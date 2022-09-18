ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harris County, TX

fox26houston.com

Man, 22, shot multiple times in car in southeast Houston

HOUSTON - A 22-year-old man was taken to the hospital in critical condition after he was shot multiple times early Thursday morning, Houston police say. The shooting was reported around 12:20 a.m. near the intersection of Botany Lane and Leitrim Way. Officers arrived at the scene and found three people...
HOUSTON, TX
fox26houston.com

1 dead, 1 injured in home invasion shooting at Houston apartment

HOUSTON - One man is dead and another is in the hospital after a shooting during a home invasion in southeast Houston, police say. The shooting occurred around 12:30 a.m. Wednesday in the 1200 block of Redford Street. According to HPD, multiple people were in the apartment when two suspects...
HOUSTON, TX
fox26houston.com

3 arrested in connection to 16-year-old girl found shot to death in Liberty Co.

LIBERTY COUNTY, Texas - Three people have been arrested in connection with the murder of a 16-year-old girl found shot to death in Liberty County earlier this month. Authorities identified the victim as 16-year-old Emily Rodriguez-Avila. BACKGROUND: Authorities identify 16-year-old found dead in Liberty Co. According to officials, Kevin Rivera-Cortez,...
LIBERTY COUNTY, TX
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com

SHOOTING IN NEW CANEY

About 7:30 am Wednesday morning a call came in from a resident in the 21300 block of North Street in the Silver Trails neighborhood of New Caney. MCso responded along with MCHD and EMCFD. A male in his mid-thirties had walked up to a resident at that location and stated he had been shot in the back. HE was transported to Kingwood Hospital in critical condition with a small caliber bullet wound to the left side of his back. MCSO is investigating.
NEW CANEY, TX
fox26houston.com

Family mourns Houston man murdered after chasing down robbery suspects

HOUSTON - The hearts of Joel and Laura Cappuchino are shattered after their 20-year-old son Jordan Cappuchino was shot and killed Saturday night in northwest Houston. PREVIOUS: Man killed by robbers after chasing them for taking necklace in NW Houston. The Cappuchinos say Jordan was out with friends he'd known...
HOUSTON, TX

