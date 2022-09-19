Read full article on original website
Related
lincolnparishjournal.com
ARToberfest set for Oct. 14
The 12th Annual ARToberfest Celebration will be Friday, Oct. 14 at the Farmer’s Market in downtown Ruston. ARToberfest has become NCLAC’s biggest fundraiser, supporting its staff and its creative programming, to boost the work of other artists and nonprofits in the region. This year there will be a special VIP event before the Early Bird hour, where 50 participants will be treated to a German-themed array of foods provided by Heard Freighthouse Food Park founding member Desi Bourgeois and his wife Dianne, and get to visit with the home brewers to discuss the nuances of their creations and the craft of home brewing.
lincolnparishjournal.com
Ruston named semifinalist for 2023 Great American Main Street Award
Main Street America has announced Downtown Ruston Main Street as a 2023 Great American Main Street Award (GAMSA) Semifinalist. This prestigious award is the nation’s top award recognizing communities for their excellence in comprehensive preservation-based commercial district revitalization. A jury of professionals and leaders in the fields of community and economic development and historic preservation convened to review a nationwide pool of applicants.
lincolnparishjournal.com
Reception for Slaughter’s ‘Things Are Heavy’ today at Masur
Joey Slaughter, associate professor in Louisiana Tech’s School of Design, has a show currently featured at Masur Museum, 1400 South Grand Street in Monroe. A public reception for the show, “Things Are Heavy,” will be held from 5:30-7:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 22. All are welcome. Slaughter, who...
lincolnparishjournal.com
GSU students chosen for ‘Moguls in the Making’ competition
A team of four Grambling State University students recently arrived in Charlotte, North Carolina, on an all-expenses paid trip to compete in the “Moguls in the Making” competition presented by The Thurgood Marshall College Fund’s (TMCF) Innovation and Entrepreneur (I&E) program, Ally Financial and the Sean Anderson Foundation.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
lincolnparishjournal.com
Ambulance Committee votes to recommend City of Ruston
After months of meetings, research and debates, the Ambulance Committee voted 7-3-1 in favor of recommending the City of Ruston’s proposal to the Lincoln Parish Police Jury as the choice for the ambulance and rescue in the parish. This occurred this morning during the latest Ambulance Committee meeting held...
lincolnparishjournal.com
Get – and give – good medicine with music
I actually broke down and cried this past week while watching the computer screen and listening to sounds that were originating – live – from more than 1,300 miles away. Beautiful, musical sounds. Not to mention the sights. And multiple times throughout the 23 hours that I dedicated...
lincolnparishjournal.com
Wilson appointed to state’s Teacher Advisory Council
A Lincoln Parish teacher has been honored with an appointment to Louisiana’s inaugural Teacher Advisory Council. Antonio Wilson, who teaches agriscience at Ruston High School, was one of 22 teachers chosen by the Louisiana Department of Education to serve on the 2022-2023 council. Wilson was selected from nearly 900 applicants in K-12 education.
lincolnparishjournal.com
Relationships paved Hall of Fame road for LeBlanc
(This is the first of a 6-part series on the LA Tech Athletics Hall of Fame Class which will be enshrined Oct. 7). Ask Richie LeBlanc what life is all about, and he’ll give you one word – relationships. It was his relationship with a friend who unintentionally introduced him to his father-in-law; relationships that made Ruston feel like home in the 80s and still in 2022.
IN THIS ARTICLE
lincolnparishjournal.com
Mayor addresses liquor petition and city’s stance
The citizens of the city of Ruston have an opportunity to sign a petition that would lead to a March vote on expanded sales of liquor in local grocery stores. The Louisiana Economic Growth Committee working closely with Walmart and Brookshires Grocery Company is currently seeking signatures from registered voters within the city of Ruston. The petition began Sept. 15 and has 60 days to obtain the Louisiana state law required-minimum of 25% of the registered voters (2,454 signatures) in order to get the proposition on a ballot.
lincolnparishjournal.com
Ruston Cross Country dominates in Quitman
A change in venue proved to be no problem for Ruston High’s cross country team over the weekend. For Bearcat coach Dustin Cochran, moving the weekend to Quitman instead of ULM was an opportunity to run on a tough course and challenge the kids. “When we decided to go...
lincolnparishjournal.com
Tech soccer faces road test at Charlotte
Louisiana Tech soccer will play the backend of a two-game Conference USA road swing against Charlotte Thursday, Sep. 22 at 6 p.m. in Charlotte, N.C. at Transamerica Field. Date/Time: Thursday, Sep. 22 | 6 p.m. Location: Transamerica Field (Charlotte, N.C.) Live Stats: LATechSports.com/Stats. Live Stream: ESPN+. Series: Charlotte leads 4-1-0...
lincolnparishjournal.com
LA Tech announces fall tennis schedule
Louisiana Tech head coach Amanda Stone announced Friday the fall portion of their 2022-23 schedule, which includes four tournaments spread out from September to November. “With our returning roster, we strengthened our fall schedule to test our players,” said Stone. “We wanted to really jump into this slate and figure out what we need to get better at going into spring. We are also happy to have our home tournament again this year so that our fans can have an opportunity to see us play.”
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
lincolnparishjournal.com
Ruston volleyball continues tear
Ruston High’s volleyball team improved to 9-2 on the season after a road sweep at West Ouachita by final scores of 25-6, 25-11, 25-12. “After having a few days off, I was proud of how we showed up tonight and really got a lot out of our offense,” Ruston head coach Lucie Hunt said. “Everyone contributed in different ways. It is definitely fun to watch things come together like that.”
lincolnparishjournal.com
Podcast: This week in the LPJ
Malcolm Butler talks with Mayor Ronny Walker for a fall update on the city of Ruston. To report an issue or typo with this article – CLICK HERE.
lincolnparishjournal.com
GSU announces game-time change
The Grambling State University Department of Athletics announced a time change on Tuesday ahead of its 2022 home opener against Florida A&M on October 15. The Tigers and Rattlers will now meet at 1 p.m. at Eddie G. Robinson Memorial Stadium and will be streamed live on HBCU Go. Grambling...
lincolnparishjournal.com
Winning beyond the scoreboard
From as early as I can remember, I always wanted to be a coach. I grew up in Minden and played just about every sport at one time or another. In high school, my focus was football and baseball. We had some great teams and accomplished quite a lot during my three years at Minden High. Not only was I influenced by my local coaches, but I was also a close follower of the head coach at Baylor University during that time frame. Grant Teaff was not only making a name for himself as a successful coach at Baylor winning football games, but he was also very active with Fellowship of Christian Athletes (FCA) organization at that time. I can still recall reading several of his books, listening to his cassette tapes, and getting the opportunity to hear him speak at our awards banquet one year. Coach Teaff focused on more than just winning on the field. He invested in people. Coach Teaff cared about his players and ensured that he made a difference in their lives beyond football. I wanted to be like him and do the same. While I never went into professional coaching, I have sought to emulate that same purpose in making a difference in the lives of others too.
lincolnparishjournal.com
Green releases new book, “Doc, Were You Sleeping?”
William H. Green, D.V.M., a graduate of Auburn University College of Veterinary Medicine, who established and operated a veterinary hospital for 27 years and worked at Louisiana Tech University, receiving numerous teaching and service awards as a professor, administrator, and adviser to students seeking admissions to veterinary school, has completed his new book, “Doc, Were You Sleeping?”
lincolnparishjournal.com
Louisiana Tech named Top Tier National University in 2023 USNWR rankings
Louisiana Tech University was ranked second among Louisiana’s public universities in the latest U.S. News & World Report (USNWR) 2023 Best Colleges list. “We are proud to be one of Louisiana’s premier universities, with our Top Tier National Research University ranking,” said Dr. Les Guice, Tech President. “Our interdisciplinary academic programs emphasize collaboration and experiential learning. Our Research and Partnership Enterprise facilitates many of those experiences for our students, and it makes a solid impact for organizations in our region.”
lincolnparishjournal.com
National Weather Service offers Ruston SKYWARN training
The National Weather Service out of Shreveport will offer its first in-person SKYWARN talks in nearly three years next month. According to weather.gov, SKYWARN was established to help the NWS obtain critical weather information. SKYWARN is a volunteer-based program with between 350,000 and 400,000 trained severe weather spotters who help keep their local communities safe by providing timely and accurate reports of severe weather to the NWS.
lincolnparishjournal.com
GSU volleyball wins in straight sets
The Grambling State University volleyball team returned to the court on Wednesday afternoon and got back into the win column with a 3-0 victory over Central Baptist at the Fredrick C. Hobdy Assembly Center. Grambling State (3-7) controlled the first set, 25-8 and took a two-set lead with a 25-14...
Comments / 0