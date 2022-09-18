Read full article on original website
fox26houston.com
Man, 22, shot multiple times in car in southeast Houston
HOUSTON - A 22-year-old man was taken to the hospital in critical condition after he was shot multiple times early Thursday morning, Houston police say. The shooting was reported around 12:20 a.m. near the intersection of Botany Lane and Leitrim Way. Officers arrived at the scene and found three people...
Man shot to death in his sleep in what HPD calls random act of violence in southwest Houston
Police said surveillance video shows a young man hanging around the area before shooting the victim in his sleep.
fox26houston.com
1 dead, 1 injured in home invasion shooting at Houston apartment
HOUSTON - One man is dead and another is in the hospital after a shooting during a home invasion in southeast Houston, police say. The shooting occurred around 12:30 a.m. Wednesday in the 1200 block of Redford Street. According to HPD, multiple people were in the apartment when two suspects...
Click2Houston.com
Who killed Walter Plummer Jr.? $5K reward offered after deadly shooting in north Houston
HOUSTON – The family of a 24-year-old man is asking for the public’s help in identifying the suspect involved in his murder, according to the Houston Police Department. Walter Plummer Jr. was fatally shot on Aug. 18 outside a food store, located in the 500 block of Berry Road.
KWTX
Texas man fatally shoots 18-year-old found in underage cousin’s bedroom
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KWTX) - Deputies with the Harris County Sheriff’s Office arrested Daniuel Hines, 20, for the murder of Curtis Mobley, 18, a young man allegedly found inside the bedroom of Hines’ underage cousin, Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said. Deputies responded to the shooting in the 23600 block...
fox26houston.com
3 arrested in connection to 16-year-old girl found shot to death in Liberty Co.
LIBERTY COUNTY, Texas - Three people have been arrested in connection with the murder of a 16-year-old girl found shot to death in Liberty County earlier this month. Authorities identified the victim as 16-year-old Emily Rodriguez-Avila. BACKGROUND: Authorities identify 16-year-old found dead in Liberty Co. According to officials, Kevin Rivera-Cortez,...
Authorities search for man charged in shooting death of Houston-area fashion store owner
Deputies are putting a name to one of the faces captured in surveillance images, six months after a murder inside the victim's own business on the North Freeway.
HPD officer and woman OK after patrol vehicle and car collide at N. Houston intersection
Houston police said in an update Wednesday that they later learned the driver who hit the officer's patrol car is deaf, so she didn't hear his sirens as he entered the intersection.
Click2Houston.com
1 charged, 3 wanted after deadly shooting of man who followed robbery suspects: HPD
HOUSTON – One man has been arrested and three others are wanted in connection to a deadly shooting on Saturday, according to the Houston Police Department. Daniel Medrano, 20, has since been charged with capital murder. On Sept. 17, Houston police responded to reports of a shooting at 6600...
KWTX
8-month-pregnant Harris County woman dies after being shot, baby does not survive
HOUSTON, Texas (KWTX) - A pregnant woman is dead following a shooting in Harris County Friday evening. Jennifer Hernandez, 20, was reportedly 8-months pregnant at the time she was murdered. Her unborn child did not survive the attack, investigators said. Harris County Sheriff Deputies responded Sept. 16 to an incident...
73-year-old good Samaritan describes fight with robber after he rescued young woman being robbed
HOUSTON — Police are searching for a man accused of hitting a good Samaritan in his head with a handgun during a violent robbery caught on cellphone video, according to the Houston Police Department. The 73-year-old good Samaritan pulled over when he saw the robber choking a young woman...
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com
SHOOTING IN NEW CANEY
About 7:30 am Wednesday morning a call came in from a resident in the 21300 block of North Street in the Silver Trails neighborhood of New Caney. MCso responded along with MCHD and EMCFD. A male in his mid-thirties had walked up to a resident at that location and stated he had been shot in the back. HE was transported to Kingwood Hospital in critical condition with a small caliber bullet wound to the left side of his back. MCSO is investigating.
4-mile backups on West Beltway SB at Clay Road following Pct. 4 chase, video shows
It took about eight officers, but the chase suspect is now in custody. Deputies said they were forced to use spike strips to stop the vehicle and then a Taser because the man kept resisting arrest.
Driver killed after setting off chain of crashes on Katy Fwy had been hit moments prior: HPD
A driver was speeding when they hit the back of an 18-wheeler, HPD said. That set off a chain of several other cars crashing. New information indicates that driver had also been hit moments before the big crash.
Car trapped under 18-wheeler along Beltway and Fondren in SW Houston, HPD says
At least one person was hospitalized after the crash. The extent of their injuries was not immediately known, police said.
Click2Houston.com
Suspect still on the run after shooting man during fight outside NE Houston business, police say
HOUSTON – A man was left in critical condition and another has been charged following a shooting outside a northeast Houston business, according to the Houston Police Department. Carl Penny, 44, was charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and unlawful carrying of a weapon. Police said he...
3 detained after robbing Almeda Mall stores, taking more than $500K in merchandise, authorities said
One of the suspects even pointed a pistol at a driver who tried to stop the thieves, deputies said. All three of them were caught.
fox26houston.com
Family mourns Houston man murdered after chasing down robbery suspects
HOUSTON - The hearts of Joel and Laura Cappuchino are shattered after their 20-year-old son Jordan Cappuchino was shot and killed Saturday night in northwest Houston. PREVIOUS: Man killed by robbers after chasing them for taking necklace in NW Houston. The Cappuchinos say Jordan was out with friends he'd known...
Suspect caught after leading police on chase through southeast and southwest Houston
Police say that during the chase, the suspect threw out a bag of marijuana, eventually bailing out of the car on foot while it was still in drive.
HPD: Man shot to death after following robbers into neighborhood, becoming trapped in cul-de-sac
Houston police said the group of friends decided to follow the suspects after the robbery and became trapped in a cul-de-sac where the shooting occurred.
