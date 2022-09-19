RANDOM LAKE, Wis. (CBS 58) -- It's the last day of summer, and the cooler temps will bring people out to pumpkin farms all over the area. Spieker's Pumpkin Farm in Sheboygan County has nearly 90 acres you can get lost on. First you can get lost in the 25 acres of pumpkin patch. With pumpkins so large, you'll want to bring someone along to help you get it into your wagon.

SHEBOYGAN COUNTY, WI ・ 1 DAY AGO