Seattle, WA

KUOW

Seattle housing market is 'cooling' fast

A new report from Redfin says Seattle's housing market is "cooling" down faster than anywhere else in the country. It says rising mortgage rates, inflation, and a slowing stock market between February and August of this year are fueling the decline. Tacoma wasn't too far behind Seattle and came in...
SEATTLE, WA
q13fox.com

Seattle weather: Feeling like summer again through Wednesday

SEATTLE - Dry and warm conditions will stick around through Wednesday in Western Washington as California gets some much-needed rain. Expect sunny skies from start to finish through Wednesday with warm days and chilly nights. Offshore winds will help temps on the coast rise to the mid to upper 70s as well.
SEATTLE, WA
Eater

Where to Get Knockout Fish and Chips in the Seattle Area

Fish and chips hasn’t been a trendy dish for centuries, but it holds a special place in the hearts of Seattlites; the oldest seafood icons in the city built their names on the dish, coupling themselves with trips to Alki Beach and the Seattle Aquarium. As the city’s makeup grew more complex, so did the variations on offer.
SEATTLE, WA
KUOW

The Northwest is very thirsty

The Pacific Northwest is thirsty and could really use a nice, cold rainy day. According to the National Weather Service, summer 2022 was the driest on record. The Weather Service also notes that of the half an inch of rain that fell over the summer, about a third of it came on Sept. 16. So, it's been pretty dry.
SEATTLE, WA
KIRO 7 Seattle

Smoke pushing into Seattle area, lowering air quality

Wildfire smoke is pushing into Seattle from the north, impacting air quality. Late Monday morning, air quality in some areas started to degrade. Areas of Seattle, Bainbridge Island, Kent, Auburn and Tacoma were at the moderate air quality level as of 12:30 p.m. Parts of Shoreline, Bothell and Woodinville were...
SEATTLE, WA
urbnlivn.com

Broadview midcentury home designed by Paul Hayden Kirk

10737 3rd Ave. NW is a prime example of noted local architect Paul Hayden Kirk’s handiwork. The midcentury home in north Seattle boasts three bedrooms, two bathrooms and 2,210 square feet. And, importantly, it’s perfectly executed in accordance with the design principles of Northwest Modern architecture. Located in the Broadview neighborhood of Seattle, the home is covered in windows and offers an elevated view deck that puts you among the treetops.
SEATTLE, WA
travelawaits.com

Beautiful Fall Train Route Returns To Pacific Northwest Next Week — Where It Will Take You

Amtrak Cascades, one of Amtrak’s most scenic routes, stretches through the Pacific Northwest running parallel with the Cascade mountain range. Service for the leg running between Vancouver, British Columbia, and Seattle has been suspended since 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Now, however, Amtrak is set to resume service between Vancouver and Seattle on September 26 — just in time for leaf-peepers to enjoy the fall colors.
SEATTLE, WA
warm1069.com

WB I-90 Closure Thursday Through Monday AM

PLAN Ahead if you use WB 1-90. If you need to travel through Mercer Island this weekend, you will notice additional delays from the east side to the west. The Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) contractor crews will close all westbound lanes of I-90 to replace the original expansion joint on the east end of the westbound I-90 Homer M. Hadley Memorial Bridge that connects Mercer Island to Seattle.
MERCER ISLAND, WA
urbnlivn.com

Extensively remodeled Bellevue mid-century modern

10606 Woodhaven Ln is an extensively remodeled mid-century modern in the Enatai neighborhood of Bellevue. This 8,223 square foot, forested home on a corner lot has been meticulously updated to maintain mid-century charm in every room!. The classic split-level layout of this 2,320 square foot, four bedroom home opens to...
BELLEVUE, WA
urbnlivn.com

Bellevue mid-century with original finishes

2037 121st Ave SE in Bellevue’s Woodridge neighborhood is an untouched mid-century modern ready for your vision. This 2,380 square foot home lives large with all of the living spaces on one level and an unfinished basement below. Vaulted ceilings with wood panelling, exposed beams, large windows are the hallmark features of this home. The two bathrooms have been remodeled but the rest of the three bedroom house are ready for restoration.
BELLEVUE, WA
liveineverett.com

Worth Leaving Town For: Downtown Snohomish Vintage Treasure Finds

Downtown Snohomish, Antique Capital of the Northwest, is a whole vibe. Charming historic storefronts are filled with objects from different eras -- items that are like catnip for bohemians who like to upcycle, repurpose, and/or add a touch of quality vintage furniture into their homes. My wife and I sometimes...
SNOHOMISH, WA
KUOW

What were all those fireworks all about?: Today So Far

Why did someone put on a massive fireworks display in Puget Sound?. Study finds drinking wells contaminated after decades of nearby military exercises. This post originally appeared in KUOW's Today So Far newsletter for September 20, 2022. Everyone living on the shores of Seattle, or around the eastern side of...
SEATTLE, WA

