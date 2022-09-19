Read full article on original website
Related
wpsdlocal6.com
Paducah man convicted of manslaughter accused of promoting contraband, awaiting trial
PADUCAH — A Paducah man convicted of killing his pregnant girlfriend is now awaiting a jury trial on charges of promoting contraband, according to the McCracken County Circuit Court Clerk's office. In 2021, Epionn Lee-McCampbell was found guilty of manslaughter in the killing of pregnant 19-year-old Ja’Lynn Ragsdale.
thunderboltradio.com
Union City Man Arrested Following Foot Chase With Officers
A Union City man was taken into custody following a foot chase with police. Union City police reports said officers responded to an area near the 1500 block of East Church Street, where they observed 53 year old Keith Andrea Pettigrew. Reports said officers had knowledge that Pettigrew had an...
westkentuckystar.com
Missing Paducah teen found safe
A Paducah teen reported missing early Thursday morning has been found. The Paducah Police Department requested the public's help with locating 16-year-old Quante Askew after going missing from his home on Hampton Road. Authorities reported later Thursday morning that Askew had been located in good health. The police department thanked...
KFVS12
One person in custody after 2-hour stand-off with deputies near Chaffee, Mo.
BENTON, Mo. (KFVS) - One person has been taken into custody by the Scott County Sheriff’s Office after a 2-hour stand-off with deputies. According to Sheriff Wes Drury, the stand-off took place in the Rockview area outside Chaffee, Mo. The sheriff’s office received a call at 8:23 a.m. on...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wpsdlocal6.com
Paducah police locate missing teen
PADUCAH — Paducah police are asking for help locating Quante Askew, who they do not believe is in any immediate danger. According to police, Askew was last seen on Hampton Road around 2 a.m. on Sept. 22. Askew is described as 6-foot-tall Black male with brown eyes. If you...
kbsi23.com
More than a dozen horses seized from owner in Saline County
HARRISBURG, Ill. (KBSI) – The Saline County Sheriff’s Office seized several horses from their owner after it was deemed the owner failed to provide sufficient food, water and care for the animals. The Illinois Department of Agriculture had previously cited James Kevin Griffith for failure to provide sufficient...
KFVS12
Cape Girardeau Public School District increasing involvement in sports
Praise the Lard kicks off in Murphysboro, Ill. The Praise the Lard BBQ festival kicked off in Murphysboro, Ill. today. One in custody after 2-hour standoff in Rockview, Mo. A 2-hour standoff near Chaffee, Mo. resulted in one person being taken into custody. Man facing charges in Ripley Co. deadly...
westkentuckystar.com
Fulton man charged with 2021 Graves County burglary, theft
A Fulton man was arrested recently in connection with a 2021 burglary in Graves County. The Graves County Sheriff’s Office said that in May of 2021, a garage on Tucker Road had been entered by an unknown person and a Dodge Ram truck was taken. The truck was recovered...
IN THIS ARTICLE
WTVQ
Paducah Police Department make 14 arrests after fentanyl trafficking investigation
PADUCAH, Ky. (WTVQ) — Fourteen people have been arrested, and a total of 23 indicted, after an 18-month investigation into fentanyl trafficking by the Paducah Police Department. Paducah police say the investigation began in early 2021 after an increase in fentanyl and fentanyl overdoses was seen locally. One week...
KFVS12
Praise the Lard kicks off in Murphysboro, Ill.
The Cape Girardeau Public School District is trying to increase student involvement in sports. One in custody after 2-hour standoff in Rockview, Mo. A 2-hour standoff near Chaffee, Mo. resulted in one person being taken into custody. Man facing charges in Ripley Co. deadly shooting. Updated: 4 hours ago. |
The Marshall County Sheriff’s office and Benton Police is now equipped with sensory bags
We would like to thank Rachel Lane and New Zion Baptist Church for supplying both Benton Police Department and the Marshall County Sheriff’s office with sensory bags!. After attending a Families on the Spectrum class in Calvert City Mrs. Lane ran with the sensory bag idea. Each cruiser will be supplied with one bag to aid in comforting children with special needs. The bags contain toys to help with stemming and include a dry-erase board to aid in communicating with non-verbal children. Emergencies can be stressful for anyone but can be quite intimidating for a child with special needs. Thank you some much to New Zion for donations and to Mrs. Rachel Lane for putting them together! Many families work through this on a daily basis.
wpsdlocal6.com
Demolition continues at Graves County Courthouse
MAYFIELD, KY — Crews are continuing their work to demolish the Graves County Courthouse, which was severely damaged by an EF-4 tornado on Dec. 10. Youngblood Excavating and Contracting is tearing down three buildings in downtown Mayfield, including the courthouse, Mayfield Fire Station 1 and the American Legion building. Local 6 talked with one person watching the demolition.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
wdrb.com
Panel splits decision on parole for Heath High School shooter Michael Carneal
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Kentucky man who killed three students and wounded five more in a school shooting 25 years ago will have to wait another week to learn his fate in a high-stakes hearing that could see him released or denied the chance to ever leave prison. Michael...
KFVS12
Charleston man sentenced on firearm charge
Contour Aviation will be offering flights to Nashville from the Cape Girardeau Regional Airport. Chaffee school administrators facing citations from Scott Co. Current and former administrators in the Chaffee school district have an October court date after being cited for allegedly failing to report possible child abuse. East Perry Community...
KFVS12
Members of the public react to Carneal’s parole hearing
MCCRACKEN COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - Members of the public were invited to West Kentucky Community and Technical College to watch Michael Carneal’s parole hearing. Keri Harris was one of the people there who watched Carneal answer questions on Tuesday morning, September 20. Harris said she and Carneal were in...
KFVS12
Charleston, Mo. man sentenced to nearly 10 years in prison for gun charge
CHARLESTON, Mo. (KFVS) - A southeast Missouri man was sentenced to 115 months in federal prison. During his sentencing hearing on Wednesday, September 21, Duramus T. Coleman, 38, of Charleston was sentenced for possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, according to the Office of the United States Attorney for the Eastern District of Missouri.
kbsi23.com
Jackson County woman accused of shooting neighbor in leg
JACKSON COUNTY, Ill. (KBSI) – A woman faces charges accused of shooting her neighbor in the leg. Sandra Walker, 50, faces an aggravated battery with a firearm charge and faces other firearm offenses, according to the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office. The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office responded to a...
14news.com
Helicopter called to motorcycle accident in Union Co.
UNION CO., Ky. (WFIE) - First responders say several crews were called out to a motorcycle accident overnight in Union County. It happened on State Route 56 just past State Route 360. Morganfield’s Fire Chief Rick Millikan posted a video on Facebook where a helicopter was called in. We...
radionwtn.com
Update: Suspect In Custody
Update: Sheriff Josh Frey said the suspect is in custody. Paris, Tenn.–The Henry County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the anyone that might have information on the location of Adam Holland to please contact the sheriff department. Holland is a suspect in several thefts recently in the Buchanan...
KFVS12
Southeast Missouri State campus temporarily closed due to water main break
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Southeast Missouri State University announced that campus will be closed temporarily due to a water main break on Thursday, Sept. 22. The university told KFVS that this should not impact student housing or the cafeteria. It is reported that the break is in the central...
Comments / 1