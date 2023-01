The Lady Reds improve to 8-4 with a 62-48 win over Buckeye Local. Points: Zara Harveth 27, Eliana Mason 12, Allie Ault 12. Steals: Mason 5, Harveth 3, O’Grady 3, Lizzie McAninch 3. Assists: Harveth 3. The Lady Reds return to the court Thursday when they travel to St....

