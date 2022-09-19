More than 100 public drinking water systems in Colorado found levels of "forever chemicals" in their drinking water systems that the EPA now says are unsafe, according to public testing records. The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment says it's working with those systems to address the issue, but for some districts, the mitigation process will be a costly one — one that could mean higher water bills for customers. The chemicals can be found in all sorts of household products, from cookware to jackets, and they're also used by industries, airports, and the military. Because of that, the chemicals...

COLORADO STATE ・ 16 MINUTES AGO