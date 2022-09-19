When Blake Darnell attended Lakewood High School from 2004 to 2008, he rode his bike around the Sunset Park bike jumps near Kipling Street and Tenth Avenue in Lakewood nearly every day. In 2009, Darnell went to the emergency room because of pain in his leg. He found out that he not only had cancer, but also necrotizing fasciitis. He was eventually transferred to the Colorado Blood Cancer Institute, where he spent the next five years receiving treatment for acute lymphocytic leukemia, which is common in children but more difficult to cure in adults.

LAKEWOOD, CO ・ 2 DAYS AGO