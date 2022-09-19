The 12th Annual ARToberfest Celebration will be Friday, Oct. 14 at the Farmer’s Market in downtown Ruston. ARToberfest has become NCLAC’s biggest fundraiser, supporting its staff and its creative programming, to boost the work of other artists and nonprofits in the region. This year there will be a special VIP event before the Early Bird hour, where 50 participants will be treated to a German-themed array of foods provided by Heard Freighthouse Food Park founding member Desi Bourgeois and his wife Dianne, and get to visit with the home brewers to discuss the nuances of their creations and the craft of home brewing.

RUSTON, LA ・ 16 HOURS AGO