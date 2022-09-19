Read full article on original website
Roofless Race To 300 MPH: Bugatti W16 Mistral Vs. Hennessey Venom F5 Roadster
The United States has the Pacific Coast Highway, and France has the delightfully twisty roads that run along the French Riviera. Both are perfect habitats for open-top cars, so it's fitting that both nations have produced two of the finest roadsters ever in the Hennessey Venom F5 Roadster and Bugatti W16 Mistral.
First Lamborghini Countach LPI 800-4s Arrive In America
We will be the first to admit the Monterey Car Week series of events is challenging to cover. There are dozens of events going on simultaneously in multiple locations around the vast Monterey area, meaning private events like the delivery of the first two Lamborghini Countach LPI 800-4 models may have slipped under the radar. But after we saw the images rolling in of these two retro hybrid supercars, we had to give this V12 duo an extra dose of fame.
Lamborghini releases second tease showing new camouflaged off-road supercar with raised suspension and V-10 engine
LAMBORGHINI has released a new jaw-dropping teaser video for its first-ever off-road supercar. The Italian manufacturer’s debut off-roader was first announced in 2019 and is slated for a 2022 release. Lamborghini’s new teaser is part of its Beyond the Concrete series exploring supercar off-roading. The video begins with...
Florida car dealer sold triple the number of Lamborghinis last year than normal as luxury vehicle sales soared post-pandemic
The car dealership sold nearly 30 Lamborghinis in 2021, even though it normally moves just 10 a year, owner Jack Hanania told The Wall Street Journal.
US News and World Report
Watch an Ultra-rare Lamborghini Countach Get Restored
It's not every day that a barn find turns up one of the most iconic and rare supercars in history. It's even rarer that the "lost car" is "found" by its actual owner sitting in a garage. That is what happened in the case of a 1985 Lamborghini Countach 5000s when its owner of 20 years contacted We Are Curated, a car dealer specializing in the sale of vintage supercars. We Are Curated reached out to Ammo NYC to restore this sleeping beauty ahead of a sale.
Driven: Is The 2023 BMW 8 Series Convertible Worth $100,000?
In a world where luxurious two-door convertibles are sales poison, it feels strange that BMW has two such vehicles in its lineup. There's the 4 Series Convertible, which spans from reasonably affordable to outright expensive, and the 8 Series Convertible is the company's flagship model, so of course it's pricey. We haven't forgotten about the Z4, but that's a sportier, smaller roadster. The 2023 8 Series lineup received a slight update at the start of the year, and CarBuzz has never had the chance to sample it in the base 840i guise with its turbocharged six-cylinder engine - until now.
MotorAuthority
Hyundai's mid-engine flagship canceled, was deemed too expensive
There's no longer a question as to whether Hyundai was developing a mid-engine supercar: It was. But it no longer is, and that project has reportedly been canceled due to the projected price of $150,000. Would people have paid that price for a Hyundai? Maybe, but the automaker's executives were weary given the acceptance and market adoption of the budget-focused N lineup currently on sale.
hypebeast.com
Miami Sees the Delivery of the First Tecnomar for Lamborghini 63 Superyacht in North America
The first Tecnomar for Lamborghini 63 yacht for North America has just been delivered in Miami. Brought in by Prestige Marine — one of the most successful luxury automotive dealers since the ’80s — the $3.5 million USD is just one of 63 being made globally to commemorate the founding year of Lamborghini Automobili.
This Tuned Renntech S76R S-Class Mercedes Makes 615 HP From a 7.6-Liter V12
RENNtechAMG tuning company Renntech might just have built the perfect W140.
MotorAuthority
Volvo XC90's electric successor confirmed as the EX90, due for reveal Nov. 9
Volvo is working on an electric successor to its popular XC90, and on Wednesday the automaker provided the first details and confirmed the vehicle's debut for Nov. 9. The new SUV will go by the name EX90, and will ride on a next-generation version of the SPA platform found under the XC90, aptly dubbed SPA2. The platform has been developed from the onset for electric vehicles, though it can support internal-combustion engines in hybrid configuration.
torquenews.com
Lamborghini's Le Mans Hypercar Will Use A Twin-Turbo Hybrid V8
LMDh challenger will be powered by Squadra Corse's first purpose-built racing engine as Lamborghini eyes its hybrid future. Lamborghini's Le Mans Hypercar will be powered by a twin-turbo hybrid V8 engineered in-house by its motorsport division Squadra Corse. The Italian LMDh fighter will compete in both the World Endurance Championship and the GTP class of the IMSA SportsCar Championship in 2024.
Lamborghini Aventador Replacement Spied Up Close With Fake Taillights
The Huracan will lose its naturally aspirated V10 in favor of a twin-turbo V8 but the bigger supercar is sticking with V12 power. Lamborghini has also pledged to skip forced induction for its flagship model, deciding to use a NA engine once again. Both performance cars will be hybrids to meet increasingly stringent emissions regulations, with the Urus to follow suit. Meanwhile, the most muscular raging bull of them all has been caught testing.
MotorAuthority
Ford's trademark of “Megazilla” may point to monster crate engine in the works
Ford already offers a V-8 nicknamed the Godzilla, and soon there may be a more potent offering with the name Megazilla. A search through the database of the United States Patent and Trademark Office reveals a trademark filing for “Megazilla,” which was made by Ford on Sept. 16.
Ferrari Purosangue: How Do You Pronounce the Name of This SUV?
Learn how to pronounce the name of Ferrari's first SUV, the Purosangue. The post Ferrari Purosangue: How Do You Pronounce the Name of This SUV? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
