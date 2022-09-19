3D theatrical releases seem to mostly be a thing of the past, but according to James Cameron, it's not the end. He thinks that 3D is merely a stylistic choice now. When Avatar was released, and in the couple of years that followed, a lot of people would go out and see a movie that was in 3D for the pure spectacle of it. Solely because it was in 3D. Lately, that seems to have changed.

MOVIES ・ 8 DAYS AGO