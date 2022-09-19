Read full article on original website
E. Guernsey Superintendent on state report card: “never satified”
OLD WASHINGTON, Ohio–The East Guernsey Local School District, Board of Education made short work of a light agenda Wednesday night. Members of the Administration staff reported that the 2022-23 school year is off to a great start with few issues. Zac Housley, Director of Curriculum and Instruction reported that...
crawfordcountynow.com
Northmor Board of Education sued for wrongful termination, harassment
GALION—Jamie Christo, a long-time Assistant Coach and Custodian with Northmor Local Schools, has filed a lawsuit against the Northmor Board of Education. Christo has been a custodian with the district since 2016 but has been a volunteer and contracted Assistant Coach since 1997. Christo was suspended with pay on...
Football hazing incident raises uproar in Norwalk community
A hazing incident involving players on the Norwalk High School football team, during which a student was victimized by his own teammates, is creating an uproar in the Huron County community.
barbertonherald.com
Mum Fest in a Magic City
Originally printed in the Sept. 23, 2010 Barberton Herald by the late. Steve Kelleher of the Barberton Historical Society. The Mum Fest represents the best of the best of Barberton. For one thing, it is a massive community effort that takes coordination and cooperation. I think that what makes the...
Huron County School closed, students sent home
Students who attend Norwalk High School are being taken back home or back to their bus stops, according to the school district.
3 Great Steakhouses in Ohio
If you live in Ohio and you love to dine out from time to time, here's a list of three amazing steakhouses in Ohio that are great for both a casual meal with some friends or family members, but are great choices for celebrating a special occasion too. If you have never visited any of them, you should definitely add them on your list, if you want to see what a good steak should taste like. All of these places are known for serving delicious food made with high quality ingredients, so absolutely pay them a visit whenever you have the chance. On top of that, they also have excellent online reviews.
22 Lorain County restaurants with the most food inspection violations in 2021-2022
ELYRIA, Ohio - Here are the Lorain County restaurants and retailers cited for the most food inspection violations during the 2021-2022 inspection year ending Feb. 28, according to state records. A total of 655 of the nearly 865 different restaurants and other food retail businesses in Lorain County cited were...
Milestone reached in construction of Central Interchange
The Ohio Department of Transportation says they have reached a milestone in the reconstruction of the Akron Beltway Project.
SBLive Ohio's football Top 25: Lakota West is the new No. 1, Massillon in Top 10
The Firebirds took the top spot with a win over Princeton while Massillon's upset over St. Edward puts the Tigers at No. 8
columbusnavigator.com
Your Guide To The Best Central Ohio Fall Festivals
It’s almost fall. Before we know it, the air will be crisp, the leaves will be changing their color, and the harvest season will officially begin. Go ahead, get excited. Autumn is one of the busiest seasons in Central Ohio. There are tons of festivals, celebrating just about everything you could imagine. There are obvious festivals celebrating pumpkins. There are unique festivals, like the Ohio Pawpaw Festival. And then there are the festivals that are just plain fun.
daltonkidronnews.com
Prayers for Dalton grad to recover
A week after a 2022 Dalton graduate was hospitalized for his injuries from a head-on collision while riding his motorcycle, Bradie Ramella’s aunt Janna Bowers ended a post with two words on a website where loved ones had been closely watching for daily updates on his condition. Those two...
3 shot in Tallmadge near baseball fields
Tallmadge police are investigating a shooting that took place late Wednesday night, near some baseball fields.
Collectors join forces to open Warehouse 42 in Brunswick
BRUNSWICK, Ohio -- Lisa Snyder and Nick Nagorka have opened their resale shop in an unexpected location and filled it with unexpected items. No matter where you turn in the newly opened Warehouse 42, there are interesting objects to find. The huge space was once occupied by an auto parts...
Medina woman survives devastating brain aneurysm
MEDINA, Ohio — Today, life for 55-year-old Cathy Lucas is peaceful. She spends a lot of time on her serene, Medina property with her husband, Paul, and their beloved Great Dane, Earl. Her two grown sons, Matt and Dave come over often to fish or swim in their pond.
huroninsider.com
Local highway construction for the week of September 19
Here is a look at construction projects that are anticipated by the Ohio Department of Transportation to impact highways in Erie, Huron, Lorain, Ottawa, Sandusky, and Seneca counties on the week of September 19. Erie County. State Route 60, from SR 113 to Kneisel Road, will have single lane closures...
whbc.com
Dover Trucker Dead in Holmes Crash
WOOSTER, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The driver of a tanker truck from Dover was killed in a two-vehicle crash in northeast Holmes County Monday afternoon. The state patrol says 71-year-old Richard Hunsinger died when an SUV pulled out in front of him along Route 62 halfway between Wilmot and Winesburg.
Seven tips for Lost Lands Music Festival in Licking County
THORNVILLE, Ohio (WCMH) — From Apashe to Zubah and about 160 bands in between, the Lost Lands music festival near Thornville is open until Sunday. About 25,000 cars from all over the country — as well as people from Australia, Great Britain, and France — will travel toward Thornville and Legend Valley, where the Licking […]
High school cross country race stopped after several runners stung by wasps
In Akron, a City League high school race at Goodyear Heights Metro Park had to be stopped because of a swarm of wasps attacking the runners.
crawfordcountynow.com
Warner’s wife seeks judicial release
MARION—Julia Warner, 55, currently housed at the Ohio Reformatory for Women, is seeking an early release after serving a little more than six months of her two-year prison term. The Warner’s were convicted of complicity by leaving the scene of an accident, and each sentenced to two years in...
whbc.com
Jackson Attorney Faces New Allegations in Amended Bar Complaint
COLUMBUS, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The Stark County Bar Association has amended its complaint to the state board that makes recommendations on discipline for lawyers. They state that Jackson Township attorney Edward D’Atri misappropriated $100,000 from a client’s trust. That’s on top of the $250,000...
InsuranceNewsNet
