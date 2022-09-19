POLK COUNTY, Wis. – A 58-year-old western Wisconsin man was arrested Sunday evening on suspicion of driving under the influence – his 11th such offense – after he was seriously hurt in a motorcycle crash.The Wisconsin Department of Transportation says the driver, from Osceola, crashed on a county road near Clear Lake at about 7:44 p.m. Troopers arrived at the scene to find him being being treated by an EMS crew, and reported the "odor of intoxicants emitting from the driver."They soon discovered he had a suspended license due to his multiple driving convictions. He was airlifted to a hospital for treatment. The extent of his injuries is not clear.WCCO-TV does not typically name suspects until they are formally charged.

OSCEOLA, WI ・ 3 DAYS AGO