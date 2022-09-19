Read full article on original website
Ithaca troopers looking to identify laptop thief
The New York State Police are looking to identify a man who stole a laptop from the Best Buy store located at the Shops at Ithaca off Catherwood Road in Lansing.
City targets site of attempted murder
The City of Binghamton is looking to exercise its new lockdown law and shut down the site of Monday's shooting that sent a 26 year-old man to the hospital with serious injuries.
“Most notorious slumlord” building on lockdown list
The City of Binghamton is threatening to lockdown an apartment building owned by the man Mayor Jared Kraham calls "Binghamton's most notorious slumlord" Isaac Anzaroot.
Court papers detail domestic incident that led to Syracuse common councilor’s arrest
Syracuse, N.Y. — A Syracuse common councilor charged with choking a woman in a city apartment was arraigned Wednesday night. Amir Gethers, 27, was charged Wednesday with criminal obstruction of breathing and second-degree harassment. The woman, who told police she was his ex-girlfriend, said he had choked her on...
WETM
Twin Tiers Most Wanted: Brittany Hunt
Brittany Hunt is wanted by the Chemung County Sheriff’s Office. Hunt has violated her probation. Hunt was convicted of attempting to get contraband into prison. Hunt is 32 years old. Hunt has blonde hair and Hazel eyes. Hunt is 5’8″ tall and weighs 120 pounds. The last...
“The Cave” threatened with lockdown
A downtown night club known for hosting rap artists and drag shows is also being threatened with a lockdown.
literock973.com
Corning man indicted on rape and murder of neighbor
CORNING, N.Y. (WHCU) — A Corning man has been indicted for the rape and murder of his neighbor. WENY-TV reports 29-year-old Brett Heffner was indicted by the Steuben County grand jury on charges of first and second degree murder, rape, and burglary. Prosecutors say Heffner killed Keli Collins in her apartment August 5th.
Troopers searching for man who spent $3,500 at Walmart with credit cards stolen in Skaneateles
Skaneateles, N.Y. -- State Police are looking to identify the suspect connected to a recent larceny in Skaneateles. On Wednesday, troopers announced that they are seeking the publics’ help identifying a man that broke the driver-side window of a car and stole a woman’s purse, according to a news release from State Police.
spectrumlocalnews.com
Man convicted of rape, parole violation returned to Elmira jail
Convicted rapist Christopher Block is back in prison once again at Elmira Correctional Facility. While out on parole in 2019, Block led authorities in Skaneateles on a manhunt after he cut his ankle monitor. He was found a day later at the Skaneateles Country Club and taken back into custody.
cnycentral.com
Onondaga County Sheriff's Deputy assaulted by man with hand saw in Oncenter parking lot
Syracuse, N.Y. — A Syracuse man has been arrested and charged for assaulting an off-duty sheriff's deputy at the Oncenter in Syracuse late Tuesday night. On September 20 at around 11:30 p.m. two deputies who had finished their shifts at the Justice Center were in the parking lot when a homeless man approached them armed with a folding hand saw, deputies said.
Geneva man sentenced to 210 months in prison for cocaine trafficking
Brumfield was convicted in 2006 and 2012 of felony charges and was prohibited from possessing firearms.
Man arrested on assault charges in Corning
CORNING, N.Y. (WETM) — A Horseheads man has been arrested and charged with assault after he allegedly attacked another person in Corning over the weekend, according to the Corning Police Department. Edward Taylor, 38, of Horseheads was arrested early this morning, September 20, 2022, at his downtown business located at 31 East Market Street in […]
Motorcycle accident on Tompkins and Davis St. in Elmira
ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) — A man has been taken to the hospital after a motorcycle accident at the intersection of Tompkins and Davis St. in Elmira earlier today. Reports of the accident were first heard over the scanner at approximately 1:45 p.m. today, September 20, 2022. The Elmira Police Department and Elmira Fire responded to […]
Camillus woman handcuffed boy to bed, strangled him and didn’t feed him for days, deputies say
Update: Camillus woman charged with abusing 11-year boy released from jail on bond. Camillus, N.Y. — A Camillus woman was charged Tuesday with strangling, neglecting and abusing an 11-year-old boy, deputies said. The 44-year-old woman handcuffed the boy to a bed frame, forced him to sleep on the floor...
Elmira man arrested on meth manufacturing, weapons charges
ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) — An Elmira man has been arrested on weapons and meth manufacturing charges after an investigation by the Elmira Police Department this past weekend. Stuart Spicer, 39, of, Elmira was arrested on Sunday, September 18, 2022 after Elmira Police Officers responded to his residence to arrest him on an active Criminal Contempt […]
literock973.com
Crews put out house fire in Newfield
NEWFIELD, N.Y. (WHCU) — Authorities are investigating a house fire in Newfield. Crews responded to a burning home on Monday afternoon. Authorities say the building was fully engulfed in flames. The Newfield Fire Company put out the blaze with help from Danby and Enfield firefighters. No injuries were reported.
Two indicted for burglaries in Chemung County
VETERAN, N.Y. (WETM) — Two people have been indicted on burglary charges after they allegedly stole several guns from homes in the Town of Veteran, according to the Chemung County Grand Jury. The Chemung County Grand Jury handed up an indictment against Bradley Smith (34) of Alpine and Tiffany Doan (36) from Odessa today, September […]
