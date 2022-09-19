Read full article on original website
New study finds shocking amount of new Texas teachers aren't certified
New Texas Education Agency data reveals many educators didn’t hold a state certification or permit when they were hired in 2021-22. Because of shortages, many districts are scrambling to fill vacancies, which contributed to…
Toxic 'forever chemicals' over safe limit in over 100 Colorado utilities
More than 100 public drinking water systems in Colorado found levels of "forever chemicals" in their drinking water systems that the EPA now says are unsafe, according to public testing records. The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment says it's working with those systems to address the issue, but for some districts, the mitigation process will be a costly one — one that could mean higher water bills for customers. The chemicals can be found in all sorts of household products, from cookware to jackets, and they're also used by industries, airports, and the military. Because of that, the chemicals...
