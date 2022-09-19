Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
lincolnparishjournal.com
Green releases new book, “Doc, Were You Sleeping?”
William H. Green, D.V.M., a graduate of Auburn University College of Veterinary Medicine, who established and operated a veterinary hospital for 27 years and worked at Louisiana Tech University, receiving numerous teaching and service awards as a professor, administrator, and adviser to students seeking admissions to veterinary school, has completed his new book, “Doc, Were You Sleeping?”
lincolnparishjournal.com
ARToberfest set for Oct. 14
The 12th Annual ARToberfest Celebration will be Friday, Oct. 14 at the Farmer’s Market in downtown Ruston. ARToberfest has become NCLAC’s biggest fundraiser, supporting its staff and its creative programming, to boost the work of other artists and nonprofits in the region. This year there will be a special VIP event before the Early Bird hour, where 50 participants will be treated to a German-themed array of foods provided by Heard Freighthouse Food Park founding member Desi Bourgeois and his wife Dianne, and get to visit with the home brewers to discuss the nuances of their creations and the craft of home brewing.
lincolnparishjournal.com
Get – and give – good medicine with music
I actually broke down and cried this past week while watching the computer screen and listening to sounds that were originating – live – from more than 1,300 miles away. Beautiful, musical sounds. Not to mention the sights. And multiple times throughout the 23 hours that I dedicated...
lincolnparishjournal.com
Reception for Slaughter’s ‘Things Are Heavy’ today at Masur
Joey Slaughter, associate professor in Louisiana Tech’s School of Design, has a show currently featured at Masur Museum, 1400 South Grand Street in Monroe. A public reception for the show, “Things Are Heavy,” will be held from 5:30-7:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 22. All are welcome. Slaughter, who...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
lincolnparishjournal.com
Ruston named semifinalist for 2023 Great American Main Street Award
Main Street America has announced Downtown Ruston Main Street as a 2023 Great American Main Street Award (GAMSA) Semifinalist. This prestigious award is the nation’s top award recognizing communities for their excellence in comprehensive preservation-based commercial district revitalization. A jury of professionals and leaders in the fields of community and economic development and historic preservation convened to review a nationwide pool of applicants.
lincolnparishjournal.com
LA Tech announces fall tennis schedule
Louisiana Tech head coach Amanda Stone announced Friday the fall portion of their 2022-23 schedule, which includes four tournaments spread out from September to November. “With our returning roster, we strengthened our fall schedule to test our players,” said Stone. “We wanted to really jump into this slate and figure out what we need to get better at going into spring. We are also happy to have our home tournament again this year so that our fans can have an opportunity to see us play.”
lincolnparishjournal.com
Tech soccer faces road test at Charlotte
Louisiana Tech soccer will play the backend of a two-game Conference USA road swing against Charlotte Thursday, Sep. 22 at 6 p.m. in Charlotte, N.C. at Transamerica Field. Date/Time: Thursday, Sep. 22 | 6 p.m. Location: Transamerica Field (Charlotte, N.C.) Live Stats: LATechSports.com/Stats. Live Stream: ESPN+. Series: Charlotte leads 4-1-0...
lincolnparishjournal.com
GSU students chosen for ‘Moguls in the Making’ competition
A team of four Grambling State University students recently arrived in Charlotte, North Carolina, on an all-expenses paid trip to compete in the “Moguls in the Making” competition presented by The Thurgood Marshall College Fund’s (TMCF) Innovation and Entrepreneur (I&E) program, Ally Financial and the Sean Anderson Foundation.
IN THIS ARTICLE
lincolnparishjournal.com
Podcast: This week in the LPJ
Malcolm Butler talks with Mayor Ronny Walker for a fall update on the city of Ruston. To report an issue or typo with this article – CLICK HERE.
lincolnparishjournal.com
Ruston Cross Country dominates in Quitman
A change in venue proved to be no problem for Ruston High’s cross country team over the weekend. For Bearcat coach Dustin Cochran, moving the weekend to Quitman instead of ULM was an opportunity to run on a tough course and challenge the kids. “When we decided to go...
lincolnparishjournal.com
Ruston volleyball continues tear
Ruston High’s volleyball team improved to 9-2 on the season after a road sweep at West Ouachita by final scores of 25-6, 25-11, 25-12. “After having a few days off, I was proud of how we showed up tonight and really got a lot out of our offense,” Ruston head coach Lucie Hunt said. “Everyone contributed in different ways. It is definitely fun to watch things come together like that.”
lincolnparishjournal.com
Relationships paved Hall of Fame road for LeBlanc
(This is the first of a 6-part series on the LA Tech Athletics Hall of Fame Class which will be enshrined Oct. 7). Ask Richie LeBlanc what life is all about, and he’ll give you one word – relationships. It was his relationship with a friend who unintentionally introduced him to his father-in-law; relationships that made Ruston feel like home in the 80s and still in 2022.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
lincolnparishjournal.com
Winning beyond the scoreboard
From as early as I can remember, I always wanted to be a coach. I grew up in Minden and played just about every sport at one time or another. In high school, my focus was football and baseball. We had some great teams and accomplished quite a lot during my three years at Minden High. Not only was I influenced by my local coaches, but I was also a close follower of the head coach at Baylor University during that time frame. Grant Teaff was not only making a name for himself as a successful coach at Baylor winning football games, but he was also very active with Fellowship of Christian Athletes (FCA) organization at that time. I can still recall reading several of his books, listening to his cassette tapes, and getting the opportunity to hear him speak at our awards banquet one year. Coach Teaff focused on more than just winning on the field. He invested in people. Coach Teaff cared about his players and ensured that he made a difference in their lives beyond football. I wanted to be like him and do the same. While I never went into professional coaching, I have sought to emulate that same purpose in making a difference in the lives of others too.
lincolnparishjournal.com
Ambulance Committee votes to recommend City of Ruston
After months of meetings, research and debates, the Ambulance Committee voted 7-3-1 in favor of recommending the City of Ruston’s proposal to the Lincoln Parish Police Jury as the choice for the ambulance and rescue in the parish. This occurred this morning during the latest Ambulance Committee meeting held...
lincolnparishjournal.com
Wilson appointed to state’s Teacher Advisory Council
A Lincoln Parish teacher has been honored with an appointment to Louisiana’s inaugural Teacher Advisory Council. Antonio Wilson, who teaches agriscience at Ruston High School, was one of 22 teachers chosen by the Louisiana Department of Education to serve on the 2022-2023 council. Wilson was selected from nearly 900 applicants in K-12 education.
lincolnparishjournal.com
Middleton believes Cougars starting to find their stride
To say that Cedar Creek’s 35-20 win over Winnfield last Friday night at Cougar Stadium was big, may be an understatement. In fact, according to coach Matt Middleton and two-way star Lane Thomas, big isn’t a big enough word. “It was huge,” said Middleton who saw his team...
lincolnparishjournal.com
Man still missing after five weeks
The Lincoln Parish Sheriff’s Office continues its search for a missing Ruston man. 38-year-old James Price Tomlinson was last seen just north of Ruston on August 11. Tomlinson’s family and the Sheriff’s Office are requesting the public’s help in locating him. Matt Henderson, spokesman for the...
lincolnparishjournal.com
West replaces Smart as economic development director
Ruston – for the second time in less than a year – has a new economic development director. Jade Sumrall West, a two-time University of Southern Mississippi graduate, will replace Phillip Smart, who left the position last month for a job in Bienville Parish. West previously served as...
lincolnparishjournal.com
Woman with knife arrested
The Lincoln Parish Sheriff’s Department arrested a Dubach woman Saturday after responding to a domestic assault in progress on La. Highway 152. Responding deputies were told the subject involved was suicidal and had a knife. They arrived to find all the involved parties in the front yard. Zoe H....
lincolnparishjournal.com
Civil engineering senior helps found Louisiana Tech research center
Civil engineering and environmental science senior and Shreveport native Lori Hawkins came to Louisiana Tech University with a unique resume that included a psychology degree and more than 20 years in the technology and business architecture sectors, many of which were in business architecture and leadership roles where she oversaw employees on six continents.
Comments / 0