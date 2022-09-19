Read full article on original website
Md. officials: SNAP helped thousands during pandemic, but challenges navigating system remain
As the pandemic began, the rolls of Marylanders seeking food stamps swelled by 35%. The post Md. officials: SNAP helped thousands during pandemic, but challenges navigating system remain appeared first on Maryland Matters.
Maryland Retired School Personnel Association offers mini-grants for classroom teachers
Classroom teachers can apply for one of six mini-grants offered by the Maryland Retired School Personnel Association (MRSPA). The mini-grants — awarding up to $300 per teacher — may be used on special projects or activities that are not funded through the school system, PTA, or PTSO. Last school year, Emily Leedy, a teacher at […]
MSDE Announces Maryland Elevates Grants Program to Narrow Achievement Gaps for Students in Special Education Programs
BALTIMORE, MD (September 19, 2022) – The Maryland State Department of Education (MSDE) announces the launch of the Maryland Elevates Grants Program, designed to enhance and sharpen the State’s steadfast focus on narrowing gaps for infants and toddlers, children, and youth with disabilities and their families in a comprehensive system of early intervention and special education services, birth through age 21. […]
beckerspayer.com
Johns Hopkins, CareFirst dispute reveals deeper issues in Maryland's insurance system: Viewpoint
The dispute between CareFirst and Johns Hopkins Health System is the result of structural issues withinthe state's unique health insurance system, Maryland State Medical Society President Gene Ransom said. In an op-ed for Maryland Matters, Mr. Ransom wrote the dispute "shouldn't come as a surprise," as CareFirst controls large shares...
dbknews.com
Marylanders can vote on these five referendums on the November ballot
Marylanders will be able to vote on numerous referendum efforts in November’s midterm election — including legalizing cannabis for adults 21 and over, requiring state legislators to reside in the legislative district in which they run for office and renaming certain state courts. A ballot initiative or referendum...
Ocean City Today
Countries Maryland imports the most goods from
Stacker compiled a list of the countries Maryland imports the most goods to using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Countries are ranked by the highest value of imports in 2021 with Maryland. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
Maryland High School Student Accused Of Selling Edibles To Classmates
A high school student in Cecil County was arrested Monday after being accused of selling marijuana edibles to classmates. The 18-year-old is a student at North East High School. According to reports from the county sheriff’s office, a school resource officer searched the backpack belonging to the student. There, the officer found vacuum-sealed bags containing […] The post Maryland High School Student Accused Of Selling Edibles To Classmates appeared first on 92 Q.
As homeless encampments in DC grow, neighbors and businesses grow frustrated with the District's response
WASHINGTON — The District saw a 40% spike in the number of homeless encampments across the city during the pandemic, but only a 5% increase in the number of people experiencing homelessness. That’s because some unsheltered residents set up multiple tents as the city relaxed its enforcement of laws banning encampments during COVID, according to Wayne Turnage, deputy mayor for the District of Columbia Health and Human Services.
Maryland State Department of Education (MSDE) Launches Medicaid Pilot Project
BALTIMORE, MD (September 15, 2022) – The Maryland State Department of Education is increasing access to free and reduced-price school meals for economically-disadvantaged students this school year through the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) Direct Certification Medicaid (DCM) pilot project. Maryland is one of seven states newly approved by the USDA to participate in the […]
Marylanders enrolled in Affordable Care Act to pay more for health coverage
Starting January 1 health insurance premiums in Maryland will rise for those enrolled in the Affordable Care Act, also known as ObamaCare.
Bay Net
Hogan, 20 Other Governors Ask Biden To Rescind Student Loan Forgiveness Plan
ANNAPOLIS, Md. – Maryland Governor Larry Hogan joined 20 other Republican Governors across the country in a letter sent to President Joe Biden, encouraging the President to go back on his plan to forgive a significant amount of college loan debt. The plan, announced back in August, would eliminate...
chesapeakefamily.com
Fun Things to Do This Weekend: September 23-25
Mid Atlantic Health Expo. Sept. 23-24. This health and wellness event offers something for every age and interest. Attendees will be entertained and engaged with a variety of health and wellness exhibits and activities. Free. 1-5 p.m. North Laurel Community Center, Laurel. midatlantichealthexpo.org. Wee-Sale Prince George’s County. Sept. 23-25. Maryland’s...
PLANetizen
Southern Maryland Rapid Transit Proposal Moves Forward
Southern Maryland workers may soon have more public transit options. Well, as soon as the state can “undertake all steps necessary to complete the design, engineering, and [environmental] process and secure a record of decision for the Southern Maryland Rapid Transit Project.”. According to an article by Bruce DePuyt...
Spotted lanternfly could come to DC after appearing in Virginia, Maryland
WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — The U.S. Botanic Garden put out a BOLO (be on the lookout) on Sept. 15, letting people in the District know that the spotted lanternfly could be heading for the city within the year. The garden shared posts on Facebook and Instagram, explaining that the spotted lanternfly is an invasive […]
fox5dc.com
Wes Moore backs out of FOX 5 debate with Dan Cox
ROCKVILLE, Md. - Maryland's Democratic candidate for governor says he won't debate his Republican challenger Dan Cox next month on FOX 5. The news broke as Cox was in a Montgomery County courtroom, trying to stop state officials from speeding up the counting of mail-in ballots. For weeks, FOX 5...
proptalk.com
Upcoming Maryland Seafood Festivals
Make your way to one of these fine Maryland seafood festivals for delicious crabs, oysters, and other delicacies. Maryland Seafood Festival: Held at Sandy Point State Park in Annapolis September 24 and 25 from 11 a.m. to p.m., this family- friendly event features a crab picking contest, live music, and craft beer. General admission tickets cost $15; military and seniors pay $10; children under age 12 are free. Due to the limited availability of crabs, Jimmy’s Famous Seafood is taking pre-orders for steamed crabs. A limited number of steamed crabs will be available without pre-orders. Learn more at abceventsinc.com/maryland-seafood-festival.
Washingtonian.com
13 Kid-Friendly Fall Festivals Around DC
This weekend, the temperature will range from a crisp mid-50s to mid-70s due to a cool front from Hurricane Fiona. What better time to start the family-wide fall celebrations? Take in the first taste of DC’s autumnal weather with these family-friendly fall festivals, complete with massive corn mazes, pie-eating contests, and pig races.
foxbaltimore.com
WHY: Colorful Sunrises & Sunsets in Maryland Lately?
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Have you noticed our beautiful sunrises and sunsets last week and especially this weekend?. Here's a photo I took on Friday evening of the gorgeous red sunset over Anne Arundel County. The reason for those extra-colorful sunrises and sunsets and milky, hazy skies during the day is because of wildfires all the way out in California. The smoke from those intense western fires is wafting east across the entire country on the jet stream (or highway of winds in the upper atmosphere streaming across the United States).
fox5dc.com
DC lawmakers propose ending right turns at red lights; making ‘Idaho Stop’ legal
WASHINGTON - D.C. lawmakers are proposing changes to the way motorists and bicyclists in the District use the roads in an effort to increase safety. The D.C. Council wants to largely prohibit making right turns at red lights calling the practice a safety hazard and saying it increases the likelihood of crashes. Legislation from Councilmember Mary Cheh says allowing right turns on red puts "road users at heightened risk of injury or death."
Wbaltv.com
I-Team: Mother-in-law likely was target of explosive found near school
CARNEY, Md. — Baltimore County police identified a husband and wife who were charged after Tuesday's discovery of a suspicious package that prompted theevacuations of schools and homes. Joseph Vickery, 43, was charged with several possession of explosive device-related charges. He was also charged with drug and firearm-related offenses....
