I have followed Marco Island politics throughout my 40 years as a resident, and Greg Folley has delivered more results for citizens than any councilor I can remember. An accomplished lawyer, Greg is a veteran who served in all three branches of the federal government. He was lead labor negotiator and Chief HR officer for Caterpillar, Inc. Hailing from Illinois as I do, Greg was very worried about public pension liabilities here on Marco. His concerns were fully warranted. Greg deployed his skills, bringing Council together to address the City’s unsustainable pension liabilities. Fire and police pensions were far above market, with no employee pension contributions, retirement eligibility after 25 years with no minimum age, and cost of living adjustments of 3% following retirement for life, doubling pension payments from taxpayers to retirees in just 24 years!

MARCO ISLAND, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO