International Business Times
Kelly Clarkson Joined By Original 'American Idol' Judges At Hollywood Walk Of Fame Star Unveiling
Kelly Clarkson literally cemented her legacy in the music industry by getting her very own star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. For the momentous event at the historic landmark in Los Angeles, the 40-year-old singer was joined by the original "American Idol" judges, Simon Cowell, Paula Abdul and Randy Jackson, The Blast reported.
‘The Voice’: Blake Shelton Revealed How Clueless He Was About Gwen Stefani Before They Got Married
Blake Shelton of The Voice is a pretty smart dude, but he didn’t have a lot of info about Gwen Stefani. Of course, these two are married now and will be coaches when The Voice picks back up on NBC. Still, one would think that Shelton would know who the No Doubt lead singer was before a few more years down the road. Apparently, he needed some more knowledge about her.
ETOnline.com
'The Voice': Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani Are Ready to Adopt 15-Year-Old Brayden Lape
Tuesday's Blind Auditions on The Voice had coaches Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani ready to adopt a 15-year-old singer!. Michigan native Brayden Lape took the stage -- with his proud real-life family waiting in the wings -- for an impressive performance of Niall Horan's "This Town" that had Camila Cabello urging Blake to turn his chair. "He's gonna win those young girls over, I'm telling you!" she insisted.
Kelly Clarkson Celebrates Her Hollywood Walk of Fame Star With Kids: ‘Here’s to the Next 20 Years’
Celebrating their mom! While being honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, Kelly Clarkson had the support of daughter River, 8, and son Remington, 6. "Thank you so much @NBC, @americanidol, @atlanticrecords, @kellyclarksonshow, @nbcthevoice, @creativeartistsagency, my personal team/crew, my band, my friends and family, and all the fans that came out today […]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
‘American Idol’ Winner Hospitalized With Unknown Illness
American Idol winner Samantha Diaz, better known as Just Sam, is sharing that she is hospitalized with an unknown illness. Just Sam happened to win the competition in the third season of ABC’s American Idol back in 2020. She documented her hospital stay, according to People, in an Instagram Story earlier this week.
Kelly Clarkson reveals why she left ‘The Voice’
What happened to Kelly Clarkson on “The Voice”? Where is Kelly Clarkson on “The Voice” 2022? Why did Kelly Clarkson leave “The Voice” 2022? Who replaced Kelly Clarkson on “The Voice”? Why is’t Kelly Clarkson on “The Voice”?
Watch Kelly Clarkson talk Garth Brooks into an impromptu Billy Joel duet
The 40-year-old kicked off a new season of ‘The Kelly Clarkson Show’ by welcoming some big-time guests and shared a few major musical moments with a live audience at her fresh, New York studio
Las Vegas Strip Brings Back Huge Rock Legend
The Las Vegas Strip has historically hosted the biggest stars in music since the early 1960s, with residencies by Frank Sinatra and the Rat Pack and Elvis Presley in the '60s, to more recent performers, including Celine Dion, Elton John, Britney Spears, Jennifer Lopez, Cher and Bette Midler. Residencies by...
RELATED PEOPLE
He’s been called ‘the new Elvis of country.’ Will he win ‘AGT’?
Who is Drake Milligan on the “AGT” 2022 finale? Will Drake Milligan win “AGT” 2022? Where is Drake Milligan from? How old is Drake Milligan? When will “AGT” announce the 2022 winner?
‘The Jennifer Hudson Show’ Reunites Singer With Former ‘American Idol’ Judge Simon Cowell
Michael Jordan was cut from his high school basketball team. Col. Sanders and Bill Gates both had business failures early in their career. Joe Biden had several presidential runs derail. And Jennifer Hudson finished seventh in Season 3 of American Idol. But the EGOT winner hasn’t let that misstep hold her down, and apparently isn’t holding any grudges. She’ll kick off the premiere episode of The Jennifer Hudson Show on Monday, September 12 by reuniting with American Idol judge Simon Cowell for their first sit-down conversation since that memorable 2004 season. The talk show premiere will also mark Hudson’s 41st birthday. The new...
Big Drama As Stars Abandon New Movie Filming In Upstate New York
It was supposed to be the next big movie to come from Upstate New York, but now it looks like the real terror behind the tale of a cannibalistic pig farmer that kills people and turns them into jerky is actually the horror of not getting paid. Now producers are scrambling to save the film before time runs out.
Kelly Clarkson Fans Demand Her Return To ‘The Voice’ After Feeling Her Absence In Promo
From seasons 14 to 21, Kelly Clarkson served as a coach for The Voice. September 19 marks the arrival of season 22 but it will commence without Clarkson. Her absence has already been felt in promotional videos on the show’s social media pages and fans do not like the prospect of saying goodbye.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Watch Kenan Thompson and Kel Mitchell Reunite at the Emmys
Yes, yes the Emmys are about awarding the best in television for the past year. Yes yes, it was lovely to see wins for Brett Goldstein for Ted Lasso, his speech was very funny. That was great. And yes, The White Lotus is a fine show, although we are confused why it is in the Best Limited Series category if they’re making a second series. Maybe someone can explain that to us.
Gwen Stefani Opens Up About Coaching Alongside Husband Blake Shelton on ‘The Voice’
With The Voice set to return for its 22nd season on Monday (September 19th), Gwen Stefani reveals what it’s like to coach alongside her husband and country music superstar Blake Shelton. While speaking to People, Gwen Stefani shared that she and Shelton have a plan to go into the...
James Cameron Says 3D Movies Aren’t Over
3D theatrical releases seem to mostly be a thing of the past, but according to James Cameron, it's not the end. He thinks that 3D is merely a stylistic choice now. When Avatar was released, and in the couple of years that followed, a lot of people would go out and see a movie that was in 3D for the pure spectacle of it. Solely because it was in 3D. Lately, that seems to have changed.
thecheyennepost.com
Lady Gaga 'holds talks over Las Vegas residency'
Lady Gaga is in talks over a Las Vegas residency. The 36-year-old pop star recently wrapped up her 'Chromatica Ball' world tour, and she's now locked in talks over a second residency in Sin City. A source told The Sun newspaper: "For a long time Lady Gaga wasn't sure if...
Rihanna’s Hair Looks Longer Than Ever As She Rocks Oversized Yellow Jersey & Dior Bag In NYC
Rihanna, 34, was spotted on the way to a recording studio in New York City on Sept. 21. That night, the Fenty Beauty founder’s jet-black tresses were also looking longer than ever as they draped down her body during the outing. Her extra-long locks were parted down the middle and accessorized with her black sunglasses on top of her head. The beauty opted with placing one-half of her tresses in front of her shoulder while the other half flowed behind her.
KTLA Anchor Mark Mester Fired After On-Air Reaction to Lynette Romero’s Departure
Anchor Mark Mester is no longer employed by KTLA, Variety has confirmed. Mester was previously suspended after he criticized on-air how the station went about his co-anchor Lynette Romero’s sudden departure. KTLA announced Romero’s exit last week without a goodbye message to viewers, which drew criticism on social media. According to the Los Angeles Times, KTLA general manager Janene Drafs announced Mester’s firing during a meeting in the newsroom. Mester is also no longer listed as an anchor on KTLA’s website. KTLA news director Pete Saiers said in a statement to Variety: “After 24 years, Lynette Romero has decided to move...
‘Big Brother 24’ Week 11 Spoilers: Who Did Monte Evict in Tonight’s Episode?
Monte Taylor had the sole vote to evict during tonight's live eviction episode of 'Big Brother 24.' Read on for a recap and spoilers from the hour.
Law and Order: SVU Premiere Recap: Tick, Tick, Boom!
This Law & Order: SVU premiere recap is for the second hour of a three-way crossover involving Law & Order and Law & Order: Organized Crime. Make sure to check out our recaps of Parts I and III. A young girl’s execution-style killing on a New York City street is the horrific starting point for a joint effort among the officers of Law & Order, SVU and Organized Crime. The first hour of the crossover event revealed that the girl was Ukranian and had survived the Russian invasion only to become sex-trafficked soon after arriving in the United States. And that revelation led...
