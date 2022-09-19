Roughly a year after federal prosecutors announced a settlement intended to slash toxic air pollution at a landfill gas-to-energy facility in northeastern Washtenaw County, Michigan regulators are reviewing permit applications for a new renewable natural gas plant at the site. The new facility would convert biogas produced from decaying waste into pipeline-quality natural gas for use as fuel for heavy-duty tracking fleets, according to a 2021 news release from OPAL Fuels, LLC, whose subsidiary Arbor Hills Energy, LLC owns the existing landfill gas plant at the Arbor Hills Landfill in Salem Township.

WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI ・ 8 HOURS AGO