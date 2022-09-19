From as early as I can remember, I always wanted to be a coach. I grew up in Minden and played just about every sport at one time or another. In high school, my focus was football and baseball. We had some great teams and accomplished quite a lot during my three years at Minden High. Not only was I influenced by my local coaches, but I was also a close follower of the head coach at Baylor University during that time frame. Grant Teaff was not only making a name for himself as a successful coach at Baylor winning football games, but he was also very active with Fellowship of Christian Athletes (FCA) organization at that time. I can still recall reading several of his books, listening to his cassette tapes, and getting the opportunity to hear him speak at our awards banquet one year. Coach Teaff focused on more than just winning on the field. He invested in people. Coach Teaff cared about his players and ensured that he made a difference in their lives beyond football. I wanted to be like him and do the same. While I never went into professional coaching, I have sought to emulate that same purpose in making a difference in the lives of others too.

MINDEN, LA ・ 16 HOURS AGO