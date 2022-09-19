Effective: 2022-09-22 19:06:00 MDT Expires: 2022-09-22 22:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: McKinley; Rio Arriba; San Juan; Sandoval FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM MDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Arroyo and small stream flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...Portions of north central, northwest, and west central New Mexico, including the following counties, in north central New Mexico, Rio Arriba and Sandoval. In northwest New Mexico, San Juan. In west central New Mexico, McKinley. * WHEN...Until 1000 PM MDT. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 705 PM MDT, Doppler radar indicated moderate to heavy rain due to thunderstorms moving northeast across the area. This will cause arroyo and small stream flooding. Between 1.5 and 2.5 inches of rain have fallen. - Additional rainfall amounts of 0.25 to 0.5 inches are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Cuba, Ojo Encino, Torreon Navajo Mission, Counselor, Lindrith, Regina, Torreon and La Jara. - This includes the following highways Highway 550 between Mile Markers 46 and 104. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

