Golden, CO

Westword

There's a New Taco King in Five Points

From conception to welcoming customers, it took Julio Mis and his three partners less than ten days to open El Rey de la Mesa in June at 2200 California Street, the space that was formerly home to Habit Doughnut Dispensary's Five Points location. The process was a piece of (tres leches) cake, Mis says. But coming to America wasn’t so sweet.
DENVER, CO
94.3 The X

Another Historic Colorado Restaurant Has Closed For Good After 40 Years

Another Colorado restaurant bites the dust... After opening its doors in 1981, this long-time Colorado restaurant staple has sadly closed its door for good. A lot has changed around Colorado since the COVID19 pandemic began in the spring of 2020. I remember sitting on an airplane in February 2020, coming home from a quick trip to Florida and reading memes about Corona Virus... Nobody, including myself, clearly knew what was about to go down. Craziest time in my thus far, for sure.
COLORADO STATE
highlandsranchherald.net

Eateries step up game in Castle Rock

John Johnson believes Castle Rock is becoming the kind of place people travel to for good food, and he’s happy to be a growing part of the phenomenon. The restaurateur has been a Castle Rock business owner for five years and just opened two eateries, next door to each other, on Wilcox Street this summer.
CASTLE ROCK, CO
Westword

Habitat for Humanity of Metro Denver Is Building for the Future

Farhana and James Morales are enjoying afternoon tea at their quaint house filled with family photos at the top of a private drive in Golden. Tea is one of the few traditions that Farhana brought with her from the United Kingdom; they enjoy sitting outside, looking at the mountains and listening to the fall breeze rattle their wind chimes while their dogs, Paco and Gracie, run about beneath the porch.
DENVER, CO
Westword

The Five Best and Five Worst Places to Walk in Denver

Jonathon Stalls, the man behind the popular Pedestrian Dignity TikTok account, self-identifies as a "walking artist." He walks...a lot...and can create quite a picture of what it's like to live in this city without a car, as a true pedestrian. So we asked him to share five of his favorite spots, as well as some that need improvement.
DENVER, CO
Westword

Ten More Things to Do in Denver This Weekend

Fall is here, bringing with it a cornucopia of cultural events. The Oktoberfest celebrations continue, and local stages will be filled with fresh fashion, theater and dance productions. And drag queens, of course. For more options, see our list of fifteen free things to do in and around town, as...
DENVER, CO
Westword

Fashion Designer Alejandro Gaeta Debuts First Ready-to-Wear Line

With the pandemic easing and more events going on, the need to dress up is back. If you're looking for something a little “extra” for a special occasion, local designer Alejandro Gaeta is your man. Elegant gowns and intriguing silhouettes have helped Gaeta make a name for himself...
DENVER, CO
Westword

Dog House Music in Lafayette Opens New, Intimate Music Venue

The Front Range is awash with venues big and small, but Dog House Music Studios owners Kenny and Liz Vasko say their new venue, The End, will stand apart in Lafayette, as it’s more like a community than just a music hall. Liz says that when you walk down...
LAFAYETTE, CO
Westword

Why Thousands Moved Out of Denver This Summer

A new study finds that thousands of Denver residents moved elsewhere in July and August, landing it in the top ten on a list of U.S. metro areas with the largest population outflow. It's all part of what researchers see as a national trend in which a growing number of people are abandoning expensive areas for less spendy places to live.
DENVER, CO
milehighcre.com

Newly Renovated Apartment Community in Arvada Sells for $4.95M

Knightbridge Capital, a Denver-based real estate investment firm, announced today the disposition of Newland Way Apartments, Arvada, a 23-unit property, built in 1972. Located at 5502 Newland Way, the property sold for $4,950,000; $215,517 per unit and $291.73 per square foot. The name of the buyer was not disclosed. Acquired...
ARVADA, CO
milehighcre.com

Furniture Row Store Breaks Ground in Littleton

Precision Contractors and Furniture Row recently held a groundbreaking ceremony to celebrate the start of construction on a brand-new Furniture Row and Denver Mattress Co. store at C-470 and Bowles Ave in Littleton. The new 74,365-square-foot facility, located at 5779 S. Alkire St., has been designed by Intergroup Architects. To...
LITTLETON, CO
Westword

Boulder Could Expand Shared Scooter Program Beyond Pilot Area

In 2018, shared e-scooters began popping up in cities across the U.S., including Denver, creating chaos on the streets. People were zipping by pedestrians on these new devices and parking them in the middle of sidewalks, blocking the right-of-way. Denver ultimately had to work backwards, creating laws and signing contracts to reel in the scooter madness. But Boulder chose a different route.
BOULDER, CO
Westword

Stepping Up: Jonathon Stalls Wants Denver to Walk This Way

With the sounds of combustion engines clogging the ears of a few dozen people standing alongside West Colfax Avenue beneath Federal Boulevard, Jonathon Stalls begins to preach. “I want you to just feel it, I want you to just smell it,” Stalls says. “It’s important that we’re in this tension....
DENVER, CO

