Louisiana Tech head coach Amanda Stone announced Friday the fall portion of their 2022-23 schedule, which includes four tournaments spread out from September to November. “With our returning roster, we strengthened our fall schedule to test our players,” said Stone. “We wanted to really jump into this slate and figure out what we need to get better at going into spring. We are also happy to have our home tournament again this year so that our fans can have an opportunity to see us play.”

RUSTON, LA ・ 2 DAYS AGO