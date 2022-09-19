ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Paducah, KY

Union City Man Arrested Following Foot Chase With Officers

A Union City man was taken into custody following a foot chase with police. Union City police reports said officers responded to an area near the 1500 block of East Church Street, where they observed 53 year old Keith Andrea Pettigrew. Reports said officers had knowledge that Pettigrew had an...
UNION CITY, TN
westkentuckystar.com

Missing Paducah teen found safe

A Paducah teen reported missing early Thursday morning has been found. The Paducah Police Department requested the public's help with locating 16-year-old Quante Askew after going missing from his home on Hampton Road. Authorities reported later Thursday morning that Askew had been located in good health. The police department thanked...
PADUCAH, KY
wpsdlocal6.com

kbsi23.com

More than a dozen horses seized from owner in Saline County

HARRISBURG, Ill. (KBSI) – The Saline County Sheriff’s Office seized several horses from their owner after it was deemed the owner failed to provide sufficient food, water and care for the animals. The Illinois Department of Agriculture had previously cited James Kevin Griffith for failure to provide sufficient...
SALINE COUNTY, IL
westkentuckystar.com

Fulton man charged with 2021 Graves County burglary, theft

A Fulton man was arrested recently in connection with a 2021 burglary in Graves County. The Graves County Sheriff’s Office said that in May of 2021, a garage on Tucker Road had been entered by an unknown person and a Dodge Ram truck was taken. The truck was recovered...
GRAVES COUNTY, KY
KFVS12

Praise the Lard kicks off in Murphysboro, Ill.

The Cape Girardeau Public School District is trying to increase student involvement in sports. One in custody after 2-hour standoff in Rockview, Mo. A 2-hour standoff near Chaffee, Mo. resulted in one person being taken into custody. Man facing charges in Ripley Co. deadly shooting. Updated: 4 hours ago. |
MURPHYSBORO, IL
deacon920

The Marshall County Sheriff’s office and Benton Police is now equipped with sensory bags

We would like to thank Rachel Lane and New Zion Baptist Church for supplying both Benton Police Department and the Marshall County Sheriff’s office with sensory bags!. After attending a Families on the Spectrum class in Calvert City Mrs. Lane ran with the sensory bag idea. Each cruiser will be supplied with one bag to aid in comforting children with special needs. The bags contain toys to help with stemming and include a dry-erase board to aid in communicating with non-verbal children. Emergencies can be stressful for anyone but can be quite intimidating for a child with special needs. Thank you some much to New Zion for donations and to Mrs. Rachel Lane for putting them together! Many families work through this on a daily basis.
MARSHALL COUNTY, KY
wpsdlocal6.com

Demolition continues at Graves County Courthouse

MAYFIELD, KY — Crews are continuing their work to demolish the Graves County Courthouse, which was severely damaged by an EF-4 tornado on Dec. 10. Youngblood Excavating and Contracting is tearing down three buildings in downtown Mayfield, including the courthouse, Mayfield Fire Station 1 and the American Legion building. Local 6 talked with one person watching the demolition.
MAYFIELD, KY
KFVS12

Charleston man sentenced on firearm charge

Contour Aviation will be offering flights to Nashville from the Cape Girardeau Regional Airport. Chaffee school administrators facing citations from Scott Co. Current and former administrators in the Chaffee school district have an October court date after being cited for allegedly failing to report possible child abuse. East Perry Community...
CHARLESTON, MO
KFVS12

Members of the public react to Carneal’s parole hearing

MCCRACKEN COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - Members of the public were invited to West Kentucky Community and Technical College to watch Michael Carneal’s parole hearing. Keri Harris was one of the people there who watched Carneal answer questions on Tuesday morning, September 20. Harris said she and Carneal were in...
PADUCAH, KY
KFVS12

Charleston, Mo. man sentenced to nearly 10 years in prison for gun charge

CHARLESTON, Mo. (KFVS) - A southeast Missouri man was sentenced to 115 months in federal prison. During his sentencing hearing on Wednesday, September 21, Duramus T. Coleman, 38, of Charleston was sentenced for possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, according to the Office of the United States Attorney for the Eastern District of Missouri.
CHARLESTON, MO
kbsi23.com

Jackson County woman accused of shooting neighbor in leg

JACKSON COUNTY, Ill. (KBSI) – A woman faces charges accused of shooting her neighbor in the leg. Sandra Walker, 50, faces an aggravated battery with a firearm charge and faces other firearm offenses, according to the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office. The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office responded to a...
JACKSON COUNTY, IL
14news.com

Helicopter called to motorcycle accident in Union Co.

UNION CO., Ky. (WFIE) - First responders say several crews were called out to a motorcycle accident overnight in Union County. It happened on State Route 56 just past State Route 360. Morganfield’s Fire Chief Rick Millikan posted a video on Facebook where a helicopter was called in. We...
UNION COUNTY, KY
radionwtn.com

Update: Suspect In Custody

Update: Sheriff Josh Frey said the suspect is in custody. Paris, Tenn.–The Henry County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the anyone that might have information on the location of Adam Holland to please contact the sheriff department. Holland is a suspect in several thefts recently in the Buchanan...
HENRY COUNTY, TN

