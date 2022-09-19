Read full article on original website
Popular supermarket chain opening another new location in Colorado this monthKristen WaltersBrighton, CO
Denver extends homeless hotel vouchers through MarchDavid HeitzDenver, CO
Lone Tree announces potential road reconstruction to meet population growthNatasha LovatoLone Tree, CO
Denver’s Golden Triangle to add 330 luxury apartmentsMargaret JacksonDenver, CO
Distracted drivers, hazardous roads plentiful in ColoradoDavid HeitzDenver, CO
Westword
La Mai Thai Kitchen Opens in Edgewater, Offering a Taste of Thai Street Food
"I want to show Colorado real Thai street food," says Orrapan Botthaisong, the owner of La Mai Thai Kitchen, which opened at 2001 Sheridan Boulevard in Edgewater last week. Botthaisong is a co-owner of Daughter Thai Kitchen & Bar, which debuted in 2019. When she moved to Denver from Thailand...
Westword
There's a New Taco King in Five Points
From conception to welcoming customers, it took Julio Mis and his three partners less than ten days to open El Rey de la Mesa in June at 2200 California Street, the space that was formerly home to Habit Doughnut Dispensary's Five Points location. The process was a piece of (tres leches) cake, Mis says. But coming to America wasn’t so sweet.
Another Historic Colorado Restaurant Has Closed For Good After 40 Years
Another Colorado restaurant bites the dust... After opening its doors in 1981, this long-time Colorado restaurant staple has sadly closed its door for good. A lot has changed around Colorado since the COVID19 pandemic began in the spring of 2020. I remember sitting on an airplane in February 2020, coming home from a quick trip to Florida and reading memes about Corona Virus... Nobody, including myself, clearly knew what was about to go down. Craziest time in my thus far, for sure.
The Highest-Rated Restaurant Serving Fried Rice In Denver
Yelp has the scoop on which restaurant has the best fried rice.
highlandsranchherald.net
Eateries step up game in Castle Rock
John Johnson believes Castle Rock is becoming the kind of place people travel to for good food, and he’s happy to be a growing part of the phenomenon. The restaurateur has been a Castle Rock business owner for five years and just opened two eateries, next door to each other, on Wilcox Street this summer.
Westword
Habitat for Humanity of Metro Denver Is Building for the Future
Farhana and James Morales are enjoying afternoon tea at their quaint house filled with family photos at the top of a private drive in Golden. Tea is one of the few traditions that Farhana brought with her from the United Kingdom; they enjoy sitting outside, looking at the mountains and listening to the fall breeze rattle their wind chimes while their dogs, Paco and Gracie, run about beneath the porch.
Westword
The Five Best and Five Worst Places to Walk in Denver
Jonathon Stalls, the man behind the popular Pedestrian Dignity TikTok account, self-identifies as a "walking artist." He walks...a lot...and can create quite a picture of what it's like to live in this city without a car, as a true pedestrian. So we asked him to share five of his favorite spots, as well as some that need improvement.
Westword
String Cheese Incident New Year's Run at Mission and Every New Denver Concert Announcement
Colorado-born jamgrass favorites String Cheese Incident has announced its three-night New Year's run at Mission Ballroom, from December 29-31. Tickets are $50-$129. Another Colorado favorite, Nathaniel Rateliff & the Night Sweats, plays Ball Arena on Friday, December 16. Tickets are $25-$129.50. The Polish Ambassador comes to Ophelia's Electric Soapbox on...
Westword
Ten More Things to Do in Denver This Weekend
Fall is here, bringing with it a cornucopia of cultural events. The Oktoberfest celebrations continue, and local stages will be filled with fresh fashion, theater and dance productions. And drag queens, of course. For more options, see our list of fifteen free things to do in and around town, as...
Westword
Fashion Designer Alejandro Gaeta Debuts First Ready-to-Wear Line
With the pandemic easing and more events going on, the need to dress up is back. If you're looking for something a little “extra” for a special occasion, local designer Alejandro Gaeta is your man. Elegant gowns and intriguing silhouettes have helped Gaeta make a name for himself...
Westword
Dog House Music in Lafayette Opens New, Intimate Music Venue
The Front Range is awash with venues big and small, but Dog House Music Studios owners Kenny and Liz Vasko say their new venue, The End, will stand apart in Lafayette, as it’s more like a community than just a music hall. Liz says that when you walk down...
Smoothie King to Become Freddy’s Neighbor
The smoothie chain boasting unmodified ingredients will soon take space in a strip mall on Leetsdale Drive
Westword
Why Thousands Moved Out of Denver This Summer
A new study finds that thousands of Denver residents moved elsewhere in July and August, landing it in the top ten on a list of U.S. metro areas with the largest population outflow. It's all part of what researchers see as a national trend in which a growing number of people are abandoning expensive areas for less spendy places to live.
milehighcre.com
Newly Renovated Apartment Community in Arvada Sells for $4.95M
Knightbridge Capital, a Denver-based real estate investment firm, announced today the disposition of Newland Way Apartments, Arvada, a 23-unit property, built in 1972. Located at 5502 Newland Way, the property sold for $4,950,000; $215,517 per unit and $291.73 per square foot. The name of the buyer was not disclosed. Acquired...
milehighcre.com
Furniture Row Store Breaks Ground in Littleton
Precision Contractors and Furniture Row recently held a groundbreaking ceremony to celebrate the start of construction on a brand-new Furniture Row and Denver Mattress Co. store at C-470 and Bowles Ave in Littleton. The new 74,365-square-foot facility, located at 5779 S. Alkire St., has been designed by Intergroup Architects. To...
Weeks later, missing diamond ring returned to owner
A Denver woman called on the FOX31 Problem Solvers for help finding the engagement ring her fiancé gave her before he passed away. Weeks later, there’s an incredible update to her story.
Denver’s less than friendly neighborhood spider man
For Denver residents who've constantly felt the need to assure themselves that the disembodied creaking heard while at home is nothing to be concerned about, and instead is simply the product of one's imagination, read no further.
Westword
Boulder Could Expand Shared Scooter Program Beyond Pilot Area
In 2018, shared e-scooters began popping up in cities across the U.S., including Denver, creating chaos on the streets. People were zipping by pedestrians on these new devices and parking them in the middle of sidewalks, blocking the right-of-way. Denver ultimately had to work backwards, creating laws and signing contracts to reel in the scooter madness. But Boulder chose a different route.
denverite.com
Who should control what happens at Civic Center Park and the McNichols Building? Denver is considering its options.
Who should run taxpayer-funded city parks and cultural centers?. In Denver, the answer has historically been the city. But in the case of Civic Center Park and the cultural center the McNichols Civic Center Building, that could change in Michael Hancock’s last few months as mayor. In recent weeks,...
Westword
Stepping Up: Jonathon Stalls Wants Denver to Walk This Way
With the sounds of combustion engines clogging the ears of a few dozen people standing alongside West Colfax Avenue beneath Federal Boulevard, Jonathon Stalls begins to preach. “I want you to just feel it, I want you to just smell it,” Stalls says. “It’s important that we’re in this tension....
