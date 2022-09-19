Read full article on original website
A luxury cruise ship will allow residents to permanently live at sea. See inside its 237-square-foot studios selling for $1 million.
For a cool $1 million, you can fulfill your dreams of spending life at sea indefinitely. Just be prepared to trade in your comfortable multiroom home for a studio condominium so small that you'll have to sleep on a Murphy bed. Storylines is building the 18-deck MV Narrative, the startup's...
I went to an all-inclusive resort in Mexico with my family of 6 instead of going on a cruise. It was more memorable and cost half the price.
Insider's writer has cruised on Princess, Carnival, and Disney, but thought an all-inclusive Mexico resort was cheaper for a big suite and more to do.
Woman Chronicles 'Horrible' State House Was Left in After Vacation Rental
The pitfalls of renting your home out as a vacation property were put into sharp focus in a video that went viral on social media. Vacation rentals are big business with Statista estimating revenue in the vacation rentals segment will reach $82.78 billion this year with the number of users predicted to amount to 887.8 million by 2026.
A New York couple's shipping container home and tiny cabin stays have become popular on Airbnb. Now they want similar ones across the US.
A brother and sister team in New York is building tiny homes to list on platforms like Airbnb and Vrbo. Their two builds located a four-hour drive from New York City have been hitting an over 90% occupancy rate. The sibling duo wants to build 100 units around the country...
Peek Inside This 727 Airplane That’s Now An Unforgettable Vacation Rental
American Cruise Lines Just Announced A River And Land Cruise That Visits Three U.S. National Parks
American Cruise Lines has announced its first ever 15-day river and land cruise that takes passengers to three national parks. The National Parks & Legendary Rivers itinerary includes an 8-day cruise along the Columbia and Snake rivers and a 7-day land exploration of three of the country’s most scenic national parks: Yellowstone, Glacier, and Grand Teton.
This $7 Million ‘Floating’ Villa in the Maldives Lets You Waterslide From the Bedroom to the Lagoon
What’s better than vacationing in the Maldives? Having your own private home there, of course. As luck would have it, an idyllic overwater villa on the island of Medhufaru has just hit the market for $7 million. Roughly 35 minutes by seaplane from Malé International Airport, the secluded 150-acre island is one of the largest in the famed archipelago and is encircled by a picturesque coral reef. It is also home to Soneva Jani. Opened in 2016, this resort features an array of villas that are available for both holidayers or homeowners. The two-story villa in question spans a little over 6,700...
9 luxury trips that cost less than you think
While it might seem like a luxury vacation is an unattainable goal, it's likely much more affordable than you think. With a little bit of budgeting and some expert insight on the best places to go and deals available, you can make your dream vacation a reality. See:. Check out...
From Fiji to Phuket: 3 Sun-Drenched Resorts You Can Visit Now for an Endless Summer
Pumpkin spice and holiday music aren’t everyone’s cup of cider. If you’d gladly trade a “Silent Night” for sea air, sunshine and chilled Sauvignon, take note: It’s already spring in the sultry Southern Hemisphere, when temperatures rarely dip below 80 degrees Fahrenheit and where, by December, the island waters will be warmed by a full summer sun. Betsy Cox, CEO of Blackbook Concierge and magic-wand-waver to the most demanding clients, says it’s no surprise people are itching for the summer side of the globe this year. “They’ve spent the pandemic in the Hamptons, Miami and Malibu, then they went to the...
10 Top Luxury Airbnb Rentals in California
You can land a cute, quaint Airbnb rental for less than $100 per night, even in notoriously pricey California. But if you're looking to really live it up in the Golden State, and you can spend up to...
Tips On Adding A Touch Of Luxury To Your Next Vacation
Are you looking to add a touch of luxury to your vacation?. If so, you're in luck! We have some tips that will help make your trip even more luxurious. Whether you're looking for a relaxing beach getaway or an action-packed adventure, we have the perfect tips for you. Keep reading to learn more!
Airbnb hosts are sick of Airbnb, too
Disgruntled Airbnb guests are taking to Twitter and TikTok to vent about everything from cleaning fees to misleading listings. But they aren’t the only ones with complaints: Airbnb hosts themselves have become increasingly disillusioned with the platform and its disrespectful guests.On message boards and Facebook groups, hosts are sharing their own challenges and horror stories. One host claimed that a group of guests was unwilling to leave the property despite receiving a full refund from Airbnb.“I went to the apartment to check what was going on, and I was in shock to discover that the tenants were still in the...
Sick of long chore lists and high cleaning fees at your Airbnb? Join the club.
CNN’s Allison Morrow talks to “Nightcap’s” Jon Sarlin about the backlash to long Airbnb to-do lists. For more, watch the full Nightcap episode here.
Let this subterranean river lure you in for an unforgettable adventure
Journey north of Puerto Princesa in the Philippines for a once-in-a-lifetime adventure. On a coast dotted with stunning waterfalls and gorgeous beaches, Puerto Princesa Subterranean River National Park shines as the area’s most famous natural wonder. The underground river’s mysterious waters draw in adventurers from all over the world....
