Purse Fundraiser To Benefit Youth Who’ve Lost Loved Ones
A fundraiser to support youth affected by the death of a loved one will be held later this week. Concordia Lutheran Ministries’ Good Samaritan Hospice is holding a Power of the Purse event 6 p.m. Friday at The Mansion in Butler. Tickets are $40 per person and will include...
Dance Performance Comes To SRU
The Slippery Rock University Department of Dance is preparing for a couple performances Thursday night. The department is hosting a show titled “60 by 60 by 60” at 7 and 9 p.m. at the Dance Studio Theater in Stoner West. The show takes its name from 60 performances...
Celebrate Autumn: A guide to fall festivals in Western Pennsylvania
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Crafts, music, shopping, foliage, pumpkins, apple cider and more. Enjoy autumn at these fall festivals going on throughout Western Pennsylvania.ALLEGHENY COUNTYSeptemberHeidelberg – On Saturday, Sept. 24, head over to the Heidelberg Volunteer Fire Department on 1st Avenue. From 1-9 p.m., the Heidelberg community will be coming together to support the HVFD and enjoy various vendors, refreshments and entertainment like a bounce house, obstacle course race, and axe-throwing. There will also be live music!Downtown -- Ready for special deals on supplies for home projects this fall? Check out the 2022 Pittsburgh Fall Home Show. The three-day exhibition is...
Allegheny College president resigns, interim president named
(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Allegheny College has a new interim president following the resignation of Dr. Hilary Link. Link had been the college’s president since 2019. She announced her resignation for “personal and professional considerations” on Sept. 20. “It has been an honor to serve as Allegheny College’s first female president and to work with everyone across […]
Pennsylvania Almanac
Peters Township School Board accepts donations
The Peters Township School Board accepted donations for new playground equipment and materials for a parking lot for the high school’s golf facility. At a Monday meeting, the board unanimously approved a donation of more than $15,000 of playground equipment for McMurray Elementary School from McMurray Student Council. Linda...
DEK hockey facility coming to Hermitage
The City of Hermitage announced Wednesday that it has been awarded a grant for a new DEK hockey facility.
North Allegheny school director resigns
Kevin Mahler resigned from the North Allegheny School Board at the Sept. 21 meeting after serving since 2013. “I’m simply burned out after 10 years of involvement, with almost nine of those as a board member,” he said. Mahler said he got involved because he saw “a district...
Activities Galore In Slippery Rock’s VillageFest
Slippery Rock is getting ready for its annual Villagefest this weekend. The yearly event encourages residents to visit the area and support local businesses along with more than 100 plus vendors who will be on Main Street. It officially kicks off tomorrow with food trucks on Slippery Rock University’s campus...
This Was ‘Frank Stacy With the News’
CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – Some people called him the newshound, Les Nessman of WKRP, Howard Cosell, or even Mr. Burns on the Simpsons, but Frank Stacy will always be remembered as a dedicated broadcaster of local news in Clarion and Venango Counties. (Pictured above, left to right: Frank Stacy,...
Penn St. Extension Offering Online Program On Walkable Neighborhood
Penn State Extension is offering an online program later this week about the demand for “walkable” neighborhoods in response to changing demographics and the need for housing of different prices. A 75 minute webinar on “Missing Middle Housing” will begin at noon Wednesday. One of the...
Wexford antique store Twin Pine is a curated experience
At 7 years old, Martin Edward would jump in the car with his grandparents and drive to huge antique shows throughout the region. That’s when Edward became “enamored” with interesting pieces — and now, he’s sharing that fascination with the Pittsburgh region. Last fall, Edward...
Expert refutes concussion claims in suit against West Mifflin Area School District
The neuropsychologist who invented the widely used ImPACT test to help diagnose concussions testified on Wednesday that symptoms experienced by a West Mifflin man hurt on the high school football field 13 years ago are unrelated to that injury. Dr. Mark R. Lovell told a jury that he believes Shane...
Allegheny College President Hilary Link Announces She Will Leave Post; Board of Trustees Appoints Former Allegheny Provost and Dean Dr. Ron Cole as Interim President
Dr. Hilary Link, President of Allegheny College since 2019, has announced today that she will leave her position for personal and professional considerations. Dr. Link, recognized as a multidisciplinary scholar, globalist and visionary who has dedicated her career to improving the student experience in higher education, will complete her service at Allegheny after successfully leading the College through the challenges of the pandemic and implementing various strategies to strengthen the College as a top small liberal arts school.
Michael Robert “Mike” Berteotti
Michael Robert “Mike” Berteotti, 52, of Butler, passed away unexpectedly following a very brief illness on Sunday afternoon, September 18, 2022 at UPMC Shadyside in Pittsburgh. Michael was born in Clarion on May 14, 1970. He was the son of John M. Berteotti and the late Susan Schimp...
Some neighbors upset by political Halloween set up in Bethel Park
BETHEL PARK, Pa. — A spooky display showing a skeleton using a bloody axe to chop the head off another skeleton wearing a Biden and Harris 2020 T-shirt is part of a Halloween set-up that had neighbors contacting Channel 11 News. “This year he came up with that. If...
Local parent looking for answers after elementary school students dropped off at incorrect stop
PITTSBURGH — The video is hard to watch. Cell-phone footage sent to Channel 11 shows several elementary-school kids screaming and crying after getting off the bus at the wrong stop. “I was standing here until I got a call from the police.”. Esther was waiting to pick up her...
A doctor and nurse battle for toss-up state House seat in Allegheny County
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — It's another wide-open race for the state House of Representatives in this region, and it features a Democratic doctor and a Republican nurse.KDKA-TV political editor Jon Delano, who spoke with both candidates, explains why this race could help determine which party controls the House in Harrisburg.The 30th Legislative District is a new state House district with no incumbent, and it stretches from the Ohio River north through Franklin Park, McCandless and part of Hampton."It's an open seat, and I've been campaigning since February. What I've said to voters across the political spectrum is that this is the...
Only a Dream Job Could Tear the Owner Away from Her Spring Hill Dream Home
When Shirin Fozi and her husband, Thomas, moved to Pittsburgh from Chicago in 2013, they hoped to take advantage of the hilly terrain by finding a property with great views of Downtown. When they discovered 1208 Haslage St., they found the views were just as spectacular as in other parts...
Armeida M. McElravy
Armeida M. McElravy, 100, a long time well-known Karns City resident went to be with the Lord Wednesday morning, September 21, 2022 in the comfort of her home while surrounded by her loving family. Armeida was born in Adrian, Armstrong Co. on May 16, 1922. She was the daughter of...
BHS Offering Additional Vaccine Clinics
The Butler Health System has released more information about upcoming COVID vaccine clinics. BHS will be offering the Novavax COVID-19 vaccine for people ages 12 and older. Like other vaccines, this medicine has two doses four weeks apart but unlike other vaccines, the Novavax contains no viral particles. Instead it only has a protein which is similar to annual flu vaccines.
