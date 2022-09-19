Read full article on original website
weather.gov
Beach Hazards Statement issued for Lake, Northern Cook by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-20 14:50:00 CDT Expires: 2022-09-20 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Remain out of the water to avoid dangerous swimming conditions and do not venture out onto piers, jetties, breakwalls, or other shoreline structures. Target Area: Lake; Northern Cook BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...High waves up to 5 feet and dangerous currents expected at Lake Michigan beaches. * WHERE...Lake IL and Northern Cook Counties. * WHEN...Until 7 PM CDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Swimming conditions will be life threatening, especially for inexperienced swimmers.
weather.gov
Special Weather Statement issued for Eau Claire by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-20 02:49:00 CDT Expires: 2022-09-20 03:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Eau Claire A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southern Chippewa and northeastern Eau Claire Counties through 300 AM CDT At 233 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Chippewa Falls, or 9 miles northeast of Eau Claire, moving east at 50 mph. HAZARD...Nickel size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. This strong thunderstorm will be near Cadott around 245 AM CDT. Other locations in the path of this storm include Boyd and Stanley. This includes U.S. Highway 53 between mile markers 92 and 101. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.88 IN MAX WIND GUST...<30 MPH
weather.gov
Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Berkshire by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-22 06:18:00 EDT Expires: 2022-09-22 07:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Berkshire A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 700 AM EDT FOR SOUTHERN BERKSHIRE COUNTY At 618 AM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Sheffield, or near Great Barrington, moving east at 40 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and half dollar size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Great Barrington, Sheffield, Otis, Sandisfield, Housatonic, Ashley Falls, New Marlborough, Monterey, Alford, Tyringham, East Sheffield, Hartsville, Konkapot, Gomorrah, New Boston, North Otis, Newsboy Statue, Montville, Alander and Southfield. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.25 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
weather.gov
Flood Advisory issued for Butte, Colusa, Glenn, Sutter, Yolo by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-19 21:06:00 PDT Expires: 2022-09-20 00:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Butte; Colusa; Glenn; Sutter; Yolo FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT PDT TONIGHT * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...A portion of northern California, including the following counties, Butte, Colusa, Glenn, Sutter and Yolo. * WHEN...Until midnight PDT. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. Water over roadways. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 904 PM PDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Thunderstorms have a history of producing flooding on roadways/on ramps and off ramps. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Maxwell, Colusa, Sycamore, Colusa National Wildlife, Meridian, College City, Tisdale, Cranmore, Pennington, Dunnigan, Afton, Delevan, Kirkville, Williams and Arbuckle. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
weather.gov
Flood Watch issued for Tavaputs Plateau by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-22 02:49:00 MDT Expires: 2022-09-23 00:00:00 MDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Target Area: Tavaputs Plateau FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING * WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be possible. * WHERE...Portions of Colorado and east central Utah, including the following areas, in Colorado, Central Colorado River Basin, Debeque to Silt Corridor, Flat Tops, Gore and Elk Mountains/Central Mountain Valleys, Roan and Tavaputs Plateaus, Upper Gunnison River Valley and West Elk and Sawatch Mountains. In east central Utah, Tavaputs Plateau. * WHEN...Through this evening. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. This also includes the Grizzly Creek, Pine Gulch, Lake Christine and other recent burn scars. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
weather.gov
Flood Watch issued for Bryce Canyon Country, Southern Mountains, Zion National Park by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-21 18:44:00 MDT Expires: 2022-09-21 21:15:00 MDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Target Area: Bryce Canyon Country; Southern Mountains; Zion National Park FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM MDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be possible. * WHERE...A portion of Utah, including the following areas, Bryce Canyon Country, Southern Mountains and Zion National Park. * WHEN...Until 9 PM MDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations including slot canyons, normally dry washes and slick rock areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
weather.gov
Flash Flood Warning issued for Graham by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-22 18:21:00 PDT Expires: 2022-09-22 18:30:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Graham FLASH FLOOD WARNING WILL EXPIRE AT 630 PM MST THIS EVENING FOR SOUTH CENTRAL GRAHAM COUNTY The heavy rain has ended. Flooding is no longer expected to pose a threat. Please continue to heed remaining road closures.
weather.gov
Flood Advisory issued for La Paz by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-22 19:08:00 PDT Expires: 2022-09-22 23:15:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: La Paz FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 845 PM MST THIS EVENING * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues. * WHERE...A portion of west central Arizona, including northeast La Paz County. * WHEN...Until 845 PM MST. * IMPACTS...Running washes will create a hazard for some unbridged road crossings. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 615 PM MST, Rainfall in the area has ended. However, ongoing runoff, including from storms that were over Yavapai County, is expected to continue. - This includes the following streams and drainages Bullard Wash, Date Creek, Santa Maria River, and smaller washes feeding into Centennial Wash and Cunningham Wash. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Alamo State Park, Old Alamo Road, Wickenburg Road, Date Creek Road, and Old Ranch Road. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
weather.gov
Flood Advisory issued for McKinley, Rio Arriba, San Juan, Sandoval by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-22 19:06:00 MDT Expires: 2022-09-22 22:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: McKinley; Rio Arriba; San Juan; Sandoval FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM MDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Arroyo and small stream flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...Portions of north central, northwest, and west central New Mexico, including the following counties, in north central New Mexico, Rio Arriba and Sandoval. In northwest New Mexico, San Juan. In west central New Mexico, McKinley. * WHEN...Until 1000 PM MDT. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 705 PM MDT, Doppler radar indicated moderate to heavy rain due to thunderstorms moving northeast across the area. This will cause arroyo and small stream flooding. Between 1.5 and 2.5 inches of rain have fallen. - Additional rainfall amounts of 0.25 to 0.5 inches are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Cuba, Ojo Encino, Torreon Navajo Mission, Counselor, Lindrith, Regina, Torreon and La Jara. - This includes the following highways Highway 550 between Mile Markers 46 and 104. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
weather.gov
Wind Advisory issued for Billings, Bowman, Golden Valley, McKenzie, Slope by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-22 10:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-09-22 20:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution. Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Target Area: Billings; Bowman; Golden Valley; McKenzie; Slope WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM CDT /9 AM MDT/ TO 8 PM CDT /7 PM MDT/ THURSDAY * WHAT...Southeast winds 30 to 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph expected. * WHERE...McKenzie, Billings, Bowman, Golden Valley and Slope Counties. * WHEN...From 10 AM CDT /9 AM MDT/ to 8 PM CDT /7 PM MDT/ Thursday. * IMPACTS...Things left unsecured will be blow around.
weather.gov
Frost Advisory issued for Ashland, Iron, Price by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-23 01:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-09-23 08:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Target Area: Ashland; Iron; Price FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 8 AM CDT FRIDAY * WHAT...Temperatures as low as 31 will result in frost formation and local freeze conditions. * WHERE...Ashland, Iron and Price Counties. This includes the Tribal Lands of the Bad River Reservation. * WHEN...From 1 AM to 8 AM CDT Friday. * IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered.
weather.gov
Freeze Warning issued for Crawford, Kalkaska, Missaukee, Ogemaw, Oscoda, Roscommon by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-23 00:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-09-23 10:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above- ground pipes to protect them from freezing. Target Area: Crawford; Kalkaska; Missaukee; Ogemaw; Oscoda; Roscommon FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EDT FRIDAY * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 32 expected. * WHERE...Kalkaska, Crawford, Oscoda, Missaukee, Roscommon and Ogemaw Counties. * WHEN...Until 10 AM EDT Friday. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.
weather.gov
High Surf Advisory issued for Charleston by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-22 21:05:00 EDT Expires: 2022-09-23 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Inexperienced swimmers should remain out of the water due to dangerous surf conditions. Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Charleston HIGH SURF ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT FRIDAY HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH FRIDAY EVENING * WHAT...For the High Surf Advisory, large breaking waves up to 6 feet in the surf zone. For the High Rip Current Risk, dangerous rip currents. * WHERE...Charleston County. * WHEN...For the High Surf Advisory, until 8 PM EDT Friday. For the High Rip Current Risk, through Friday evening. * IMPACTS...Dangerous swimming and surfing conditions and localized beach erosion. Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.
weather.gov
Special Weather Statement issued for Calumet, Manitowoc, Waushara, Winnebago by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-20 11:16:00 CDT Expires: 2022-09-20 12:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Calumet; Manitowoc; Waushara; Winnebago Scattered thunderstorms will impact portions of Calumet, Winnebago, southeastern Waushara and west central Manitowoc Counties through NOON CDT At 1115 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking scattered thunderstorms along a line extending from 9 miles east of Lake Poygan to Berlin. Movement was east at 45 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Strong thunderstorms will be near Oshkosh around 1125 AM CDT. Menasha around 1130 AM CDT. High Cliff State Park and Northern Lake Winnebago around 1140 AM CDT. Brillion around 1155 AM CDT. Central Lake Winnebago around 1200 PM CDT. Other locations impacted by these storms include Pickett, Killsnake Wildlife Area, Butte Des Morts, Larsen, Lake Butte Des Morts, Jericho, Rivermoor, Reedsville, Charlesburg and Brothertown. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH
weather.gov
Rip Current Statement issued for Charleston by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-22 21:05:00 EDT Expires: 2022-09-23 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Inexperienced swimmers should remain out of the water due to dangerous surf conditions. Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Charleston HIGH SURF ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT FRIDAY HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH FRIDAY EVENING * WHAT...For the High Surf Advisory, large breaking waves up to 6 feet in the surf zone. For the High Rip Current Risk, dangerous rip currents. * WHERE...Charleston County. * WHEN...For the High Surf Advisory, until 8 PM EDT Friday. For the High Rip Current Risk, through Friday evening. * IMPACTS...Dangerous swimming and surfing conditions and localized beach erosion. Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.
weather.gov
Special Weather Statement issued for Fond Du Lac, Ozaukee, Sheboygan, Washington by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-20 13:01:00 CDT Expires: 2022-09-20 13:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Fond Du Lac; Ozaukee; Sheboygan; Washington A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northeastern Ozaukee, southeastern Fond du Lac, northeastern Washington and southern Sheboygan Counties through 145 PM CDT At 107 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Campbellsport, or near Kewaskum, moving east at 40 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph and half inch hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Sheboygan, Sheboygan Falls, Oostburg, Belgium, Kohler, Cedar Grove, Campbellsport, Random Lake, Ashford, Cascade, Adell, Waldo, Silver Creek, Beechwood, Dundee, Waucousta, Boltonville, Harrington Beach St Park, Gibbsville and Batavia. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH
weather.gov
Lake Wind Advisory issued for Inland Berkeley by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-22 23:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-09-23 08:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Boaters on Lake Moultrie should use extra caution since strong winds and rough waves can overturn small craft. Target Area: Inland Berkeley LAKE WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM EDT FRIDAY FOR LAKE MOULTRIE * WHAT...North winds 15 to 20 knots with gusts up to 25 knots and waves 1 to 2 feet expected. * WHERE...Lake Moultrie. * WHEN...Until 8 AM EDT Friday. * IMPACTS...Strong winds and rough waves on Lake Moultrie will create hazardous conditions for small craft.
weather.gov
Frost Advisory issued for Western Chippewa, Western Mackinac by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-23 00:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-09-23 10:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Target Area: Western Chippewa; Western Mackinac FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EDT FRIDAY * WHAT...Temperatures as low as 35 will result in frost formation. * WHERE...Western Chippewa and Western Mackinac Counties. * WHEN...Until 10 AM EDT Friday. * IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered.
weather.gov
Beach Hazards Statement issued for Cuyahoga, Erie, Lorain, Ottawa by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-22 21:48:00 EDT Expires: 2022-09-23 10:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Remain out of the water to avoid hazardous swimming conditions. Target Area: Cuyahoga; Erie; Lorain; Ottawa BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH FRIDAY MORNING * WHAT...High risk of rip currents. * WHERE...Ottawa, Erie, Lorain and Cuyahoga Counties. * WHEN...Through Friday morning. * IMPACTS...Wind and wave action will cause currents on the lakeshore. Swimmers should not enter the water. Currents can carry swimmers away from shore through a sand bar and along structures extending out into the lake.
weather.gov
Freeze Warning issued for Florence, Forest, Langlade, Lincoln, Northern Marinette County by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-22 23:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-09-23 08:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Target Area: Florence; Forest; Langlade; Lincoln; Northern Marinette County; Northern Oconto County; Oneida; Vilas FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM CDT FRIDAY * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 27 expected. * WHERE...Langlade, Lincoln, Oneida, Vilas, Florence, Forest, Northern Marinette County and Northern Oconto County Counties. * WHEN...Until 8 AM CDT Friday. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions could kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.
