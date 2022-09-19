ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

washingtoncountyinsider.com

Variety is the calling of the sunflower; send in your pics today

Washington Co., WI – It’s that time of year when sunflowers are in full glory, and neighbors across Washington County are showing off their sky-high foliage and great variety for our 6th Annual Sunflower Challenge. These pictures were sent in by Jessica King of Slinger and show the...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, WI
WISN

Gator reported in Washington County park

KEWASKUM, Wis. — Kewaskum police are investigating a report of an alligator in a local park. In a Facebook post, police say they got the report Sunday from a pond at Reigle Family Park. According to police, Wisconsin's Department of Natural Resources has looked for the reptile but has...
KEWASKUM, WI
washingtoncountyinsider.com

Autumnal equinox is Thursday, September 22, 2022

September 21, 2022 – Washington Co., WI – The autumnal equinox or first day of fall in the Northern Hemisphere is Thursday, September 22, 2022. There are some colorful indications fall is right around the corner including the yellow goldenrod. Temperatures are becoming a bit cooler in the...
WISCONSIN STATE
washingtoncountyinsider.com

Letter to the Editor | We should treat everyone with equal respect | By Jody Geenen

West Bend, WI – In a recent letter to the editor at a different local media source, I was accused of being disrespectful to vulnerable members of the LGBTQIA+ community when I referenced “BLM” and “LGBTQlmnop” during my public comment at the school board meeting about controversial materials displayed in the classrooms of the West Bend School District. I would like to take this opportunity to share my response to a larger audience that might not have seen it.
WEST BEND, WI
washingtoncountyinsider.com

Autumnal Equinox is this week… can you feel it?

September 20, 2022 – Washington Co., WI – Two more days left of summer and we’re taking stock… how did your garden grow? The Autumnal Equinox is Thursday, September 22. At Fifth Avenue United Methodist Church in West Bend, Wi the parish is sharing its wealth...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, WI
CBS 58

Get lost in the Titanic corn maze at local pumpkin farm

RANDOM LAKE, Wis. (CBS 58) -- It's the last day of summer, and the cooler temps will bring people out to pumpkin farms all over the area. Spieker's Pumpkin Farm in Sheboygan County has nearly 90 acres you can get lost on. First you can get lost in the 25 acres of pumpkin patch. With pumpkins so large, you'll want to bring someone along to help you get it into your wagon.
SHEBOYGAN COUNTY, WI
washingtoncountyinsider.com

REAL ESTATE | New tenant for former Sentry Grocery in Hartford, WI

September 19, 2022 – Hartford, WI – It was December 18, 2020 when the Hartford Plaza located south of Highway 60 and just west of County Highway K in the City of Hartford sold and tonight a new tenant will be announced for the west end, formerly home to the Sentry Grocery.
WISN

Barn catches fire near Racine County highway

RAYMOND, Wis. — Firefighters are investigating what caused a barn to catch fire near Interstate 94 and Seven Mile Road. It started just before 9:30 p.m. on Tuesday. Raymond Fire and Rescue units arrived at the scene to find a small shed at the rear of the property fully involved in fire and extending to a pole barn.
RACINE COUNTY, WI
wiproud.com

Woman bit at Wisconsin park, PD looking for dog and owner

MANITOWOC, Wis. (WFRV) – The Manitowoc Police Department is searching for information about a dog and its owner after a woman was bit near a local park. According to officers the incident happened on Tuesday at Citizen Park near the playground, on North 18th Street, around 2:45 p.m. Police...
MANITOWOC, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today

Prayer vigil held in Waukesha for severely injured motorcyclist

WAUKESHA — On Tuesday night, family and friends gathered for a ride to the site where Justin Roeschen was severely injured in a motorcycle accident last week. The ride started at the Farm and Fleet in Waukesha and headed towards the crash site near Lowell Elementary School. Following the...
WAUKESHA, WI
washingtoncountyinsider.com

West Bend West JV1 Spartans win 3 against Homestead | By Grace Peters

The Spartans played hard and didn’t let a play or two get them down. The Spartans had a total of 8 ace serves. Avah Banks and Maria Olson had 3 kills each. Emy Miller also played well in the back row with 6 digs. The next game is at Whitefish Bay on Thursday, September 22, with a start time of 5:30 p.m.
WEST BEND, WI

