Lafayette Sheriff's Deputies Arrest 2 Adults in Death of Toddler

(Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

A 1-year-old toddler is dead and two adults have been arrested and charged with Second Degree Murder after deputies with the Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office found the child unresponsive at a local home on Saturday morning.

According to a press release from LPSO, deputies received the call around 10:30 AM. Deputies then responded to the 100 block of Willie Mae Lane to find the child, who was later pronounced dead at a local hospital.

100 block of Willie Mae Lane, google street view

Arrested were 29-year-old Dillon Cormier and 23-year-old Deziree Suttoon. The pair also face a charge of Cruelty to Juveniles. Arrest records say they were each booked on Sunday and are due in court on Tuesday, September 20th. Total bond for each of them is $400,000.00.

LPSO says the investigation will continue but that there is no further information available at this time.