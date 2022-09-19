Read full article on original website
washingtoncountyinsider.com
Variety is the calling of the sunflower; send in your pics today
Washington Co., WI – It’s that time of year when sunflowers are in full glory, and neighbors across Washington County are showing off their sky-high foliage and great variety for our 6th Annual Sunflower Challenge. These pictures were sent in by Jessica King of Slinger and show the...
WISN
Gator reported in Washington County park
KEWASKUM, Wis. — Kewaskum police are investigating a report of an alligator in a local park. In a Facebook post, police say they got the report Sunday from a pond at Reigle Family Park. According to police, Wisconsin's Department of Natural Resources has looked for the reptile but has...
washingtoncountyinsider.com
VIDEO | REAL ESTATE | Marry the home and date the rate | By Wendy Wendorf – Homestead Realty
Washington Co., WI – Real estate agent Wendy Wendorf of Homestead Realty has a hot tip for home buyers and sellers. “Remember this saying, ‘Marry the home and date the rate.'”
washingtoncountyinsider.com
Obituary | Ronald “Fireman Ron” Elmer Virchow, Sr., 84, of the Town of Trenton, WI
September 21, 2022 – Washington Co., WI – Ronald Elmer Virchow Sr., “Ron” “Fireman Ron”, 84, of the Town of Trenton, WI, passed away peacefully to be with his Lord on Tuesday, September 20, 2022, with his family by his side in West Bend, Wisconsin.
washingtoncountyinsider.com
Washington County residents hit with rate increase by WE Energies starting January 2023
September 22, 2022 – Washington Co., WI – As neighbors in Washington County, WI face a November 8 referendum question to permanently raise their taxes about 10% for an anti-crime proposal, WE Energies is now piling on with a proposed 8.4% increase as well. In August neighbors received...
washingtoncountyinsider.com
Lux Krueger of Kewaskum, WI, finds joy in a sunflower field; send in your pics today
Washington Co., WI – It’s that time of year when sunflowers are in full glory, and neighbors across Washington County are showing off their sky-high foliage for our 6th Annual Sunflower Challenge. These pictures were sent in by Debbie Krueger of Kewaskum. Krueger said, “These were taken on...
Animal shelter staffing shortages: Wisconsin facilities at 'breaking point'
Many animal shelters around the country are in crisis. Some in our area are struggling to find more workers, and care for more pets in need.
washingtoncountyinsider.com
Autumnal equinox is Thursday, September 22, 2022
September 21, 2022 – Washington Co., WI – The autumnal equinox or first day of fall in the Northern Hemisphere is Thursday, September 22, 2022. There are some colorful indications fall is right around the corner including the yellow goldenrod. Temperatures are becoming a bit cooler in the...
washingtoncountyinsider.com
Slinger Fire Department Open House is Tuesday, October 11, 2022 | By Lt. Gregory S Koehler
Slinger, WI – Slinger Fire Department invites everyone to its 2022 Fire Prevention Open House and education event on Tuesday, October 11 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. in Slinger Community Park. There will be two different live fire Palmer house demonstrations designed to educate and entertain. While you...
washingtoncountyinsider.com
Letter to the Editor | We should treat everyone with equal respect | By Jody Geenen
West Bend, WI – In a recent letter to the editor at a different local media source, I was accused of being disrespectful to vulnerable members of the LGBTQIA+ community when I referenced “BLM” and “LGBTQlmnop” during my public comment at the school board meeting about controversial materials displayed in the classrooms of the West Bend School District. I would like to take this opportunity to share my response to a larger audience that might not have seen it.
washingtoncountyinsider.com
Autumnal Equinox is this week… can you feel it?
September 20, 2022 – Washington Co., WI – Two more days left of summer and we’re taking stock… how did your garden grow? The Autumnal Equinox is Thursday, September 22. At Fifth Avenue United Methodist Church in West Bend, Wi the parish is sharing its wealth...
CBS 58
Get lost in the Titanic corn maze at local pumpkin farm
RANDOM LAKE, Wis. (CBS 58) -- It's the last day of summer, and the cooler temps will bring people out to pumpkin farms all over the area. Spieker's Pumpkin Farm in Sheboygan County has nearly 90 acres you can get lost on. First you can get lost in the 25 acres of pumpkin patch. With pumpkins so large, you'll want to bring someone along to help you get it into your wagon.
washingtoncountyinsider.com
REAL ESTATE | New tenant for former Sentry Grocery in Hartford, WI
September 19, 2022 – Hartford, WI – It was December 18, 2020 when the Hartford Plaza located south of Highway 60 and just west of County Highway K in the City of Hartford sold and tonight a new tenant will be announced for the west end, formerly home to the Sentry Grocery.
Tank full of milk spills onto roadway following crash in Wisconsin
The Dodge County Sheriff's Office said cleanup operations are underway in Rubicon after a milk truck and FedEx truck crashed into each other Thursday morning.
WISN
Barn catches fire near Racine County highway
RAYMOND, Wis. — Firefighters are investigating what caused a barn to catch fire near Interstate 94 and Seven Mile Road. It started just before 9:30 p.m. on Tuesday. Raymond Fire and Rescue units arrived at the scene to find a small shed at the rear of the property fully involved in fire and extending to a pole barn.
wiproud.com
Woman bit at Wisconsin park, PD looking for dog and owner
MANITOWOC, Wis. (WFRV) – The Manitowoc Police Department is searching for information about a dog and its owner after a woman was bit near a local park. According to officers the incident happened on Tuesday at Citizen Park near the playground, on North 18th Street, around 2:45 p.m. Police...
seehafernews.com
Nearly 100-Year-Old Building to be Demolished Near Downtown Sheboygan
A building that has stood for nearly 100 years near downtown Sheboygan will soon be torn down. The Sheboygan Common Council met on Monday where they approved a contract with Scott’s Excavating to tear down the former Jakum’s Hall, located at 2601 North 15th Street. The structure began...
Milwaukee Brewers fans honor retired K-9 battling terminal illness
Thousands of fans and the Milwaukee Brewers honored the retired St. Francis Police K-9 named Bane during the national anthem before Wednesday's home game.
Greater Milwaukee Today
Prayer vigil held in Waukesha for severely injured motorcyclist
WAUKESHA — On Tuesday night, family and friends gathered for a ride to the site where Justin Roeschen was severely injured in a motorcycle accident last week. The ride started at the Farm and Fleet in Waukesha and headed towards the crash site near Lowell Elementary School. Following the...
washingtoncountyinsider.com
West Bend West JV1 Spartans win 3 against Homestead | By Grace Peters
The Spartans played hard and didn’t let a play or two get them down. The Spartans had a total of 8 ace serves. Avah Banks and Maria Olson had 3 kills each. Emy Miller also played well in the back row with 6 digs. The next game is at Whitefish Bay on Thursday, September 22, with a start time of 5:30 p.m.
