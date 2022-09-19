Read full article on original website
Related
Oh Hail No! Check Out the HUGE Hail That Fell in Minnesota and Wisconsin Yesterday
Some late-season thunderstorms moved through the Twin Cities and into western Wisconsin yesterday dropping some massive hailstones from the sky. As storms developed in eastern Minnestoa they produced lots of lightning and thunder and some small hailstones, like the 1-inch pictured below that fell in Woodbury, MN, but the concern from the National Weather Service office in the Twin Cities all day was that as the storm moved east, the hailstones would get bigger, and they certainly did.
Nearly 80 vehicles damaged by hail at UW-River Falls
RIVER FALLS, Wis. — A popup thunderstorm rolled through River Falls Tuesday night, and it brought golf ball-sized hail with it. Homes, buildings and cars all reported damage the following morning, including Kate Webster. “There’s glass everywhere,” she said. “I just had to cover my windshield up the best...
fox9.com
Photos: Large hail smashes cars, pounds homes in Wisconsin, Minnesota
(FOX 9) - Storms that moved through the metro on Tuesday night dropped some hail and brought brilliant lightning flashes. Some spots saw some pretty big balls of hail, particularly in western Wisconsin and areas like River Falls, Wisconsin, where multiple viewers reported some large hail balls. Photos from Dustin in River Falls show some near-softball-sized hail. Viewer Graziella Gakumba also submitted photos of some similarly large hail.
winonahealth.org
One-day closure of Frontenac at Hwy 43/Mankato planned Thursday
When coming to Winona Health, remember that the entrance from Hwy 61 next to the YMCA will always be open. We wanted to alert you to a one-day closure on Thursday, Sept. 22 at Frontenac Drive and Highway 43/Mankato Avenue. Construction crews will be constructing the watermain, so vehicles will not be able to access Highway 43/Mankato from Frontenac Drive and northbound motorists on Highway 43/Mankato won’t be able to access Frontenac.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Red Wing Republican Eagle
A look inside the Viking Mississippi
The glossy finish of the tile floors and the fresh new smell as you walk through the Viking Mississippi instantly takes you on an unforgettable and tranquil trip. As you enter the ship into the Explorer’s Lounge, ethereal music plays and a panoramic view of the Mississippi can be seen through the windows.
mygateway.news
SVSSP Events for October 2022
Spring Valley Seniors Staying Put, Inc. ( NOW SERVING ELMWOOD) S312 McKay Ave. P.O. Box 193 – Spring Valley, WI 54767. 715-778-5800 – call for complete listing of services. OPEN OFFICE HOURS: MON. TUES. WED. THURS. 10:00 AM – 5:00/FRI. 10:00 AM – 3:00. TRANSPORTATION: Staying...
willmarradio.com
Storms drop huge hail stones on River Falls Wisconsin
(River Falls, WI) -- The storm system that brought rain and wind to the Twin Cities dropped some huge hail just over the river in western Wisconsin. A number of people took to social media to show the hail, which ranged from golf ball sized to baseball sized, from last night's storms. Folks in River Falls, Wisconsin saw the worst of it. Forecasters say the storms also brought brilliant flashes of lightning. There are no reports of major damage or any serious injuries.
Minneapolis residents question why MPD guards work sites for Michels Corp.
Some Minneapolis residents aren’t happy that off-duty Minneapolis police officers are guarding construction sites for a company owned by Tim Michels, a Trump-style Republican who’s running for governor of Wisconsin. The post Minneapolis residents question why MPD guards work sites for Michels Corp. appeared first on Minnesota Reformer.
IN THIS ARTICLE
WEAU-TV 13
Coworkers and friends of Sheriff Ron Cramer reflect on his life
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - After the funeral ceremony for Sheriff Ron Cramer, hundreds of family, friends and law enforcement gathered outside of Trinity Lutheran Church to continue to honor the sheriff. Coworkers and friends shared some of their memories with Cramer. “Sheriff Kramer and I met in 1977 when...
mygateway.news
Village of Elmwood holds September Board meeting
ELMWOOD, WI – The Village of Elmwood held their regular monthly Board meeting for September with a full agenda on Monday, September 12, 2022, at the historic Village Auditorium in the Dining Room at 7:00 p.m. the meeting was held after two previous meetings, Personnel & Finance Committee, and the Heritage of Elmwood Board of Directors meetings.
River Falls Journal
PHOTOS: Hailstorm damage
River Falls residents got an unexpected surprise on Sept. 20 when a thunderstorm producing large hail rolled through town. Reports of damage included houses, vehicles and windows. Some parts of the city had it worse than others. Residents reported the hail being the average size being a golf ball in...
Minnesota Woman Killed in Crash With Semi in Hwy. 52 Work Zone
Zumbrota, MN (KROC-AM News)- A Minneapolis woman was killed in a construction zone crash on Hwy. 52 in Goodhue County Monday evening. The State Patrol accident report indicates the 49-year-old woman was traveling south on the highway north of Zumbrota when she crossed the median into the northbound lane. The report says her vehicle struck a semi-truck traveling in the opposite direction shortly after 5 p.m.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
River Falls Journal
Bacon Bash festival looking for volunteers
The River Falls Chamber of Commerce and Tourism is looking for volunteers ahead of this weekends Bacon Bash festival. Volunteers would work three hour shifts. The biggest needs are ID Check/Beer Ticket Sales. Volunteer shifts are open for following time slots:. Friday 7:30-11pm. Saturday 2-5pm Saturday 5-8pm Saturday 8-11pm. If...
Motorcyclist killed after striking deer in Wabasha County
WABASHA COUNTY, Minn. -- The driver of a motorcycle is dead and a passenger is injured after they collided with a deer on a county road in southeastern Minnesota Monday.According to the Wabasha County Sheriff's Office, deputies at 11:28 p.m. responded to the report of a motorcycle accident involving a deer. The crash occurred at the intersection of County Road 17 and 335th Avenue. The driver of the motorcycle, a 51-year-old Lake City man, died at the scene. The passenger, a woman also of Lake City, was taken to a Rochester hospital with non-life threatening injuries. Officials say this is the second fatal accident of the year involving a deer for Wabasha County. In July, a motorcycle passenger was killed when the driver swerved to avoid a deer.
willmarradio.com
Crashes claim two lives in Twin Cities
(Minneapolis MN-) Two fatal crashes have been reported in the Twin Cities yesterday and this morning:. At 8:20 a.m. Monday 51-year-old Kimberly Stieper of North Branch was killed when her car was rear ended by an SUV on Highway 61 at Liebel Street in White Bear Lake. Upon impact, Stieper's car was pushed into oncoming traffic where she was hit by an SUV.
WEAU-TV 13
50-50 Factory Outlet announces it is going out of business
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - A retail store in Eau Claire is announcing that it is going out of business. 50-50 Factory Outlet announced Wednesday that it was going out of business and will be holding a sale before permanently closing. In a release, owner Scott Lystrup cited inflation, the...
Man injuried in Wisconsin motorcycle crash arrested for 11th intoxicated driving offense
POLK COUNTY, Wis. – A 58-year-old western Wisconsin man was arrested Sunday evening on suspicion of driving under the influence – his 11th such offense – after he was seriously hurt in a motorcycle crash.The Wisconsin Department of Transportation says the driver, from Osceola, crashed on a county road near Clear Lake at about 7:44 p.m. Troopers arrived at the scene to find him being being treated by an EMS crew, and reported the "odor of intoxicants emitting from the driver."They soon discovered he had a suspended license due to his multiple driving convictions. He was airlifted to a hospital for treatment. The extent of his injuries is not clear.WCCO-TV does not typically name suspects until they are formally charged.
Two former Minneapolis officials charged in child nutrition scandal
A former senior policy aide to Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey and former chair of the Minneapolis Public Housing Authority — appointed by Frey — were among the 47 people charged Tuesday in connection with what feds say was a scheme to defraud the government — and needy children — of 125 million meals. The post Two former Minneapolis officials charged in child nutrition scandal appeared first on Minnesota Reformer.
This Restaurant Serves The Best Brunch In Minnesota
Here's where you can find it and what to order.
wiproud.com
Eau Claire homicide victim identified
EAU CLAIRE Wis. (WLAX/WEUX) – The Eau Claire Police Department has released the name of a man who was shot and killed over the weekend. 39-year-old Christopher Conner of Altoona was killed near the intersection of Bergen and Bellevue Avenues early Saturday morning. Police responded to a report of...
Comments / 0