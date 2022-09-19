ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Soccer

Ecuador World Cup 2022 squad: Team announced for September internationals

By Greg Lea
FourFourTwo
FourFourTwo
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3L6A9Z_0i1Heh8L00

The Ecuador World Cup 2022 squad is expected to be named in October, and manager Gustavo Alfaro has hinted at who could be included with his squad for September’s friendlies.

Ecuador face Saudi Arabia and Japan this month as their preparation for the showpiece event in Qatar continues.

This will be Ecuador's fourth World Cup. They made their debut in Japan and South Korea in 2002, before appearing at Germany 2006 and Brazil 2014. Their best-ever finish was a run to the round of 16 in 2006.

Ecuador World Cup 2022 squad: The final squad for September friendlies

  • GK: Hernan Galindez (Aucas)
  • GK: Moises Ramirez (Independiente del Valle)
  • GK: Alexander Dominguez (LDU Quito)
  • GK: Gonzalo Valle (Guayaquil City)
  • DF: Pervis Estupinan (Brighton)
  • DF: Angelo Preciado (Genk)
  • DF: Piero Hincapie (Bayer Leverkusen)
  • DF: Xavier Arreaga (Seattle Sounders)
  • DF: Diego Palacios (Los Angeles)
  • DF: Byron Castillo (Leon)
  • DF: Fernando Leon (Atletico San Luis)
  • DF: Jackson Porozo (Troyes)
  • DF: William Pacho (Antwerp)
  • MF: Carlos Gruezo (Augsburg)
  • MF: Angel Mena (Leon)
  • MF: Jhegson Mendez (Los Angeles FC)
  • MF: Gonzalo Plata (Real Valladolid)
  • MF: Romario Ibarra (Pachuca)
  • MF: Moises Caicedo (Brighton)
  • MF: Alan Franco (Talleres)
  • MF: Jose Cifuentes (Los Angeles)
  • MF: Jeremy Sarmiento (Brighton)
  • MF: Nilson Angulo (Anderlecht)
  • MF: Patrickson Delgado (Jong Ajax)
  • MF: Anthony Valencia (Antwerp)
  • FW: Enner Valencia (Fenerbahce)
  • FW: Michael Estrada (Cruz Azul)
  • FW: Djorkaeff Reasco (Newell's Old Boys)

How many players are Ecuador allowed to take to the 2022 World Cup?

National managers were allowed to bring 26 players to last summer’s European Championship for the first time at a major tournament, as a special measure brought in due to the COVID-19 pandemic – while last year's Copa America allowed squads of 28 players.

Now it has been announced that 26-player squads will return for the Qatar World Cup, an expansion from the usual 23-man teams.

When will the final Ecuador 2022 World Cup squad be announced?

The 2022 World Cup takes place in November and December of this year. Having now secured their spot at the tournament, Ecuador can begin planning for Qatar.

World Cup squads are usually revealed around six weeks prior to the tournament beginning. However, coaches could delay their announcements this time around because of the reduced preparation time.

Who will make the final Ecuador 2022 World Cup squad?

The former West Ham striker Enner Valencia, now 32 years old, is still going strong for Ecuador. He will be one of the first names down on Gustavo Alfaro's squad list for Qatar 2022.

This is a young Ecuador squad, so Alfaro will lean on some of the experienced players within his group. Valencia is one of those, but the likes of Angel Mena, Carlos Gruezo and Robert Arboleda will also be important.

There is plenty of excitement within the country about Moises Caicedo, who joined Brighton from Independiente del Valle in 2021. He has the potential to be one of the young stars of the tournament.

Subscribe to FourFourTwo today and save over a third on shop price

Restock your kit bag with the best deals for footballers on Amazon right now

ALSO READ

EVERYTHING YOU NEED TO KNOW Qatar World Cup 2022: Dates, draw, fixtures, stadiums, temperature, squads and tickets

DRAW When is the World Cup 2022 group draw?

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gustavo Alfaro
Person
Gonzalo Plata
Person
Michael Estrada
Person
Enner Valencia
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Copa America#Seattle Sounders#Fourth World#The Ecuador World Cup
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
FourFourTwo

FourFourTwo

24
Followers
935
Post
783
Views
ABOUT

FourFourTwo is driven by access, insight, passion and humour. Through collaborating with the best players, the biggest brands and most talented journalists, FourFourTwo tells great football stories to fans and players alike.

 https://www.fourfourtwo.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy