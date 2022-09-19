Read full article on original website
Related
lincolnparishjournal.com
Reception for Slaughter’s ‘Things Are Heavy’ today at Masur
Joey Slaughter, associate professor in Louisiana Tech’s School of Design, has a show currently featured at Masur Museum, 1400 South Grand Street in Monroe. A public reception for the show, “Things Are Heavy,” will be held from 5:30-7:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 22. All are welcome. Slaughter, who...
lincolnparishjournal.com
Wilson appointed to state’s Teacher Advisory Council
A Lincoln Parish teacher has been honored with an appointment to Louisiana’s inaugural Teacher Advisory Council. Antonio Wilson, who teaches agriscience at Ruston High School, was one of 22 teachers chosen by the Louisiana Department of Education to serve on the 2022-2023 council. Wilson was selected from nearly 900 applicants in K-12 education.
lincolnparishjournal.com
Ruston named semifinalist for 2023 Great American Main Street Award
Main Street America has announced Downtown Ruston Main Street as a 2023 Great American Main Street Award (GAMSA) Semifinalist. This prestigious award is the nation’s top award recognizing communities for their excellence in comprehensive preservation-based commercial district revitalization. A jury of professionals and leaders in the fields of community and economic development and historic preservation convened to review a nationwide pool of applicants.
lincolnparishjournal.com
ARToberfest set for Oct. 14
The 12th Annual ARToberfest Celebration will be Friday, Oct. 14 at the Farmer’s Market in downtown Ruston. ARToberfest has become NCLAC’s biggest fundraiser, supporting its staff and its creative programming, to boost the work of other artists and nonprofits in the region. This year there will be a special VIP event before the Early Bird hour, where 50 participants will be treated to a German-themed array of foods provided by Heard Freighthouse Food Park founding member Desi Bourgeois and his wife Dianne, and get to visit with the home brewers to discuss the nuances of their creations and the craft of home brewing.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
lincolnparishjournal.com
Change in air at LPL Board of Control meeting
Change was in the air Wednesday as the Lincoln Parish Library Board of Control held its monthly meeting in the Jack Beard Room of the library. The changes were the time and days of the month of the LPL Board of Control meetings as well as to the October Staff Training Day for the LPL.
lincolnparishjournal.com
Ambulance Committee votes to recommend City of Ruston
After months of meetings, research and debates, the Ambulance Committee voted 7-3-1 in favor of recommending the City of Ruston’s proposal to the Lincoln Parish Police Jury as the choice for the ambulance and rescue in the parish. This occurred this morning during the latest Ambulance Committee meeting held...
lincolnparishjournal.com
Green releases new book, “Doc, Were You Sleeping?”
William H. Green, D.V.M., a graduate of Auburn University College of Veterinary Medicine, who established and operated a veterinary hospital for 27 years and worked at Louisiana Tech University, receiving numerous teaching and service awards as a professor, administrator, and adviser to students seeking admissions to veterinary school, has completed his new book, “Doc, Were You Sleeping?”
lincolnparishjournal.com
GSU students chosen for ‘Moguls in the Making’ competition
A team of four Grambling State University students recently arrived in Charlotte, North Carolina, on an all-expenses paid trip to compete in the “Moguls in the Making” competition presented by The Thurgood Marshall College Fund’s (TMCF) Innovation and Entrepreneur (I&E) program, Ally Financial and the Sean Anderson Foundation.
IN THIS ARTICLE
lincolnparishjournal.com
West replaces Smart as economic development director
Ruston – for the second time in less than a year – has a new economic development director. Jade Sumrall West, a two-time University of Southern Mississippi graduate, will replace Phillip Smart, who left the position last month for a job in Bienville Parish. West previously served as...
lincolnparishjournal.com
Relationships paved Hall of Fame road for LeBlanc
(This is the first of a 6-part series on the LA Tech Athletics Hall of Fame Class which will be enshrined Oct. 7). Ask Richie LeBlanc what life is all about, and he’ll give you one word – relationships. It was his relationship with a friend who unintentionally introduced him to his father-in-law; relationships that made Ruston feel like home in the 80s and still in 2022.
lincolnparishjournal.com
Woman with knife arrested
The Lincoln Parish Sheriff’s Department arrested a Dubach woman Saturday after responding to a domestic assault in progress on La. Highway 152. Responding deputies were told the subject involved was suicidal and had a knife. They arrived to find all the involved parties in the front yard. Zoe H....
lincolnparishjournal.com
GSU police investigate campus assault
A New Orleans man was arrested Tuesday by Grambling State University Police after investigation of an alleged rape on campus. Campus police received the report just after midnight Monday morning. The victim told investigators the suspect, who was known to her, engaged in the assault while she was too intoxicated...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
lincolnparishjournal.com
LA Tech announces fall tennis schedule
Louisiana Tech head coach Amanda Stone announced Friday the fall portion of their 2022-23 schedule, which includes four tournaments spread out from September to November. “With our returning roster, we strengthened our fall schedule to test our players,” said Stone. “We wanted to really jump into this slate and figure out what we need to get better at going into spring. We are also happy to have our home tournament again this year so that our fans can have an opportunity to see us play.”
lincolnparishjournal.com
Man still missing after five weeks
The Lincoln Parish Sheriff’s Office continues its search for a missing Ruston man. 38-year-old James Price Tomlinson was last seen just north of Ruston on August 11. Tomlinson’s family and the Sheriff’s Office are requesting the public’s help in locating him. Matt Henderson, spokesman for the...
lincolnparishjournal.com
Interaction with juvenile prompts charges
Ruston Police arrested a woman Friday morning after she allegedly threatened her boyfriend’s daughter with a knife during an evening of taunting and teasing the child. The juvenile and her mother visited the police station in the early hours of September 16 to report the incident. The victim said she was at her father’s residence on Eastland Avenue with her father’s girlfriend and her children when she was teased. She left with a friend and later returned to more bullying.
lincolnparishjournal.com
National Weather Service offers Ruston SKYWARN training
The National Weather Service out of Shreveport will offer its first in-person SKYWARN talks in nearly three years next month. According to weather.gov, SKYWARN was established to help the NWS obtain critical weather information. SKYWARN is a volunteer-based program with between 350,000 and 400,000 trained severe weather spotters who help keep their local communities safe by providing timely and accurate reports of severe weather to the NWS.
lincolnparishjournal.com
Domestic case investigated, one arrested
A Ruston woman was arrested Saturday after police investigated a domestic abuse case at Cinnamon Place Apartments on Apple Drive. Ruston Police officers spoke with a man who said he and his wife had a verbal altercation in their bedroom. The man said the altercation escalated when his wife, Melissa Traylor, 30, allegedly threw a bottle, striking him in the face.
lincolnparishjournal.com
Mayor addresses liquor petition and city’s stance
The citizens of the city of Ruston have an opportunity to sign a petition that would lead to a March vote on expanded sales of liquor in local grocery stores. The Louisiana Economic Growth Committee working closely with Walmart and Brookshires Grocery Company is currently seeking signatures from registered voters within the city of Ruston. The petition began Sept. 15 and has 60 days to obtain the Louisiana state law required-minimum of 25% of the registered voters (2,454 signatures) in order to get the proposition on a ballot.
lincolnparishjournal.com
Suspected shoplifter booked Sunday
Grambling Police arrested a New Orleans man Sunday after he allegedly resisted an officer investigating a shoplifting case. Rogers Chevron Mini Mart reported a theft in progress Sunday afternoon. The responding officer was given a description of the suspect who had taken multiple items without paying. The officer found a...
lincolnparishjournal.com
Ruston Cross Country dominates in Quitman
A change in venue proved to be no problem for Ruston High’s cross country team over the weekend. For Bearcat coach Dustin Cochran, moving the weekend to Quitman instead of ULM was an opportunity to run on a tough course and challenge the kids. “When we decided to go...
Comments / 0