ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cars

Comments / 0

Related
CarBuzz.com

First Lamborghini Countach LPI 800-4s Arrive In America

We will be the first to admit the Monterey Car Week series of events is challenging to cover. There are dozens of events going on simultaneously in multiple locations around the vast Monterey area, meaning private events like the delivery of the first two Lamborghini Countach LPI 800-4 models may have slipped under the radar. But after we saw the images rolling in of these two retro hybrid supercars, we had to give this V12 duo an extra dose of fame.
CARS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lamborghini Aventador#Lamborghini Urus#Plug In Hybrid#Hybrid System#Vehicles#V 8#Motor Trend#Audi R8
US News and World Report

Watch an Ultra-rare Lamborghini Countach Get Restored

It's not every day that a barn find turns up one of the most iconic and rare supercars in history. It's even rarer that the "lost car" is "found" by its actual owner sitting in a garage. That is what happened in the case of a 1985 Lamborghini Countach 5000s when its owner of 20 years contacted We Are Curated, a car dealer specializing in the sale of vintage supercars. We Are Curated reached out to Ammo NYC to restore this sleeping beauty ahead of a sale.
CARS
CarBuzz.com

Driven: Is The 2023 BMW 8 Series Convertible Worth $100,000?

In a world where luxurious two-door convertibles are sales poison, it feels strange that BMW has two such vehicles in its lineup. There's the 4 Series Convertible, which spans from reasonably affordable to outright expensive, and the 8 Series Convertible is the company's flagship model, so of course it's pricey. We haven't forgotten about the Z4, but that's a sportier, smaller roadster. The 2023 8 Series lineup received a slight update at the start of the year, and CarBuzz has never had the chance to sample it in the base 840i guise with its turbocharged six-cylinder engine - until now.
CARS
MotorAuthority

Hyundai's mid-engine flagship canceled, was deemed too expensive

There's no longer a question as to whether Hyundai was developing a mid-engine supercar: It was. But it no longer is, and that project has reportedly been canceled due to the projected price of $150,000. Would people have paid that price for a Hyundai? Maybe, but the automaker's executives were weary given the acceptance and market adoption of the budget-focused N lineup currently on sale.
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Audi
NewsBreak
Cars
MotorAuthority

Volvo XC90's electric successor confirmed as the EX90, due for reveal Nov. 9

Volvo is working on an electric successor to its popular XC90, and on Wednesday the automaker provided the first details and confirmed the vehicle's debut for Nov. 9. The new SUV will go by the name EX90, and will ride on a next-generation version of the SPA platform found under the XC90, aptly dubbed SPA2. The platform has been developed from the onset for electric vehicles, though it can support internal-combustion engines in hybrid configuration.
CARS
torquenews.com

Lamborghini's Le Mans Hypercar Will Use A Twin-Turbo Hybrid V8

LMDh challenger will be powered by Squadra Corse's first purpose-built racing engine as Lamborghini eyes its hybrid future. Lamborghini's Le Mans Hypercar will be powered by a twin-turbo hybrid V8 engineered in-house by its motorsport division Squadra Corse. The Italian LMDh fighter will compete in both the World Endurance Championship and the GTP class of the IMSA SportsCar Championship in 2024.
CARS
Motor1.com

Lamborghini Aventador Replacement Spied Up Close With Fake Taillights

The Huracan will lose its naturally aspirated V10 in favor of a twin-turbo V8 but the bigger supercar is sticking with V12 power. Lamborghini has also pledged to skip forced induction for its flagship model, deciding to use a NA engine once again. Both performance cars will be hybrids to meet increasingly stringent emissions regulations, with the Urus to follow suit. Meanwhile, the most muscular raging bull of them all has been caught testing.
CARS

Comments / 0

Community Policy