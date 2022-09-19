ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Loudonville, OH

Your Radio Place

E. Guernsey Superintendent on state report card: “never satified”

OLD WASHINGTON, Ohio–The East Guernsey Local School District, Board of Education made short work of a light agenda Wednesday night. Members of the Administration staff reported that the 2022-23 school year is off to a great start with few issues. Zac Housley, Director of Curriculum and Instruction reported that...
OLD WASHINGTON, OH
crawfordcountynow.com

Northmor Board of Education sued for wrongful termination, harassment

GALION—Jamie Christo, a long-time Assistant Coach and Custodian with Northmor Local Schools, has filed a lawsuit against the Northmor Board of Education. Christo has been a custodian with the district since 2016 but has been a volunteer and contracted Assistant Coach since 1997. Christo was suspended with pay on...
GALION, OH
barbertonherald.com

Mum Fest in a Magic City

Originally printed in the Sept. 23, 2010 Barberton Herald by the late. Steve Kelleher of the Barberton Historical Society. The Mum Fest represents the best of the best of Barberton. For one thing, it is a massive community effort that takes coordination and cooperation. I think that what makes the...
BARBERTON, OH
Alina Andras

3 Great Steakhouses in Ohio

If you live in Ohio and you love to dine out from time to time, here's a list of three amazing steakhouses in Ohio that are great for both a casual meal with some friends or family members, but are great choices for celebrating a special occasion too. If you have never visited any of them, you should definitely add them on your list, if you want to see what a good steak should taste like. All of these places are known for serving delicious food made with high quality ingredients, so absolutely pay them a visit whenever you have the chance. On top of that, they also have excellent online reviews.
OHIO STATE
Logan Huffman
columbusnavigator.com

Your Guide To The Best Central Ohio Fall Festivals

It’s almost fall. Before we know it, the air will be crisp, the leaves will be changing their color, and the harvest season will officially begin. Go ahead, get excited. Autumn is one of the busiest seasons in Central Ohio. There are tons of festivals, celebrating just about everything you could imagine. There are obvious festivals celebrating pumpkins. There are unique festivals, like the Ohio Pawpaw Festival. And then there are the festivals that are just plain fun.
OHIO STATE
daltonkidronnews.com

Prayers for Dalton grad to recover

A week after a 2022 Dalton graduate was hospitalized for his injuries from a head-on collision while riding his motorcycle, Bradie Ramella’s aunt Janna Bowers ended a post with two words on a website where loved ones had been closely watching for daily updates on his condition. Those two...
DALTON, OH
WKYC

Medina woman survives devastating brain aneurysm

MEDINA, Ohio — Today, life for 55-year-old Cathy Lucas is peaceful. She spends a lot of time on her serene, Medina property with her husband, Paul, and their beloved Great Dane, Earl. Her two grown sons, Matt and Dave come over often to fish or swim in their pond.
MEDINA, OH
huroninsider.com

Local highway construction for the week of September 19

Here is a look at construction projects that are anticipated by the Ohio Department of Transportation to impact highways in Erie, Huron, Lorain, Ottawa, Sandusky, and Seneca counties on the week of September 19. Erie County. State Route 60, from SR 113 to Kneisel Road, will have single lane closures...
LORAIN COUNTY, OH
whbc.com

Dover Trucker Dead in Holmes Crash

WOOSTER, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The driver of a tanker truck from Dover was killed in a two-vehicle crash in northeast Holmes County Monday afternoon. The state patrol says 71-year-old Richard Hunsinger died when an SUV pulled out in front of him along Route 62 halfway between Wilmot and Winesburg.
HOLMES COUNTY, OH
crawfordcountynow.com

Warner’s wife seeks judicial release

MARION—Julia Warner, 55, currently housed at the Ohio Reformatory for Women, is seeking an early release after serving a little more than six months of her two-year prison term. The Warner’s were convicted of complicity by leaving the scene of an accident, and each sentenced to two years in...
MARION COUNTY, OH
whbc.com

Jackson Attorney Faces New Allegations in Amended Bar Complaint

COLUMBUS, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The Stark County Bar Association has amended its complaint to the state board that makes recommendations on discipline for lawyers. They state that Jackson Township attorney Edward D’Atri misappropriated $100,000 from a client’s trust. That’s on top of the $250,000...
STARK COUNTY, OH
