Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Breathtaking Beaches in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
3 Affordable Weekend Getaways in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
Orange Park man faces child abuse charge after arrest in Collier CountyZoey FieldsCollier County, FL
5 Affordable Weekend Getaways in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
4 Great Places to Visit in FloridaLincoln ReportFlorida State
Related
Marconews.com
3 To Do: Celebrate National Estuaries Day, ‘Beer for Breakfast’
1: Saturday: Celebrate National Estuaries Day at Rookery Bay. Celebrate National Estuaries Day on Saturday at Rookery Bay Research Reserve, 300 Tower Road, Naples. Free admission and it's from 9 a.m.- 4 p.m. Rookery will celebrate the importance of estuaries with fun activities including kayaking, kids crafts and face painting,...
Marconews.com
Now You Know: Love, bugs, scholarship offer, road resurfacing
If you’ve lived in Florida for more than a year, you know. Every May and September — and sometimes December in South Florida — the state is swarmed by millions of little black and red flying bugs, paired off and filling the skies as they reproduce. Welcome to lovebug season.
Marconews.com
Guest opinion: With a rapidly changing climate, nature is our best defense
We are fortunate in Southwest Florida to still have meaningful natural resources such as mangroves, coastal dunes, wetlands, uplands and agricultural and open land. These assets are essential for maintaining water quality, wildlife habitat, our economy and our quality of life. These resources also act as a critical first line of defense for managing impacts from a rapidly changing climate, and help to mitigate the causes of these threats. Unfortunately, we are moving in the wrong direction, placing our future at risk by not preserving these valuable resources that protect our community.
Marconews.com
Marco Dementia Respite launches successfully to a full house
Marco Dementia Respite (MDR) is a program for Marco area residents provided by local residents, that gives caregivers a hiatus while offering a safe, enjoyable and no-cost haven for loved ones with early-stage Alzheimer’s/Dementia. “September 12 was an historic day for MDR, to say our inaugural session was a...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Marconews.com
Heavy localized rains leave Fort Myers, Cape Coral saturated with four weeks left in rainy season
Tide phases were high this past weekend, but that's not what filled up your ditch and backyard. Heavy rains Saturday hit the Fort Myers-Naples area, dropping several inches in a span of hours and leaving the landscape soggy and saturated. Nearly 3 inches fell at Page Field Airport in Fort...
Marconews.com
Letters to the Editor, Sept. 20
I have followed Marco Island politics throughout my 40 years as a resident, and Greg Folley has delivered more results for citizens than any councilor I can remember. An accomplished lawyer, Greg is a veteran who served in all three branches of the federal government. He was lead labor negotiator and Chief HR officer for Caterpillar, Inc. Hailing from Illinois as I do, Greg was very worried about public pension liabilities here on Marco. His concerns were fully warranted. Greg deployed his skills, bringing Council together to address the City’s unsustainable pension liabilities. Fire and police pensions were far above market, with no employee pension contributions, retirement eligibility after 25 years with no minimum age, and cost of living adjustments of 3% following retirement for life, doubling pension payments from taxpayers to retirees in just 24 years!
Marconews.com
Marco Island City Council debates advancing rental ordinance
Two hours of heated debate by Marco Island City Council Monday night ended in a vote to accept the first reading of the Marco Island vacation rental ordinance with amended changes. But there are so many possible changes that there will be another first reading in October. Residents of Marco...
Comments / 0