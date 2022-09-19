ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
U.K.

By the numbers: Facts and figures about the queen’s funeral

By The Associated Press via Nexstar Media Wire
abc27 News
abc27 News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2iLzOe_0i1GkIu900

LONDON (AP) — Events surrounding Queen Elizabeth II’s state funeral on Monday cap 10 days of national mourning and are expected to be watched by hundreds of thousands of people packed onto the streets of London and millions around the world. Those are just a few of the staggering array of numbers generated by the death of the 96-year-old monarch after a 70-year-reign.

Here are some figures that have swirled around London and the rest of the United Kingdom in the aftermath of her death on Sept. 8 at her summer retreat in Scotland of the only monarch most Britons have ever known.

— 2,000: Dignitaries and guests in Westminster Abbey for the the state funeral, ranging from King Charles III and other royals to world leaders including U.S. President Joe Biden to members of the British public who helped battle the COVID-19 pandemic.

— 800: Guests at a committal service later in the day at St George’s Chapel in Windsor Castle.

LIVE: Britain and the world say final goodbye to Queen Elizabeth II

— 5,949: Military personnel deployed throughout the meticulously choreographed operation that began with the queen’s death on Sept. 8 at her Balmoral Estate in the Scottish Highlands. That number comprises 4,416 from the army, 847 from the navy and 686 from the air force. In addition, around 175 armed forces personnel from Commonwealth nations have been involved.

— 1,650: At least that number of military personnel will be involved in the pomp-filled procession of the queen’s coffin from Westminster Abbey to Wellington Arch after her funeral. A further 1,000 will line the streets along the procession route When the coffin reaches Windsor, 410 military personnel will take part in the procession, 480 will line streets, 150 will be in a guard of honor and line steps and 130 more will fulfil other ceremonial duties.

— 142: Royal Navy ratings who will pull the state gun carriage carrying the queen’s coffin on Monday when it leaves the Houses of Parliament for her funeral.

— More than 10,000: Police officers. Metropolitan Police Deputy Assistant Commissioner Stuart Cundy said the “hugely complex” policing operation is the biggest in the London force’s history, surpassing the London 2012 Olympics which saw up to 10,000 police officers on duty per day.

— 22: Miles (36 kilometers) of barriers erected in central London alone to control crowds and keep key areas around the Houses of Parliament, Westminster Abbey and Buckingham Palace secure.

Close

Thanks for signing up!

Watch for us in your inbox.

abc27 Evening Newsletter

— 1 million: The number of people London transport authorities expect to visit the capital on Monday. Around 250 extra rail services will run to move people in and out of the city.

— 5: Miles (8 kilometers) of people lining up to file past the queen’s coffin in Westminster Hall. The mammoth queue stretched back from the Houses of Parliament along the south bank of the River Thames to Southwark Park. The number of people who viewed the coffin over four days is not yet known.

— 125: Movie theaters that will open their doors to broadcast Monday’s funeral live.

— 2,868: Diamonds, along with 17 sapphires, 11 emeralds, 269 pearls, and 4 rubies, sparkle in the Imperial State Crown that rested on the queen’s coffin as it lay in state.

— 2: Minutes of silence at the end of the funeral at Westminster Abbey.

— 1: Coffin. The silent eye in the days-long storm of pomp, pageantry and protection is a single, flag-draped oak coffin carrying the only monarch most Britons have ever known.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to ABC27.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Queen Elizabeth
Person
Queen Elizabeth Ii
abc27 News

Pennsylvania lawmakers seek to ban balloon releases

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Pennsylvania lawmakers are seeking to ban the intentional release of balloons into the atmosphere, a popular method of both celebration and remembrance. Rep. Matthew Dowling (R-Fayette/Somerset) says the practice causes a serious threat to wildlife, livestock, and pets who may ingest them. Dowling’s bill, House Bill 2614, would prohibit any state […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
abc27 News

PSU professor accused of stalking, taking up-skirt photos

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. (WTAJ)– A Penn State University professor is facing charges after he was stalking a woman on campus, according to the charges filed by university police. On fifteen different instances, Brandon Schwartz, 36, of Lemont, followed a woman, and would go quickly up the stairs behind them, with his cell phone out, police […]
LEMONT, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Linus Entertainment#British Royal Family#Central London#Elizabeth Ii#Royal Navy#Military Personnel#Uk#Britons#Balmoral Estate#Scottish#Commonwealth
abc27 News

Hard-line candidates could put governors races at risk for GOP

Pro-Trump candidates running for governor in critical battleground states are confronting a familiar problem shared by their House and Senate counterparts, as they risk alienating voters with some of their hard-line views. In states like Arizona, Pennsylvania, Maryland and Michigan, Republican gubernatorial candidates have tacked to the right on issues ranging from abortion to the […]
MARYLAND STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
U.K.
Country
Scotland
abc27 News

Big Game Bound: Birds Take Flight, Philadelphia Eagles home opener

(WHTM) – Leading up to Monday night’s Philadelphia eagles home opener, watch Allie Berube, Dan Tomaso, and Jared Phillips on Big Game Bound: Birds Take Flight starting at 7:30 p.m. Jared will bring live coverage from Philadelphia leading up to kickoff. The Eagles are coming off a 38-35 win over the Detroit Lions in week one where […]
PHILADELPHIA, PA
abc27 News

Healthy Living: Link between COVID-19 and diabetes

(WHTM) — Multiple studies show people who have contracted COVID-19 may be at greater risk for developing type 2 diabetes, but doctors with Cleveland Clinic say more research still needs to be done to understand why that is. “In scientific terms, what we usually say is we have shown an association, we have not shown […]
PUBLIC HEALTH
abc27 News

Manchin decries ‘revenge politics’ amid GOP resistance to permitting effort

Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) condemned what he described as “revenge politics” as many Republicans have resisted his efforts to speed up the approval process for energy projects.  “It’s like the revenge politics, basically revenge towards one person: me. And I’m thinking, ‘this is not about me,’” he told reporters on Tuesday. “I’m hearing that the […]
VIRGINIA STATE
abc27 News

abc27 News

19K+
Followers
9K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

abc27.com is your local source for breaking news, the latest headlines, severe weather, sports, and traffic in Harrisburg, York, Lancaster, Lebanon. WHTM-TV is your ABC television affiliate in all of south-central Pennsylvania.

 https://abc27.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy