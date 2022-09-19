Read full article on original website
HalfManHalfAmazn
2d ago
Anybody ever notice that school cafeteria and jail cafeteria is designed the same way minus the windows? Church and court is designed the same way too. Why is that? I already know just wanna know if you know
Reply(4)
4
LocalGuy
3d ago
They stole $121 million but only have to pay back $67 million? Sounds like they win
Reply
15
Old fat man
3d ago
how are you going to stop it with all this s*** going on today it's going to happen again and again and again them people know what they're doing they're Crooks they're in prison for being Crooks
Reply
3
Related
CNET
See If You Qualify for Money from Capital One's $190 Million Cyberattack Settlement
Time is running out to file a claim in a $190 million settlement resolving a class action suit against Capital One stemming from a huge data breach in March 2019 that exposed more than 100 million customers' personal data. Plaintiffs in a complaint filed in US District Court for the...
The Verge
Judge cuts $7 billion Charter Spectrum verdict for family of a murdered customer to $1 billion
According to lawyers for the family of Betty Jo McClain Thomas, the massive award was assigned by a jury in July for two reasons: “systemic safety failures that led to the robbery and stabbing death of an 83-year-old woman by a cable repairman and for using forged documents to try to keep a jury from hearing the lawsuit.”
Hunter Biden DEMANDS Support Payments For 4-Year-Old Love Child Be LOWERED Due To 'Substantial Material Change' In Income
Hunter Biden recently demanded his support payments for his love child be lowered due to an alleged “substantial material change” in his income, RadarOnline.com has learned.The surprising demand came on Monday when President Joe Biden’s 52-year-old son filed a request in the Circuit Court of Independence County, Arkansas where his 4-year-old love child, Navy Joan, lives with her mother and Hunter’s ex-girlfriend, Lunden Roberts.According to the court filing, Hunter cited “a substantial material change” in his “financial circumstances, including but not limited to his income” as a reason for the request.But despite the embattled younger Biden’s attempt to lower his...
New York attorney general rejects Trump's settlement offer, perhaps clearing the way for a long-expected lawsuit, report says
New York's AG has reportedly rejected Trump's offer to settle as she mulls suing his company. Trump and at least one of his adult children may be named in the suit, which would allege fraud. Eric Trump signed many of the documents the AG is eyeing and has long been...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
CNET
Are You Owed Money From Facebook's $90 Million Data-Tracking Settlement?
Were you on Facebook in 2010? If so, you could be eligible for part of a $90 million payout from the company, stemming from accusations it illicitly tracked users across other websites. You'll need to act soon, though: The deadline for filing a valid claim is just weeks away. Plaintiffs...
CNET
Real ID: The Deadline to Update Your Driver's License Is Closer Than You Think
Beginning in May, if you're taking a domestic flight in the US and want to use your driver's license as identification, you'll have to show a Real ID-approved license to board the plane. Signed into law by President George W. Bush in 2007, the Real ID Act mandates more consistent...
How Much Money Has Marjorie Taylor Greene Lost on Trump’s Social Media Company?
Fight disinformation: Sign up for the free Mother Jones Daily newsletter and follow the news that matters. Donald Trump’s big plan to take his struggling media start-up public is in serious jeopardy. And if TruthSocial’s luck doesn’t turn around quickly, it could take a big chunk out of the pocketbook of one of Trump’s closest political allies: Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene.
“I’m really rich”: Trump claims he doesn’t even “need financing” as Truth Social deal falls apart
The blank-check company that planned to merge with former President Donald Trump's struggling Truth Social venture failed to secure enough shareholder support for a one-year extension to complete the deal, according to Reuters. Trump launched the Trump Media & Technology Group, which owns Truth Social, with plans for a $1.3...
IN THIS ARTICLE
A congressman was barred from his flight after airline staff thought his power wheelchair violated safety regulations
Airline staff said the lithium-ion batteries in his wheelchair were a safety issue, per a report. FAA and international regulations state otherwise.
Credit card company to pay out $3million to Americans – see if you’re eligible for cash
CREDIT card users will get a payout of nearly $3million. The Federal Trade Commission (FTC) has released a statement revealing that Credit Karma was "deploying dark patterns" as a way to get customers to believe they were pre-approved for credit card offers. The FTC claimed that the consumers were deceived...
Hackers Are Breaking Into and Emptying Cash App Accounts
Hacking. Disinformation. Surveillance. CYBER is Motherboard's podcast and reporting on the dark underbelly of the internet. Hackers are breaking into unsuspecting victims’ Cash App accounts, a massively popular payment app, and stealing hundreds of dollars, according to victims Motherboard spoke to. In one person’s case, they said, Cash App has not reimbursed them for the stolen funds.
Federal judge rules gun ban for felons is unconstitutional
A U.S. law banning those under felony indictments from buying guns is unconstitutional, a federal judge in West Texas ruled Monday. U.S. District Judge David Counts, whom then-President Donald Trump appointed to the federal bench, dismissed a federal indictment against Jose Gomez Quiroz that had charged him under the federal ban.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Direct payments of $750 to be sent to Americans – but eligible families have just three days to file paperwork
DIRECT payments of $750 are being sent to Americans - but eligible families have just three days to file paperwork. The governor of Rhode Island said families will be able to receive the cash top-up in a child tax rebate. The recent budget plan passed in June 2022 included the...
Byron Allen’s $10B Racial Stereotyping Suit Against McDonald’s Can Move Forward, Judge Rules – Update
2ND UPDATE, 2:45 PM: A federal judge in Los Angeles today rejected a motion to dismiss Byron Allen’s $10 billion lawsuit against McDonald’s Corp that alleges racial discrimination. In his ruling (read it here), U.S. District Judge Fernando Olguin said the Allen Media Group founder and chairman/CEO can proceed in trying to prove that the fast-food giant didn’t give Black-owned media outlets a fair shake as it disbursed massive advertising budgets. “This is about economic inclusion of African American-owned businesses in the U.S. economy,” Allen said of the ruling. “McDonald’s takes billions from African American consumers and gives almost nothing back. The...
Disability benefits for millions ‘to be rendered worthless’ by soaring energy bills
Millions of Britons with disabilities or long-term illnesses are to have their benefits wiped out by soaring bills, new figures reveal. Energy bills are expected to reach an estimated £5,386 per year by January, but benefits to help the 2.9 million who receive personal independence payment (PIP) are not due to rise until April 2023. Charities are warning that disabled people will be among the hardest-hit groups over winter as a result, and are already being forced to cut back on carers amid spiralling living costs.Of those who claim PIP – the main disability benefit for working-age individuals...
A White Woman In Texas Is Suing Amazon Over a Program Giving $10,000 Stipends To Minority Entrepreneurs To Launch Delivery Startups
A white woman is suing the retail giant Amazon over a program providing $10,000 stipends to entrepreneurs of color to launch their own delivery startups. According to the Washington Free Beacon delivers packages nationwide by contracting with local delivery service partners, which are outside businesses that deliver parcels. As part of the effort and to reduce barriers to entry for minority businesses, Amazon created a diversity grant offering people of color $10,000 to build and launch their own delivery business and become service partners.
The Largest-Ever Survey of American Gun Owners Finds That Defensive Use of Firearms Is Common
The largest and most comprehensive survey of American gun owners ever conducted suggests that they use firearms in self-defense about 1.7 million times a year. It also confirms that AR-15-style rifles and magazines that hold more than 10 rounds, frequent targets of gun control legislation, are in common use for lawful purposes, which the Supreme Court has said is the test for arms covered by the Second Amendment.
Update: Bed Bath & Beyond CFO’s Death Officially Ruled a Suicide; Was Facing a $1.2 Billion Lawsuit For Insider Trading
The death of Gustavo Arnal, 52, has reportedly been linked to a “pump and dump” financial scheme. “Jenga” Tower, 56 Leonard Street, Tribeca NYiStock. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:USAToday.com, DailyVoice.com, Reuters.com, and Fortune.com.
Complaint: Man to be paid $1,000 to cross cocaine into the U.S.
A 19-year-old U.S. citizen who allegedly tried to smuggle more than 15 pounds of cocaine from Mexico into the United States told authorities he was going to be paid $1,000 to cross the illegal drugs, federal court documents reflect. Josecruz Rivera, a U.S. citizen, residing in Matamoros, appeared Monday before...
Facebook forced to payout $38million to users over location tracking – find out if you’re owed money
FACEBOOK has reached a $37.5million dollar settlement with users who accused the company of wrongfully tracking their location. Plaintiffs say Facebook tracked them through their IP addresses even after they had shut off location services. "Facebook has been covertly obtaining detailed location information from users regardless of whether a user...
Comments / 21