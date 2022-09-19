Read full article on original website
Related
Patagonia’s New Fast-And-Light Vest Pack Is Best in Class
Outside's long reads email newsletter features our strongest writing, most ambitious reporting, and award-winning storytelling about the outdoors. Sign up today. As I crested my second col of the day and peered down at the 3,000-foot valley ahead, a gust of wind chilled me instantly after the effort of the climb. Knowing the descent down the switchbacks to a small rifugio could be a cold one, I pulled a windbreaker from my pack. Halfway through a quest to run Alta Via 1—also known as the Dolomite High Route—in three days, I was grateful for the volume of the Slope Runner Exploration pack ($179) that Patagonia had lent me to test for a few months.
The most isolated tree on Earth stood alone in the Sahara Desert until it was knocked down by a truck
The Tree of TenereCredit: Michel Mazeau; CC-BY-SA-2.0 The Tree of Tenere was considered to be the most isolated tree on Earth until it was destroyed in 1973 by a truck driver. The Tree of Tenere was the only tree for 250 miles in the Sahara Desert. It was an acacia tree that grew when the desert was more hospitable. It grew when the northeast Niger region was wetter. It was also the last of a group of trees that grew in the region. As the climate grew hotter and drier, only one tree - the Tree of Tenere survived.
Climber dies after falling from Black Wall rock formation in Colorado
A 22-year-old climber died after falling from a route she was traversing in Clear Creek County, Colorado, authorities said. Maya Humeau, a climber and the daughter of Olympic athletes, died on Tuesday after falling 100 feet from the Black Wall on Mount Spalding, according to KCNC. She was pronounced dead at the scene. The Clear Creek County Sheriff's Office said a man who was climbing with Ms Humeau called 911 after the accident. Sheriff's deputies, the Alpine Rescue Team, and Flight for Life Colorado responded to the scene. Initial incident reports suggest Ms Humeau was rappelling down the face of...
Leaf peepers alert: Map shows when fall colors will peak in every state
Crisp, cool air is starting to circulate which means fall colors are upon us! If you’re hoping to catch a color tour this season, a new map can help maximize your viewing experience.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Terrified California Mom Finds Mountain Lion Cornering Her Son, 4, on Deck
"He was staring at him like he was dinner. He looked thin and hungry," Nidah Barber-Raymond told Newsweek.
I visited a Utah town known as 'Little Switzerland,' and the quaint wonderland transported me to Europe
Insider's reporter explored Midway, Utah, where she stayed in a European chateau and discovered a downtown filled with Swiss architecture.
WATCH: Child at Rocky Mountain National Park Walks Right Up to a Moose
Yellowstone National Park has become infamous for attracting a multitude of “tourons,” a creative combination of “tourist” and “moron.” However, the below clip actually comes from Rocky Mountain National Park. The footage shows a young girl, filmed by her mother, walking right up to a female moose. Check it out.
California urged to stay calm about flat squirrels
The heatwave in California has been brutal for people across the state, with temperatures reaching well above 100 degrees Fahrenheit (38 degrees Celsius) for more than a week now. The heat has also been affecting non-human residents of the Golden State – like squirrels.Squirrels have been seen laying extremely flat on the ground, prompting concern for their well-being from some people.Luckily, wildlife officials stress that the behaviour — however strange it may seem — is a completely normal response to extreme heat and nothing to worry about.As the heat descended on northern California over the past couple of weeks,...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Yeti Coolers Are Washing Up on Alaska Beaches. Get Yours Today.
Outside's long reads email newsletter features our strongest writing, most ambitious reporting, and award-winning storytelling about the outdoors. Sign up today. Cooler lovers, listen up. There’s a huge sale on Yetis happening right now in various parts of Alaska that we simply have to share. All models are 100 percent off—yes, that’s right. Free! All you have to do is pitch your body into the icy chop of the North Pacific to get one.
Black Bear Opens Car Door, Enters Vehicle Just Like a Human: VIDEO
In this hilarious footage, a black bear opens the door of an SUV with human-like mannerisms. Then, the bear climbs into the car. We assume the bear was sniffing around for some food. According to OutThere Colorado, a man named Dylan Faflick from Allenspark, Colorado captured the incredible video. The...
Man Lost in Colorado Wilderness Nearly Left Behind by Rescue Helicopter After Searchers Mistake Distress Calls for ‘Hello’
A rescue mission in the Colorado Wilderness nearly failed when a man who got separated from his hunting party was almost overlooked by the search team who mistook his calls for help. Emergency services were contacted Wednesday morning last week when someone from a hunting party didn’t return to their...
Extremely Rare “Spirit Bear” (Black Bear With White Fur) Was Killed By Wolves Right After Discovery
A wild discovery was made recently through a trail cam in the western peninsula of Michigan. An incredibly rare black bear with all white fur was spotted, leaving avid hunters and the Michigan Department of Natural Resources in awe. The odd of spotting a white-furred black bear. There is a...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Insanely Rare All-White Black Bear Caught On Trail Camera In Upper Michigan
In the western Upper Peninsula of Michigan, black bears are pretty common in the area. However, this right here may be a once in a lifetime find. A hunter in the area had placed a trail camera in the woods to track down if there were any good bucks in the area, when all of a sudden an incredibly rare instance occurred…
The Gear Our Editors Loved in August
Is it just us, or does it feel like just when you’re getting the hang of summer it starts to slip away? Welp, August is the beginning of the end, whether we like it or not. Here’s what our staff used to squeeze the most out of it.
The Best Fly Fishing Gear for Backpacking
One of the best ways to spend an evening at a lakeside campsite is with a rod in hand, tossing a couple flies toward the ripples bubbling up on the water’s surface. It’s a quiet way to pass the time, a great way to feel immersed in nature, and an even better way to supplement a dinner of rehydrated space food. Fly fishing, though, is somewhat gear-intensive: rod, flies, net, waders and boots (if the water’s too cold to get in) and more. But if packing your gear into a backcountry lake or stream is your goal, there’s plenty of lightweight and tough fly fishing gear that won’t weigh you down. These are our favorites.
Watch a Pack of Wolves Kill a Bull Elk in Brutally Slow Motion
It’s September, and many hunters have bull elk on their minds. Well, we recently came across this video from May 2022 that piqued our interest. It shows a natural predator taking down a young bull elk in excruciatingly slow motion. Be warned: The footage is pretty gruesome. It’s not for the faint-hearted. Wolves are not clean killers.
The Best Upland Hunting Boots of 2022
As an upland bird hunter, I don’t mind dropping cash on a pair of well-made hunting boots. I’ve hunted upland birds for more than 25 years, and I’ve worn through my fair share of treads. One lesson I’ve learned is that cheap or ill-suited boots can derail your hunt faster than anything. Don’t let a subpar pair of boots be the reason for cutting your hunts short this season.
Whistler Hikers Film Intense Moment Black Bear Pursues Them & Their Kids: VIDEO
In an encounter that over 2.4 million people have watched, a persistent black bear follows a family of hikers as they try to deter it to no avail. When travel guide Brighton Peachy and her family set out to hike the Whistler wilderness, the last thing they expected was to be followed for miles by a black bear. But as it turns out, this particular bruin is a consistent problem for the popular Canadian destination.
WATCH: Hikers Unknowingly Walk Within Feet of Wild Wolf Pack in Yellowstone National Park
When one thinks of a pack of wild wolves the vision that often comes to mind is a pack of vicious predators. However, as one shocking video proves, these wild animals aren’t always out for a hunt. And, two oblivious hikers should be very thankful for this!. Shocking Video...
Hikers decided to go ‘exploring’ on steep ledges. They had to pay up for their rescue
The two men pleaded guilty to reckless conduct charges, New Hampshire officials announced.
outsidemagazine
Santa Fe, NM
3K+
Followers
3K+
Post
522K+
Views
ABOUT
Outside is an American magazine covering the culture of the outdoor world as well as travel, health, fitness, gear, and news.https://www.outsideonline.com/
Comments / 0