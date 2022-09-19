ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Slippery Rock, PA

butlerradio.com

Purse Fundraiser To Benefit Youth Who’ve Lost Loved Ones

A fundraiser to support youth affected by the death of a loved one will be held later this week. Concordia Lutheran Ministries’ Good Samaritan Hospice is holding a Power of the Purse event 6 p.m. Friday at The Mansion in Butler. Tickets are $40 per person and will include...
BUTLER, PA
butlerradio.com

Dance Performance Comes To SRU

The Slippery Rock University Department of Dance is preparing for a couple performances Thursday night. The department is hosting a show titled “60 by 60 by 60” at 7 and 9 p.m. at the Dance Studio Theater in Stoner West. The show takes its name from 60 performances...
SLIPPERY ROCK, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Celebrate Autumn: A guide to fall festivals in Western Pennsylvania

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Crafts, music, shopping, foliage, pumpkins, apple cider and more. Enjoy autumn at these fall festivals going on throughout Western Pennsylvania.ALLEGHENY COUNTYSeptemberHeidelberg – On Saturday, Sept. 24, head over to the Heidelberg Volunteer Fire Department on 1st Avenue. From 1-9 p.m., the Heidelberg community will be coming together to support the HVFD and enjoy various vendors, refreshments and entertainment like a bounce house, obstacle course race, and axe-throwing. There will also be live music!Downtown -- Ready for special deals on supplies for home projects this fall? Check out the 2022 Pittsburgh Fall Home Show. The three-day exhibition is...
PITTSBURGH, PA
YourErie

Allegheny College president resigns, interim president named

(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Allegheny College has a new interim president following the resignation of Dr. Hilary Link. Link had been the college’s president since 2019. She announced her resignation for “personal and professional considerations” on Sept. 20. “It has been an honor to serve as Allegheny College’s first female president and to work with everyone across […]
MEADVILLE, PA
Pennsylvania Almanac

Peters Township School Board accepts donations

The Peters Township School Board accepted donations for new playground equipment and materials for a parking lot for the high school’s golf facility. At a Monday meeting, the board unanimously approved a donation of more than $15,000 of playground equipment for McMurray Elementary School from McMurray Student Council. Linda...
MCMURRAY, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

North Allegheny school director resigns

Kevin Mahler resigned from the North Allegheny School Board at the Sept. 21 meeting after serving since 2013. “I’m simply burned out after 10 years of involvement, with almost nine of those as a board member,” he said. Mahler said he got involved because he saw “a district...
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PA
butlerradio.com

Activities Galore In Slippery Rock’s VillageFest

Slippery Rock is getting ready for its annual Villagefest this weekend. The yearly event encourages residents to visit the area and support local businesses along with more than 100 plus vendors who will be on Main Street. It officially kicks off tomorrow with food trucks on Slippery Rock University’s campus...
SLIPPERY ROCK, PA
explore venango

This Was ‘Frank Stacy With the News’

CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – Some people called him the newshound, Les Nessman of WKRP, Howard Cosell, or even Mr. Burns on the Simpsons, but Frank Stacy will always be remembered as a dedicated broadcaster of local news in Clarion and Venango Counties. (Pictured above, left to right: Frank Stacy,...
VENANGO COUNTY, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Wexford antique store Twin Pine is a curated experience

At 7 years old, Martin Edward would jump in the car with his grandparents and drive to huge antique shows throughout the region. That’s when Edward became “enamored” with interesting pieces — and now, he’s sharing that fascination with the Pittsburgh region. Last fall, Edward...
WEXFORD, PA
allegheny.edu

Allegheny College President Hilary Link Announces She Will Leave Post; Board of Trustees Appoints Former Allegheny Provost and Dean Dr. Ron Cole as Interim President

Dr. Hilary Link, President of Allegheny College since 2019, has announced today that she will leave her position for personal and professional considerations. Dr. Link, recognized as a multidisciplinary scholar, globalist and visionary who has dedicated her career to improving the student experience in higher education, will complete her service at Allegheny after successfully leading the College through the challenges of the pandemic and implementing various strategies to strengthen the College as a top small liberal arts school.
MEADVILLE, PA
butlerradio.com

Michael Robert “Mike” Berteotti

Michael Robert “Mike” Berteotti, 52, of Butler, passed away unexpectedly following a very brief illness on Sunday afternoon, September 18, 2022 at UPMC Shadyside in Pittsburgh. Michael was born in Clarion on May 14, 1970. He was the son of John M. Berteotti and the late Susan Schimp...
BUTLER, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

A doctor and nurse battle for toss-up state House seat in Allegheny County

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — It's another wide-open race for the state House of Representatives in this region, and it features a Democratic doctor and a Republican nurse.KDKA-TV political editor Jon Delano, who spoke with both candidates, explains why this race could help determine which party controls the House in Harrisburg.The 30th Legislative District is a new state House district with no incumbent, and it stretches from the Ohio River north through Franklin Park, McCandless and part of Hampton."It's an open seat, and I've been campaigning since February. What I've said to voters across the political spectrum is that this is the...
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PA
butlerradio.com

Armeida M. McElravy

Armeida M. McElravy, 100, a long time well-known Karns City resident went to be with the Lord Wednesday morning, September 21, 2022 in the comfort of her home while surrounded by her loving family. Armeida was born in Adrian, Armstrong Co. on May 16, 1922. She was the daughter of...
KARNS CITY, PA
butlerradio.com

BHS Offering Additional Vaccine Clinics

The Butler Health System has released more information about upcoming COVID vaccine clinics. BHS will be offering the Novavax COVID-19 vaccine for people ages 12 and older. Like other vaccines, this medicine has two doses four weeks apart but unlike other vaccines, the Novavax contains no viral particles. Instead it only has a protein which is similar to annual flu vaccines.
BUTLER, PA

