Westword

The Colorado Daily Finally Shuts Down, Long Past Its Prime

“I know you — you’re the editor of the Means & Media section in the Colorado Daily.”. That’s how I met Jennifer Heath, who ran the Colorado Daily’s arts coverage in 1979. I was fresh out of art school in New York City with a BFA in painting, a passion for pop music, and a little experience writing for high school and college newspapers. I was a clerk in a Kwal Paint store in Boulder (a job my parents didn’t appreciate, having spent a lot of money for me to study paintings, not house paint). Heath had come in to buy some paint, and showed her driver’s license when she paid for her purchase.
COLORADO STATE
Westword

Mutiny Information Cafe Seized by City

The building that houses Mutiny Information Cafe has been seized by the City of Denver for unpaid taxes. It happened, as these things tend to, both after a long slog and all of a sudden. But for now the doors are closed, and they will remain so until Mutiny comes to terms with the city...or the default becomes permanent and Mutiny is no more.
DENVER, CO
Westword

Five Colorado Cannabis Products Worth the Search

Shopping for weed in Denver is equal parts fun and frustrating: There's no shortage of products to choose from, but figuring out what to spend your money on gets difficult. Always scouring dispensaries for the best strains, hash, and edibles in Denver, I'm happy to share my high notes with you. Here are five brands or products that I've found impressive; uou might have to drive across town to get them, but they're worth the effort.
DENVER, CO
Westword

Every Restaurant Opening and Closing This Week, September 17-23

New additions just keep coming to Denver's dining scene as we head into fall. And if the cooler weather has you craving spicy food, there are two new options for Thai. In Edgewater, one of the co-owners of Daughter Thai, Orrapan Botthaisong, debuted her first solo venture, La Mai Thai Kitchen, named after her mother. Westword spoke with her about the concept and her journey to becoming a restaurant owner after moving to Denver from Thailand a decade ago.
DENVER, CO
Westword

Reader: Old-Fashioned Fried Chicken Is an Endangered Species

For decades, America's fried chicken scene was dominated by the Southern style of the food popularized by chains like Kentucky Fried Chicken (now officially known simply as KFC), Popeyes and Church's. Then, in the mid-2010s, a new chicken trend began creeping onto the scene that celebrated another Southern-born flavor profile: Nashville hot chicken.
DENVER, CO
Westword

Inside Boulder's Repeat Jail Horror Show

Two days after the Boulder County Sheriff's Office agreed to pay $400,000 to settle a lawsuit filed by a woman who'd been tased while under restraint, a sergeant with the department jolted Travis Cole under extremely similar circumstances. Now Cole is pressing his own suit, which is accompanied by a...
BOULDER COUNTY, CO
Westword

Help Fight Hunger at This Little Man Ice Cream Event on September 24

Little Man Ice Cream and its longtime nonprofit partner Far Away Friends will work together to fight hunger locally and globally this weekend with A Day of Impact. On Saturday, September 24, all Little Man Ice Cream locations will donate 25 percent of proceeds to Far Away Friends, which is dedicated to providing education to children in Uganda, as part of its scoop-for-scoop program.
DENVER, CO
Westword

Isabella Thallas Murder: Guilty Verdict After Denver Cop Lawsuit Quietly Settled

On September 22, a jury found Michael Close guilty of murder in the death of 21-year-old Isabella Thallas just over two years ago. As noted by the Denver District Attorney's Office, Close used an AK-47 to open fire on Thallas and her boyfriend, Be a Good Person brand founder Darian Simon, in Denver's Ballpark area following "a verbal exchange with them over a command they used to have their dog defecate."
DENVER, CO
Westword

EPA Meeting Focuses on Health Risks Near Terumo BCT Facility in Lakewood

When Blake Darnell attended Lakewood High School from 2004 to 2008, he rode his bike around the Sunset Park bike jumps near Kipling Street and Tenth Avenue in Lakewood nearly every day. In 2009, Darnell went to the emergency room because of pain in his leg. He found out that he not only had cancer, but also necrotizing fasciitis. He was eventually transferred to the Colorado Blood Cancer Institute, where he spent the next five years receiving treatment for acute lymphocytic leukemia, which is common in children but more difficult to cure in adults.
LAKEWOOD, CO

