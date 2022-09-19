Read full article on original website
Crews put out house fire in Newfield
NEWFIELD, N.Y. (WHCU) — Authorities are investigating a house fire in Newfield. Crews responded to a burning home on Monday afternoon. Authorities say the building was fully engulfed in flames. The Newfield Fire Company put out the blaze with help from Danby and Enfield firefighters. No injuries were reported.
Mayor: Cortland close to creating City Manager position
CORTLAND, N.Y. (WHCU) — Officials in Cortland are considering putting a City Manager in charge. Mayor Scott Steve tells WHCU the Common Council is on board. A public hearing is scheduled for the October 4th Common Council meeting on adopting a local law to create the position. Ithaca is...
Tompkins County considers creating EMS coordinator position
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — Tompkins County is in early talks to create an EMS coordinator. Trumansburg Mayor Rordan Hart says the position would handle the logistics of emergency response. He says it may take a couple years for the job to develop. Hart says lawmakers in Albany are considering...
Rabies clinics upcoming in Tompkins County
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) – The Tompkins County Health Department is hosting two upcoming rabies clinics for pets. Bring your dog, cat, or ferret to the Groton Fire Station on Thursday, September 29th, from 7 p.m. – 9 p.m. Pre-registration is recommended. Another clinic will happen at the TCAT Bus Garage in Ithaca on Saturday, October 15th, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Pre-registration is recommended. The shots are free of charge, though donations are accepted. All pets must be on a leash or in a carrier.
Tompkins County adopts 16-seat Legislature plan
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — Tompkins County Legislators have adopted a new redistricting map. The independent redistricting commission recommended adding two legislators, creating a 16-body Legislature instead of the current makeup of 14 districts. It was approved Tuesday night in a vote of 11 to 2. Legislator Randy Brown was...
Dryden Rail Trail takes another step toward completion
DRYDEN, N.Y. (WHCU) — There is progress on the Dryden Rail Trail. Leaders in the towns of Dryden and Ithaca are in talks with Tompkins County officials to speed up the timeline for connecting Game Farm Road and East Hill Recreation Way. Dryden Town Supervisor Jason Leifer shared an...
Tompkins County unsure whether to keep, sell historic house
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — A historic house in Ithaca is causing much debate. Tompkins County owns the red house on North Tioga Street. Officials say it’s in bad shape, and fixing it would cost nearly $1.2 million. Legislator Mike Lane says many renovations would be needed, including a...
Tompkins County Legislature to host public forum on 2023 budget
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) – A virtual public forum on next year’s budget in Tompkins County. The community is invited to participate in a forum on the recommended county budget for next year. Led by the Tompkins County Legislature, the event will include an overview of what’s in the budget, and residents will have an opportunity to provide input and ask questions. It happens on Tuesday, September 27th at 7 p.m. Anyone can register to attend the event via Zoom. It will also be simulcast and archived on YouTube. Additionally, the public can provide the Legislature with comments here any time.
Disaster and emergency preparedness training course in Lansing
LANSING, N.Y. (WHCU) – A training course to prepare for the worst. Citizen Preparedness Corps Training is happening next week. The free course is led by the New York National Guard and State Department of Homeland Security and Emergency Services along with local officials and the Tompkins County Department of Emergency Response. It trains people how to respond to natural or human-caused disasters or emergencies, giving residents tools and resources they need to manage and recover as quickly as possible. Attendees will receive free NYS Disaster Preparedness Kits, limit one per family. It happens next Wednesday at the Lansing High School cafeteria at 6:30 p.m. Registration is required.
