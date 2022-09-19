Read full article on original website
King Charles III retreated to his beloved Highgrove estate on Wednesday to pray in 'sanctuary' for both his mother and late father
When the new King decided to retreat to his beloved Highgrove estate on Wednesday evening, the Palace was quick to point out that he was still busy working. As he ‘took a breath’ from a hectic series of ceremonies after the death of his mother the Queen, he spent Thursday speaking to world leaders and Governors General from his Gloucestershire retreat.
Sweet moment Queen’s favourite horse Emma waited, head bowed, on Long Walk
THE Queen’s favourite mount stood among a sea of flowers as Her Majesty entered her journey’s final furlong. Fell pony Emma waited among a carpet of the public’s floral tributes at the side of the Long Walk as her owner was driven to her resting place. Beside...
Brits demand Queen’s pallbearers be given gongs for flawlessly carrying ‘weight of world’ on their shoulders
A GRATEFUL nation called for the Queen’s pall-bearers to be awarded gongs — for flawlessly carrying the “weight of the world” on their shoulders. Hundreds showered tributes on the Grenadier Guards who impressed millions as they shouldered Her Majesty’s lead-lined coffin on her spectacular final procession.
King Charles III plans to turn the Queen’s beloved Balmoral into a museum in honour of his late mother, palace insider says
King Charles has plans to turn Balmoral into a museum in honour of his mother. The private Scottish castle which was so beloved by the Queen would be 'opened up to the public' and is likely to carry an exhibition paying tribute to her extraordinary seven-decade reign, an insider said.
IFLScience
Tradition Dictates King Charles Will Now Be Served A Bloodsucking Parasite Pie
Look, a lot of the traditions that go on in Britain are a bit weird. Every year at the opening of Parliament, a hostage is taken by the monarchy until the ceremony is complete. A search is then carried out for gunpowder under the Houses of Parliament, in case Guy Fawkes has pulled off some sort of comeback 400 years after his death.
Queen reunited with Philip in tiny King George VI Memorial Chapel
The Queen has been reunited with her beloved husband the Duke of Edinburgh, interred alongside him in the King George VI Memorial Chapel. The King and the royal family gathered for a private burial service on Monday in St George’s Chapel, Windsor Castle, following the Queen’s state funeral and committal service.
Act of Oblivion by Robert Harris review – a master writer leads us on a 17th-century manhunt
There’s a passage in Vasily Grossman’s Life and Fate in which the author imagines the parallel lives of a man and his murderer. “If one man is fated to be killed by another,” he writes, “it would be interesting to trace the gradual convergence of their paths. At the start they might be miles away from one another … and yet eventually we are bound to meet, we can’t avoid it…” This is the idea that animates Robert Harris’s latest novel, Act of Oblivion, which, although it is set in the 17th century, sends the reader on a riotously enjoyable and thoroughly modern manhunt that weaves between Restoration-era London and the wilds of pre-revolutionary New England.
Ezra Miller Said to Have ‘Messiah’ Complex, Wants to Lead ‘Indigenous Revolution’ — Report
Ezra Miller is taking Facebook’s Metaverse and DC’s multiverse quite seriously, per a new report. Vanity Fair published an investigative piece chronicling “The Flash” star’s ongoing arrests and recent apology citing mental health concerns. Per Vanity Fair, Miller, who identifies as non-binary and uses they/them pronouns, has been struggling with various mental health issues for more than two years since the 2019 divorce of their parents and the 2020 COVID-19 pandemic. Miller has been arrested for disorderly conduct and harassment and then second-degree assault and received a felony charge for burglary in August. The “Perks of Being a Wallflower” alum also has...
Queen buried alongside late husband at Windsor Castle in private service
The Queen has been buried alongside her late husband, the Duke of Edinburgh, at the King George VI Memorial Chapel at Windsor Castle, an announcement on the royal family’s official website said.The official website of the royal family said a private burial took place in The King George VI Memorial Chapel this evening, conducted by the Dean of Windsor.“The Queen was buried together with the Duke of Edinburgh, at The King George VI Memorial Chapel,” the statement said.
Witchcraft expert publishes WaPo piece claiming 'dangerous' Christians are harassing wiccan festivals
The Washington Post published an article from religion and witchcraft journalist Heather Greene detailing how "aggressive and even dangerous" Christian protesters have been harassing gatherings of witches and wiccans across the United States this year. In her piece, Greene – who has authored books about witchcraft, including her latest, "Lights,...
The Queen told friends she had ‘no regrets’ and was ‘so engaging’ just five days before her death
THE Queen told friends she had no regrets just five days before her death. She also joked about sending a top cleric to the Tower of London. Rt Rev Dr Iain Greenshields, moderator of the Church of Scotland, stayed at Balmoral the weekend before she died. He told ABC News...
TODAY.com
Queen Consort Camilla's painful family health history with osteoporosis
As King Charles III mourns his mother, his wife, Queen Consort Camilla, has been by his side at almost every event, tribute and ceremony. The monarch has made it clear he’s relying on her support and advice as he takes on his new role. “I count on the loving...
NPR
The devout 'God Save the Animals' distills the songwriter's eccentric style
With over a decade of released music behind him, Alex G has long taken a playfully distorted approach to songwriting, like he's filtering his music through a funhouse mirror. The 29-year-old artist often addresses or morphs into fictional characters: insecure teenage girls and children with names like Sarah, Alina, Sandy. Flashes of storybook innocence, tales of guarded treehouses and stolen lunch boxes, mingle alongside those of darker, adult self-destruction in his music. He has a disorienting flare for layering, pitch-shifting and vocoding his vocals and those of collaborators into unrecognizable, childlike choruses and different personas, like Peanuts characters on varying levels of helium. On 2019's "Bad Man," he sang, in an almost comically cartoonish country accent, about the "bomb dropping" when he was 22, one strange cowboy emerging from the shadows of Giannascoli's crowded artistic psyche.
EW.com
Fairy Tale review: Stephen King's epic story takes an unexpected turn
Once upon a time, Stephen King wrote a fairy tale, although the prolific author takes a third of this book, or around 200 pages, to make clear that the title of his latest opus is entirely, enjoyably unironic. The lead character and narrator of Fairy Tale is teenager Charlie Reade,...
Furniture and paintings dating back to 17th century from country manor house once home to Florence Nightingale and where poet Lord Byron entertained his mistress go on sale for £650,000
Furniture and paintings dating back to the Georgian era from a country manor house home to Florence Nightingale and Lord Byron has gone on sale for £650,000. Stand-out items at Kinsham Court in Herefordshire include an £80,000 satinwood commode and four paintings of the Arkwright family - who were influential in the industrial revolution - for £230,000.
"Little House on the Prairie'" Star Dean Butler Pens the Foreword to New Christmas "Secrets" Book
He's handsome, affable, talented, and one of the most legendary actors in the history of television. His name is Dean Butler, and in the 1970s and early '80s, he portrayed Almanzo, opposite Melissa Gilbert as Laura Ingalls, on the family TV show, Little House on the Prairie. Prairie, which was produced and directed by its star, Michael Landon (Bonanza/Highway to Heaven), was based on the famed novels of the same name that featured the adventures of the real-life Laura Ingels. The show originally aired on NBC from 1974 to 1983.
A deep rumbling rose from 10,000 voices... 'The Queen!': Her coffin was brought through an avenue of battleships. A cavalry of princes and dukes escorted her cortege. No wonder Queen Victoria's 1901 funeral left her subjects with imperishable memories
It is more than 120 years since Britain last buried a reigning Queen — and back in 1901, the impact of Queen Victoria’s death on the nation was as great as 2022’s outpouring of grief and respect for Elizabeth II. On the streets of London, unprecedented crowds...
BEL MOONEY: What deep emotions for young hearts to handle. But it's right that George and Charlotte were there... William and Kate showed wisdom and sensitivity as parents - and an awareness of their family's duty towards the institution
Was it only three months ago that we saw Prince George and Princess Charlotte giggling, convulsed by surprise and glee, as they watched their beloved 'Gan-Gan' taking tea with Paddington Bear?. William and Kate's two eldest children shared in the spectacle of rejoicing at the Platinum Jubilee in June, just...
Law and Order: SVU Premiere Recap: Tick, Tick, Boom!
This Law & Order: SVU premiere recap is for the second hour of a three-way crossover involving Law & Order and Law & Order: Organized Crime. Make sure to check out our recaps of Parts I and III. A young girl’s execution-style killing on a New York City street is the horrific starting point for a joint effort among the officers of Law & Order, SVU and Organized Crime. The first hour of the crossover event revealed that the girl was Ukranian and had survived the Russian invasion only to become sex-trafficked soon after arriving in the United States. And that revelation led...
ohmymag.co.uk
Meghan Markle: The story of her life in pictures
1 / 20 Her television debut was in 1993 on Nickelodeon's 'Nick News' where she spoke out against sexist Procter & Gamble ads. 2 / 20 In 1995, she worked at a Humphrey Yogart, which was a frozen yoghurt shop. Her former boss said that she was very popular. 5 / 20 In 2007, Markle appeared as one of the briefcase girls in Deal or No Deal. She said it wasn't easy to stand in heels for so long. 6 / 20 2011 is the year the trajectory of her career changed after getting the role of Rachel Zane in Suits. 7 / 20 In 2014, she started her own lifestyle blog titlted 'The Tig', which is an homage to her favorite wine Tignanello by Antinori. 8 / 20.
