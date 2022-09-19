Ecuador World Cup 2022 squad: Team announced for September internationals

The Ecuador World Cup 2022 squad is expected to be named in October, and manager Gustavo Alfaro has hinted at who could be included with his squad for September’s friendlies.

Ecuador face Saudi Arabia and Japan this month as their preparation for the showpiece event in Qatar continues.

This will be Ecuador's fourth World Cup. They made their debut in Japan and South Korea in 2002, before appearing at Germany 2006 and Brazil 2014. Their best-ever finish was a run to the round of 16 in 2006.

Ecuador World Cup 2022 squad: The final squad for September friendlies

GK: Hernan Galindez (Aucas)

GK: Moises Ramirez (Independiente del Valle)

GK: Alexander Dominguez (LDU Quito)

GK: Gonzalo Valle (Guayaquil City)

DF: Pervis Estupinan (Brighton)

DF: Angelo Preciado (Genk)

DF: Piero Hincapie (Bayer Leverkusen)

DF: Xavier Arreaga (Seattle Sounders)

DF: Diego Palacios (Los Angeles)

DF: Byron Castillo (Leon)

DF: Fernando Leon (Atletico San Luis)

DF: Jackson Porozo (Troyes)

DF: William Pacho (Antwerp)

MF: Carlos Gruezo (Augsburg)

MF: Angel Mena (Leon)

MF: Jhegson Mendez (Los Angeles FC)

MF: Gonzalo Plata (Real Valladolid)

MF: Romario Ibarra (Pachuca)

MF: Moises Caicedo (Brighton)

MF: Alan Franco (Talleres)

MF: Jose Cifuentes (Los Angeles)

MF: Jeremy Sarmiento (Brighton)

MF: Nilson Angulo (Anderlecht)

MF: Patrickson Delgado (Jong Ajax)

MF: Anthony Valencia (Antwerp)

FW: Enner Valencia (Fenerbahce)

FW: Michael Estrada (Cruz Azul)

FW: Djorkaeff Reasco (Newell's Old Boys)

How many players are Ecuador allowed to take to the 2022 World Cup?

National managers were allowed to bring 26 players to last summer’s European Championship for the first time at a major tournament, as a special measure brought in due to the COVID-19 pandemic – while last year's Copa America allowed squads of 28 players.

Now it has been announced that 26-player squads will return for the Qatar World Cup, an expansion from the usual 23-man teams.

When will the final Ecuador 2022 World Cup squad be announced?

The 2022 World Cup takes place in November and December of this year. Having now secured their spot at the tournament, Ecuador can begin planning for Qatar.

World Cup squads are usually revealed around six weeks prior to the tournament beginning. However, coaches could delay their announcements this time around because of the reduced preparation time.

Who will make the final Ecuador 2022 World Cup squad?

The former West Ham striker Enner Valencia, now 32 years old, is still going strong for Ecuador. He will be one of the first names down on Gustavo Alfaro's squad list for Qatar 2022.

This is a young Ecuador squad, so Alfaro will lean on some of the experienced players within his group. Valencia is one of those, but the likes of Angel Mena, Carlos Gruezo and Robert Arboleda will also be important.

There is plenty of excitement within the country about Moises Caicedo, who joined Brighton from Independiente del Valle in 2021. He has the potential to be one of the young stars of the tournament.

Subscribe to FourFourTwo today and save over a third on shop price

Restock your kit bag with the best deals for footballers on Amazon right now

ALSO READ

EVERYTHING YOU NEED TO KNOW Qatar World Cup 2022: Dates, draw, fixtures, stadiums, temperature, squads and tickets

DRAW When is the World Cup 2022 group draw?