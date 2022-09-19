Read full article on original website
Related
wasteadvantagemag.com
Proposed Plant Would Produce Renewable Natural Gas at Washtenaw County Landfill in Michigan
Roughly a year after federal prosecutors announced a settlement intended to slash toxic air pollution at a landfill gas-to-energy facility in northeastern Washtenaw County, Michigan regulators are reviewing permit applications for a new renewable natural gas plant at the site. The new facility would convert biogas produced from decaying waste into pipeline-quality natural gas for use as fuel for heavy-duty tracking fleets, according to a 2021 news release from OPAL Fuels, LLC, whose subsidiary Arbor Hills Energy, LLC owns the existing landfill gas plant at the Arbor Hills Landfill in Salem Township.
wasteadvantagemag.com
Maury County Superfund Site Eyed as Destination for Middle Tennessee Trash
As Middle Tennessee rapidly runs out of places to dump its trash, one company is eyeing a possible alternative in Maury County, just outside the city limits of Columbia, TN. The proposal by Trinity Business Group would bring a massive set of operations to the rural area: a tire shredding facility, construction and municipal waste processing plants and an incinerator that would burn non-recyclable materials to generate electricity.
Comments / 0