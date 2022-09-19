Read full article on original website
KUOW
Seattle housing market is 'cooling' fast
A new report from Redfin says Seattle's housing market is "cooling" down faster than anywhere else in the country. It says rising mortgage rates, inflation, and a slowing stock market between February and August of this year are fueling the decline. Tacoma wasn't too far behind Seattle and came in...
Eater
One of LA’s Favorite Korean Barbecue Restaurants Opens its First PNW Location in Lynnwood
Baekjong Korean Barbecue, a restaurant that’s been hailed as Los Angeles’ best KBBQ chain, opened its first West Coast location outside of Southern California in Lynnwood’s Alderwood Mall on September 19. The restaurant, the chain’s eighth, was originally planned to open in July, but the opening was delayed substantially.
q13fox.com
Seattle weather: Feeling like summer again through Wednesday
SEATTLE - Dry and warm conditions will stick around through Wednesday in Western Washington as California gets some much-needed rain. Expect sunny skies from start to finish through Wednesday with warm days and chilly nights. Offshore winds will help temps on the coast rise to the mid to upper 70s as well.
'Stay Indoors': Air Quality Plummets In Seattle Area During Huge Wildfire
Officials say air quality reached unhealthy levels in downtown and nearby cities and towns.
Eater
Where to Get Knockout Fish and Chips in the Seattle Area
Fish and chips hasn’t been a trendy dish for centuries, but it holds a special place in the hearts of Seattlites; the oldest seafood icons in the city built their names on the dish, coupling themselves with trips to Alki Beach and the Seattle Aquarium. As the city’s makeup grew more complex, so did the variations on offer.
KUOW
The Northwest is very thirsty
The Pacific Northwest is thirsty and could really use a nice, cold rainy day. According to the National Weather Service, summer 2022 was the driest on record. The Weather Service also notes that of the half an inch of rain that fell over the summer, about a third of it came on Sept. 16. So, it's been pretty dry.
Smoke pushing into Seattle area, lowering air quality
Wildfire smoke is pushing into Seattle from the north, impacting air quality. Late Monday morning, air quality in some areas started to degrade. Areas of Seattle, Bainbridge Island, Kent, Auburn and Tacoma were at the moderate air quality level as of 12:30 p.m. Parts of Shoreline, Bothell and Woodinville were...
Bed Bath & Beyond Is Closing This Washington State Location
The retailer is shutting down 150 stores across the country.
urbnlivn.com
Broadview midcentury home designed by Paul Hayden Kirk
10737 3rd Ave. NW is a prime example of noted local architect Paul Hayden Kirk’s handiwork. The midcentury home in north Seattle boasts three bedrooms, two bathrooms and 2,210 square feet. And, importantly, it’s perfectly executed in accordance with the design principles of Northwest Modern architecture. Located in the Broadview neighborhood of Seattle, the home is covered in windows and offers an elevated view deck that puts you among the treetops.
travelawaits.com
Beautiful Fall Train Route Returns To Pacific Northwest Next Week — Where It Will Take You
Amtrak Cascades, one of Amtrak’s most scenic routes, stretches through the Pacific Northwest running parallel with the Cascade mountain range. Service for the leg running between Vancouver, British Columbia, and Seattle has been suspended since 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Now, however, Amtrak is set to resume service between Vancouver and Seattle on September 26 — just in time for leaf-peepers to enjoy the fall colors.
warm1069.com
WB I-90 Closure Thursday Through Monday AM
PLAN Ahead if you use WB 1-90. If you need to travel through Mercer Island this weekend, you will notice additional delays from the east side to the west. The Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) contractor crews will close all westbound lanes of I-90 to replace the original expansion joint on the east end of the westbound I-90 Homer M. Hadley Memorial Bridge that connects Mercer Island to Seattle.
425magazine.com
New Kirkland Community Hits Market with Designs by ‘Queer Eye’ Designer Bobby Berk
Homebuilder Tri Pointe Homes has unveiled a new home community in Kirkland. All new homebuyers have the opportunity to select from four different curated design schemes inspired by the model home concepts of Queer Eye design expert and Emmy-nominated TV host Bobby Berk. This mark’s Berk’s first Tri Pointe Homes...
urbnlivn.com
Extensively remodeled Bellevue mid-century modern
10606 Woodhaven Ln is an extensively remodeled mid-century modern in the Enatai neighborhood of Bellevue. This 8,223 square foot, forested home on a corner lot has been meticulously updated to maintain mid-century charm in every room!. The classic split-level layout of this 2,320 square foot, four bedroom home opens to...
urbnlivn.com
Bellevue mid-century with original finishes
2037 121st Ave SE in Bellevue’s Woodridge neighborhood is an untouched mid-century modern ready for your vision. This 2,380 square foot home lives large with all of the living spaces on one level and an unfinished basement below. Vaulted ceilings with wood panelling, exposed beams, large windows are the hallmark features of this home. The two bathrooms have been remodeled but the rest of the three bedroom house are ready for restoration.
liveineverett.com
Worth Leaving Town For: Downtown Snohomish Vintage Treasure Finds
Downtown Snohomish, Antique Capital of the Northwest, is a whole vibe. Charming historic storefronts are filled with objects from different eras -- items that are like catnip for bohemians who like to upcycle, repurpose, and/or add a touch of quality vintage furniture into their homes. My wife and I sometimes...
2 Washington Restaurants Among The 50 Best Restaurants In America
The New York Times released its annual list of the 50 Best Restaurants in the country.
Tri-City Herald
The best brunch in Washington is served at this cafe and bakery, Yelp says. Here’s why
The best brunch spot in Washington serves Hawaiian dishes and pastries, according to a new list by Yelp. Yelp released the “top reviewed brunch spot in every state” on Sept. 19, and Patrick’s Cafe & Bakery in Seattle was a top contender in the state. To find...
KUOW
What were all those fireworks all about?: Today So Far
Why did someone put on a massive fireworks display in Puget Sound?. Study finds drinking wells contaminated after decades of nearby military exercises. This post originally appeared in KUOW's Today So Far newsletter for September 20, 2022. Everyone living on the shores of Seattle, or around the eastern side of...
downtownbellevue.com
Majority Feel Bellevue Housing Affordability Not Meeting Needs of Residents in New Survey
Change Research conducted a survey involving Bellevue residents that was created by the Bellevue Housing Research Coalition regarding the housing market. The survey was done to find out if the housing market is meeting the needs of the community. According to respondents, 27% of community members said that the community...
The Highest-Rated Restaurant Serving Fried Rice In Seattle
Yelp has the scoop on which restaurant has the best fried rice.
