Matt Middleton and two-way star Lane Thomas, big isn’t a big enough word. “It was huge,” said Middleton who saw his team...
GSU students chosen for ‘Moguls in the Making’ competition
A team of four Grambling State University students recently arrived in Charlotte, North Carolina, on an all-expenses paid trip to compete in the “Moguls in the Making” competition presented by The Thurgood Marshall College Fund’s (TMCF) Innovation and Entrepreneur (I&E) program, Ally Financial and the Sean Anderson Foundation.
Ruston volleyball continues tear
Ruston High’s volleyball team improved to 9-2 on the season after a road sweep at West Ouachita by final scores of 25-6, 25-11, 25-12. “After having a few days off, I was proud of how we showed up tonight and really got a lot out of our offense,” Ruston head coach Lucie Hunt said. “Everyone contributed in different ways. It is definitely fun to watch things come together like that.”
Tech’s Rea displays empathy for Clemson’s Bresee in loss of little sister
Louisiana Tech punter Patrick Rea has never met Clemson defensive lineman Bryan Bresee. In fact, Rea said he has never even seen Bryan play. However, the two will forever be fraternity brothers in a fraternity that no one would want to be a part of. Bryan’s loss of his 15-year-old...
Panthers focus on preventing costly turnovers
Sometimes a football coach wants to go over a tough loss again and again, trying to figure out what went wrong in order to try to turn things around. Lincoln Preparatory School head coach Glen Hall probably doesn’t feel that way about last week’s 44-0 loss at Arcadia, preferring to put that contest in the past and moving on to another tough upcoming contest for his Panthers against Jonesboro-Hodge.
Doctoral candidates to present research at MSERA conference
Eleven students in Louisiana Tech University’s doctoral program in Educational Leadership have been chosen to present their research at the Mid-South Educational Research Association’s (MSERA) upcoming annual meeting. “Throughout their doctoral programs, these students have worked to connect their coursework and research with practical application in our educational...
Ruston named semifinalist for 2023 Great American Main Street Award
Main Street America has announced Downtown Ruston Main Street as a 2023 Great American Main Street Award (GAMSA) Semifinalist. This prestigious award is the nation’s top award recognizing communities for their excellence in comprehensive preservation-based commercial district revitalization. A jury of professionals and leaders in the fields of community and economic development and historic preservation convened to review a nationwide pool of applicants.
An Earthquake 190 Miles Away In New Mexico Felt Across The Border
On Thursday, September 1, at 10:23 am, the epicenter of a 4.6 magnitude earthquake originated 57 miles south of Carlsbad, Eddy County, New Mexico, making its way across the borderland. Three weeks ago, a reported 4.6 magnitude earthquake originating 190 miles away in New Mexico was felt across El Paso...
Wilson appointed to state’s Teacher Advisory Council
A Lincoln Parish teacher has been honored with an appointment to Louisiana’s inaugural Teacher Advisory Council. Antonio Wilson, who teaches agriscience at Ruston High School, was one of 22 teachers chosen by the Louisiana Department of Education to serve on the 2022-2023 council. Wilson was selected from nearly 900 applicants in K-12 education.
West replaces Smart as economic development director
Ruston – for the second time in less than a year – has a new economic development director. Jade Sumrall West, a two-time University of Southern Mississippi graduate, will replace Phillip Smart, who left the position last month for a job in Bienville Parish. West previously served as...
Ambulance Committee votes to recommend City of Ruston
After months of meetings, research and debates, the Ambulance Committee voted 7-3-1 in favor of recommending the City of Ruston’s proposal to the Lincoln Parish Police Jury as the choice for the ambulance and rescue in the parish. This occurred this morning during the latest Ambulance Committee meeting held...
Mayor addresses liquor petition and city’s stance
The citizens of the city of Ruston have an opportunity to sign a petition that would lead to a March vote on expanded sales of liquor in local grocery stores. The Louisiana Economic Growth Committee working closely with Walmart and Brookshires Grocery Company is currently seeking signatures from registered voters within the city of Ruston. The petition began Sept. 15 and has 60 days to obtain the Louisiana state law required-minimum of 25% of the registered voters (2,454 signatures) in order to get the proposition on a ballot.
