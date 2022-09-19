BD-W vs SC-W Dream11 Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips, Playing XI Updates, Pitch Report & Injury Updates for ICC Women’s T20 World Cup Qualifier, Match 7

Update 09/21/2022: EA Sports has officially confirmed that Ted Lasso and fictional club AFC Richmond will be a part of FIFA 23. You'll be able to select Jason Sudeikis' beloved Ted Lasso character as a usable manager in Career Mode, and AFC RIchmond will be playable in Career Mode, Kickoff, Online Friendlies, and Online Seasons. EA adds that "a number of AFC Richmond items including kits, tifos, Manager items, and other content will also be available to unlock across FIFA Ultimate Team (FUT) and Pro Clubs where applicable."

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 2 DAYS AGO